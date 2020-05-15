Log in
Singapore Technologies Engineering : Update on Board Change

05/15/2020 | 06:10am EDT

Singapore, 15 May 2020 - Further to the announcement dated 14 April 2020, Singapore Technologies Engineering Ltd (ST Engineering or the Company) today announced that Dr Beh Swan Gin has retired as an independent non-executive Director of the Company at its 23rd Annual General Meeting held today.

ST Engineering is a global technology, defence and engineering group specialising in the aerospace, electronics, land systems and marine sectors. The Group employs about 23,000 people across offices in Asia, Europe, Middle East and the U.S., serving customers in the defence, government and commercial segments in more than 100 countries. With more than 700 smart city projects across 130 cities in its track record, the Group continues to help transform cities through its suite of Smart Mobility, Smart Security and Smart Environment solutions. Headquartered in Singapore, ST Engineering reported revenue of $7.9b in FY2019 and it ranks among the largest companies listed on the Singapore Exchange. It is a component stock of the FTSE Straits Times Index, MSCI Singapore, iEdge SG ESG Transparency Index and iEdge SG ESG Leaders Index. For more information, please visit www.stengg.com.

Media contact:

Lina Poa
Head, Corporate Communications & Investor Relations
Tel: (65) 6722 1818
Email:linapoa@stengg.com

Disclaimer

ST - Singapore Technologies Engineering Ltd. published this content on 15 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 May 2020 10:09:01 UTC
