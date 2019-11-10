Singapore Technologies Engineering : ST Engineering 3Q Net Profit Up 3.4% on Year

By Justina Lee



Singapore Technologies Engineering Ltd. (S63.SG) reported a 3.4% increase in net profit for the third quarter, helped by higher revenue.

Third-quarter net profit was S$139.1 million (US$102.3 million), compared with S$134.6 million in the same period last year, the company said Monday.

Revenue rose 27% to S$2.07 billion, driven by higher revenue contributions from its aerospace, electronics and marine sectors.

The company expects its robust order book of S$15.9 billion to continue providing revenue visibility for the next few years, said Vincent Chong, ST Engineering president and chief executive officer.

Write to Justina Lee at justina.lee@wsj.com