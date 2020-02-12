Singapore Telecommunications : 3Q Net Profit Fell 24%

By Yifan Wang



Singapore Telecommunications Ltd. said its net profit for the fiscal third quarter fell 24% on year, due to weak enterprise business.

Net profit for the October-to-December period was $627.2 million Singapore dollars (US$452.4), compared to S$822.8 million over the same period last year.

Revenue for the quarter fell 5.4% to S$4.38 billion, the Southeast Asian telecom carrier said in a stock exchange filing on Thursday.

For the full year, the company expects continued intense competition, as well as weak business and consumer sentiment.

