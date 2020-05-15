Singapore Technologies Engineering : Update on Board Change

Singapore, 15 May 2020 - Further to the announcement dated 14 April 2020, Singapore Technologies Engineering Ltd (ST Engineering or the Company) today announced that Dr Beh Swan Gin has retired as an independent non-executive Director of the Company at its 23rd Annual General Meeting held today.

ST Engineering is a global technology, defence and engineering group specialising in the aerospace, electronics, land systems and marine sectors.

