Singapore Technologies Engineering : ST Engineering 2Q Net S$138.16 Million

By P.R. Venkat



Singapore Technologies Engineering Ltd. (S63.SG) said its second-quarter net profit rose nearly 18% on year in the second quarter because of higher contributions from its aerospace division.

Net profit for the second quarter ended June was 138.16 million Singapore dollars ($100 million), ST Engineering said Wednesday.

Revenue during the second quarter grew 8% on year at S$1.78 billion.

ST Engineering said its order book at end June stood at S$15.6 billion, of which about S$3.8 billion is expected to be delivered in the remaining months of 2019.

Write to P.R. Venkat at venkat.pr@wsj.com