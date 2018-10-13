Log in
SINGAPORE TECHNOLOGIES ENGINEERING LTD (STEG)

SINGAPORE TECHNOLOGIES ENGINEERING LTD (STEG)
Singapore Technologies Engineering : ST Engineering wins $5.5 million Singapore contract to test smart lamp-posts

10/13/2018 | 07:02am CEST

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Singapore Technologies Engineering has won a S$7.5 million ($5.5 million) contract for the trial of a smart lamp-post project in Singapore, which includes fitting sensors and cameras to posts in the city-state, according to the government's official tender website.

The project is part of a broader "Smart Nation" plan developed by the Singapore government to use cutting-edge technology, designed to improve people's lives while promising sensitivity to privacy concerns.

However, an aspect of the lamp-post trial to install cameras linked to facial recognition software has raised privacy fears among some security experts and rights groups.

ST Engineering did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

(Reporting by Aradhana Aravindan; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)

Financials (SGD)
Sales 2018 6 928 M
EBIT 2018 617 M
Net income 2018 550 M
Debt 2018 155 M
Yield 2018 4,45%
P/E ratio 2018 19,59
P/E ratio 2019 17,92
EV / Sales 2018 1,57x
EV / Sales 2019 1,48x
Capitalization 10 710 M
Chart SINGAPORE TECHNOLOGIES ENGINEERING LTD
Duration : Period :
Singapore Technologies Engineering Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SINGAPORE TECHNOLOGIES ENG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 3,98  SGD
Spread / Average Target 16%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Sy Feng Chong President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Chong Seng Kwa Chairman
Chee Keng Foo Chief Financial Officer
Saik Hay Fong Chief Technology Officer
Tze Chang Lai Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SINGAPORE TECHNOLOGIES ENGINEERING LTD5.21%7 794
UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION1.61%103 508
LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION2.05%92 913
GENERAL DYNAMICS-5.17%57 165
RAYTHEON2.04%54 482
NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATION-1.48%51 823
