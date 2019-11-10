Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  SINGAPORE EXCHANGE  >  Singapore Technologies Engineering Ltd    STEG   SG1F60858221

SINGAPORE TECHNOLOGIES ENGINEERING LTD

(STEG)
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Singapore Technologies Engineering : ST Engineering 3Q Net Profit Up 3.4% on Year

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/10/2019 | 07:39pm EST

By Justina Lee

Singapore Technologies Engineering Ltd. (S63.SG) reported a 3.4% increase in net profit for the third quarter, helped by higher revenue.

Third-quarter net profit was S$139.1 million (US$102.3 million), compared with S$134.6 million in the same period last year, the company said Monday.

Revenue rose 27% to S$2.07 billion, driven by higher revenue contributions from its aerospace, electronics and marine sectors.

The company expects its robust order book of S$15.9 billion to continue providing revenue visibility for the next few years, said Vincent Chong, ST Engineering president and chief executive officer.

Write to Justina Lee at justina.lee@wsj.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SINGAPORE TECHNOLOGIES ENG
07:39pSINGAPORE TECHNOLOGIES ENGINEERING : ST Engineering 3Q Net Profit Up 3.4% on Yea..
DJ
11/06SINGAPORE TECHNOLOGIES ENGINEERING L : quaterly earnings release
10/29SINGAPORE TECHNOLOGIES ENGINEERING : ST Engineering Announces 3Q2019 Results on ..
AQ
10/15Southeast Asia stocks - Most end lower on trade deal uncertainty
RE
08/21SINGAPORE TECHNOLOGIES ENGINEERING L : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
08/14SINGAPORE TECHNOLOGIES ENGINEERING : 2Q Earnings Boosted by Marine Business
DJ
08/13SINGAPORE TECHNOLOGIES ENGINEERING : ST Engineering 2Q Net S$138.16 Million
DJ
07/30SINGAPORE TECHNOLOGIES ENGINEERING : ST Engineering Announces 2Q2019 Results on ..
AQ
06/25SINGAPORE TECHNOLOGIES ENGINEERING : Singapores ST Engineering Partners With Isr..
AQ
06/08SINGAPORE TECHNOLOGIES ENGINEERING : appoints Leong as non-executive director
AQ
More news
Financials (SGD)
Sales 2019 7 632 M
EBIT 2019 676 M
Net income 2019 582 M
Debt 2019 1 284 M
Yield 2019 3,72%
P/E ratio 2019 22,1x
P/E ratio 2020 19,7x
EV / Sales2019 1,85x
EV / Sales2020 1,68x
Capitalization 12 848 M
Technical analysis trends SINGAPORE TECHNOLOGIES ENG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 4,36  SGD
Last Close Price 4,12  SGD
Spread / Highest target 14,1%
Spread / Average Target 5,92%
Spread / Lowest Target -2,91%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Sy Feng Chong President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Chong Seng Kwa Chairman
Chee Keng Foo Chief Financial Officer
Bernard Chew Chief Information Officer
Weng Yip Chan Chief Technology & Digital Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SINGAPORE TECHNOLOGIES ENGINEERING LTD17.71%9 452
UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION39.68%126 612
LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION44.65%107 128
RAYTHEON40.75%59 965
NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATION40.23%57 979
GENERAL DYNAMICS CORPORATION16.37%52 405
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group