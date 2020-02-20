Log in
SINGAPORE TECHNOLOGIES ENGINEERING LTD

(STEG)
Singapore Technologies Engineering : JV to Sell Aircraft Engines Via Securitization

02/20/2020

By Ronnie Harui

Singapore Technologies Engineering Ltd. said Friday that the engine-leasing joint venture of its aerospace arm has agreed to sell 30 aircraft engines via a securitization structure to free up capital for investments.

The structure includes about US$257 million of fixed-rate notes offered in three tranches and the placement of equity notes, according to an exchange filing.

The company expects its JV to retain 10% of the equity notes, while an affiliate of Marubeni Corp. and one or more investors will purchase the balance.

The transaction consists of 30 aircraft engines that power primarily narrow-body aircraft leased to 13 airlines across 11 countries, with a weighted average remaining lease term of about six years, Singapore Technologies Engineering said.

Write to Ronnie Harui at ronnie.harui@wsj.com

MARUBENI CORPORATION 0.41% 790 End-of-day quote.-1.36%
SINGAPORE TECHNOLOGIES ENGINEERING LTD -0.93% 4.27 End-of-day quote.7.83%
Financials (SGD)
Sales 2019 7 733 M
EBIT 2019 674 M
Net income 2019 561 M
Debt 2019 1 613 M
Yield 2019 3,59%
P/E ratio 2019 23,4x
P/E ratio 2020 20,5x
EV / Sales2019 1,93x
EV / Sales2020 1,70x
Capitalization 13 301 M
Technical analysis trends SINGAPORE TECHNOLOGIES ENG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 4,42  SGD
Last Close Price 4,27  SGD
Spread / Highest target 17,1%
Spread / Average Target 3,54%
Spread / Lowest Target -15,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Sy Feng Chong President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Chong Seng Kwa Chairman
Chee Keng Foo Chief Financial Officer
Bernard Chew Chief Information Officer
Weng Yip Chan Chief Technology & Digital Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SINGAPORE TECHNOLOGIES ENGINEERING LTD7.83%9 627
UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION0.61%129 052
LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION11.58%122 496
RAYTHEON1.94%61 945
NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATION8.27%61 380
GENERAL DYNAMICS CORPORATION6.69%53 907
