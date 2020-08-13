Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Singapore Stock Exchange  >  Singapore Technologies Engineering Ltd    S63   SG1F60858221

SINGAPORE TECHNOLOGIES ENGINEERING LTD

(S63)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Singapore Technologies Engineering : First-Half Net Fell 4%

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/13/2020 | 05:49pm EDT

By P.R. Venkat

Singapore Technologies Engineering's first-half net profit fell 4% on year, mainly to impairment on intangible assets, receivables.

Net profit was 257.4 million Singapore dollars ($187.5 million), ST Engineering said Friday.

Revenue was marginally up 2% on year at S$3.57 billion.

ST Engineering said the group's order book was at S$15.9 billion at end June and it expects to deliver S$3.2 billion of orders in the remaining part of this year.

"We are working to position the Group to come out of the pandemic stronger and more competitive. This means focusing on cost reduction, productivity and talent acquisition, organizing for growth and serving our customers better," Chief Executive Vincent Chong said.

Write to P.R. Venkat at venkat.pr@wsj.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about SINGAPORE TECHNOLOGIES ENG
05:49pSINGAPORE TECHNOLOGIES ENGINEERING : First-Half Net Fell 4%
DJ
08/12SINGAPORE TECHNOLOGIES ENGINEERING : Leadership Changes at ST Engineering
PU
08/11SINGAPORE TECHNOLOGIES ENGINEERING L : half-yearly earnings release
08/05SINGAPORE TECHNOLOGIES ENGINEERING : ST Engineering Halter Marine and Offshore C..
PU
07/30SINGAPORE TECHNOLOGIES ENGINEERING : ST Engineering Announces 1H2020 Results on ..
PU
07/30FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AND RELATED ANN : :Notification of Results Release
PU
07/15SINGAPORE TECHNOLOGIES ENGINEERING : ST Engineering and IAI Set Up JV to Market ..
PU
07/01SINGAPORE TECHNOLOGIES ENGINEERING : MAK Technologies Announces Latest Release o..
PU
06/30Carlyle Group to Acquire 25% Stake in Airtel's Data-Center Business
DJ
06/26SINGAPORE TECHNOLOGIES ENGINEERING : MAK Technologies Celebrates 30th Year Miles..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 7 153 M 5 215 M 5 215 M
Net income 2020 482 M 352 M 352 M
Net Debt 2020 2 001 M 1 459 M 1 459 M
P/E ratio 2020 20,8x
Yield 2020 4,20%
Capitalization 10 198 M 7 436 M 7 435 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,71x
EV / Sales 2021 1,54x
Nbr of Employees 23 000
Free-Float 98,5%
Chart SINGAPORE TECHNOLOGIES ENGINEERING LTD
Duration : Period :
Singapore Technologies Engineering Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SINGAPORE TECHNOLOGIES ENG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 3,77 SGD
Last Close Price 3,27 SGD
Spread / Highest target 43,7%
Spread / Average Target 15,3%
Spread / Lowest Target 0,31%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Sy Feng Chong President, CEO & Non-Independent Director
Chong Seng Kwa Chairman
Chee Keng Foo Chief Financial Officer
Bernard Chew Chief Information Officer
Weng Yip Chan Chief Technology & Digital Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SINGAPORE TECHNOLOGIES ENGINEERING LTD-17.01%7 435
LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION0.66%109 703
RAYTHEON TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION-27.22%96 973
NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATION-1.33%56 583
GENERAL DYNAMICS CORPORATION-9.92%44 776
L3HARRIS TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-7.48%39 579
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group