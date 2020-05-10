Singapore Technologies Engineering : ST Engineering iDirect and Spacecom Join Forces on High Throughput Low Power Demonstration on AMOS-17 with iDirect iQ 200

Combined satellite and ground segment technology facilitates high throughput low power VSAT return capabilities, enabling users to address new applications

Herndon, Va.,and Ramat-Gan, Israel, 5 May 2020 - ST Engineering iDirect, a company of ST Engineering North America, and its long-term partner, Spacecom (Tel Aviv Stock Exchange: SCC), operator of the AMOS satellite fleet, today announced the successful demonstration of VSAT return capabilities on AMOS-17.

The demonstration resulted in an exceptionally wide return link for a small VSAT of 47Mbps (15Msym) using the iDirect iQ 200 modem's Adaptive TDMA return over AMOS-17's high power C-band HTS beams. The combination of the 2.4m C-Band terminal and AMOS-17's high-performance beams generated a highly efficient solution. The large return data rate enabled simultaneous transmission of multiple high data streams from South Africa to Europe with a small antenna, resulting in the low-power Communications-on-the-Pause (COTP) solution. This opens up many operational and business opportunities to customers, such as emergency deployments, government applications, coverage of events and backhaul services.

Conducted from the UK-based SMS Teleport, an AMOS-17 European Gateway partner, the modem and antenna were installed in a communications truck located between Johannesburg and Pretoria, South Africa. The truck was provided by Telemedia, a leading provider of broadcast and teleport services across Africa.

The iQ 200 is a DVB-S2/DVB-S2X modem with Adaptive TDMA returns, combining high-performance features with mobility, making it an ideal solution for real-time, cost-effective, small to medium enterprise applications, such as IP trunking for disaster response and emergency services as well as mobility solutions such as maritime.

'By utilizing the iDirect Evolution platform and iQ 200, we can now offer a unique low footprint, low power and high capacity return links from any remote location, enabling users to enter new markets and facilitate new applications,' said Tsachi Dahan, VP of Vertical Solutions at Spacecom. 'AMOS-17's C-Band spot beams provide superior throughput and efficiencies over Sub-Saharan Africa with connections to Europe, the Middle East and parts of Asia. We look forward to presenting this unique value proposition to our customers brought about by this combination of satellite and ground segment.'

'We are excited to be involved in this important demonstration that brings out the greater potential of combining the right ground segment and high throughput satellite capacity,' commented Jerome Clapisson, Regional Vice President of Sales, Europe at ST Engineering iDirect. 'This opens up a whole new array of applications for users that span many different applications and markets, and is synonymous with our goal of expanding market access to our customers by setting an industry benchmark in performance and efficiency.'

The solution is available to AMOS Spacecom customers today.

*****

ST Engineering North America is the U.S. headquarters of ST Engineering, a global technology, defense and engineering group specializing in the aerospace, electronics, land systems, and marine sectors. Based in Alexandria, VA, it has major operations across 17 cities in 13 states and employs about 5,000 people providing innovative products and solutions to commercial and government customers across diverse market segments.

ST Engineering iDirect, a subsidiary of ST Engineering North America, is a global leader in satellite communications providing technology and solutions that enable its customers to optimize their networks, differentiate their services and profitably expand their businesses. With the recent acquisition of Newtec, a recognized industry pioneer, the combined business unites over 35 years of innovation focused on solving satellite's most critical economic and technology challenges, and expands a shared commitment to shaping the future of how the world connects. The product portfolio, branded under the names iDirect and Newtec, represents the highest standards in performance, efficiency and reliability, making it possible for our customers to deliver the best connectivity experience anywhere in the world. ST Engineering iDirect is the world's largest TDMA enterprise VSAT manufacturer and is the leader in key industries including broadcast, mobility and military/government. In 2007, iDirect Government was formed to better serve the U.S. government and defense communities.

Spacecom (Space-Communication Ltd.), operator of the AMOS-3 and AMOS-7 satellites co-located at 4°W, AMOS-17 at 17°E and AMOS-4 at 65°E, provides high-quality broadcast and communication services to Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia via direct-to-home (DTH) operators, Internet service providers (ISPs), telecom and MNO operators, network integrators and government agencies.

AMOS-17 further expands Spacecom's reach in Africa and Asia, reinforcing its position as a leading multi-regional satellite operator.

Media contacts:

Julie Bettinger

Vice President, Corporate Marketing

ST Engineering iDirect

Phone: (1) 703 648 8155

Email: jbettinger@idirect.net

Guy Shields

Director, Corporate Communications

ST Engineering North America

Phone: (1) 703 739 2610

Email: guy.shields@stengg.us

Irena Sakhno

Manager, MarCom

Spacecom

Phone: +972-5876-34949