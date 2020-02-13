Singapore Telecommunications : Announcement to the SGX for the third quarter and nine months ended 31 December 2019

Log in
02/13/2020 | 04:26am EST

SINGAPORE TELECOMMUNICATIONS LIMITED

AND SUBSIDIARY COMPANIES

SGX APPENDIX 7.2 ANNOUNCEMENT

FOR THE THIRD QUARTER AND NINE MONTHS ENDED

31 DECEMBER 2019

Contents

Page

Consolidated income statement ………………………………………………..……..

1

Consolidated statement of comprehensive income ………………………….……..

2

Statements of financial position (Group and Company) ………………..................

3

Statements of changes in equity (Group and Company) …………………………..

5

Consolidated statement of cash flows ………………………………………………..

13

Selected notes to the interim financial statements ………………..........................

16

Dividends ……………………………………………………………………….............

26

Subsequent event……………………………………………………………………….

34

Confirmation by the Board ……………………………………………………………..

35

Independent auditors' review report ………………………………………………….

36

SINGAPORE TELECOMMUNICATIONS LIMITED AND SUBSIDIARY COMPANIES

1

CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENT

For the third quarter and nine months ended 31 December 2019

Quarter

Nine Months

31 Dec

31 Dec

Group

2019

2018

2019

2018

(Unaudited)

Notes

S$ Mil

S$ Mil

S$ Mil

S$ Mil

Operating revenue

4,378.3

4,626.1

12,643.1

13,029.7

Operating expenses

2

(3,255.3)

(3,483.2)

(9,273.4)

(9,666.4)

Other income

3

40.6

47.1

139.3

162.2

1,163.6

1,190.0

3,509.0

3,525.5

Depreciation and amortisation

4

(633.0)

(553.4)

(1,918.7)

(1,661.0)

530.6

636.6

1,590.3

1,864.5

Exceptional items

5

74.3

56.9

134.0

69.8

Profit on operating activities

604.9

693.5

1,724.3

1,934.3

Share of results of associates and

joint ventures

6

161.6

377.3

(625.3)

1,154.5

Net profit before interest,

investment income (net) and tax

766.5

1,070.8

1,099.0

3,088.8

Interest and investment income (net)

7

91.2

4.0

163.4

29.6

Finance costs

8

(115.8)

(102.2)

(352.7)

(291.6)

Net profit before tax

741.9

972.6

909.7

2,826.8

Tax expense

9

(122.0)

(155.7)

(429.0)

(522.6)

Net profit after tax

619.9

816.9

480.7

2,304.2

Attributable to:

Shareholders of the Company

627.2

822.8

500.2

2,321.5

Non-controlling interests

(7.3)

(5.9)

(19.5)

(17.3)

619.9

816.9

480.7

2,304.2

Earnings per share attributable

to shareholders of the Company

- basic

10

3.84¢

5.04¢

3.06¢

14.22¢

- diluted

10

3.84¢

5.03¢

3.06¢

14.20¢

SINGAPORE TELECOMMUNICATIONS LIMITED AND SUBSIDIARY COMPANIES

2

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

For the third quarter and nine months ended 31 December 2019

Quarter

Nine Months

31 Dec

31 Dec

Group

2019

2018

2019

2018

(Unaudited)

S$ Mil

S$ Mil

S$ Mil

S$ Mil

Net profit after tax

619.9

816.9

480.7

2,304.2

Other comprehensive (loss)/ income

Items that may be reclassified subsequently

to income statement:

Exchange differences arising from translation

of foreign operations and other currency

translation differences

(221.6)

148.7

(111.4)

(535.9)

Cash flow hedges

- Fair value changes

(187.7)

42.4

(43.3)

188.3

- Tax effects

10.3

(17.4)

(7.7)

(36.3)

(177.4)

25.0

(51.0)

152.0

- Fair value changes transferred

to income statement

115.0

(30.6)

6.8

(174.6)

- Tax effects

(8.1)

10.3

10.6

27.8

106.9

(20.3)

17.4

(146.8)

(70.5)

4.7

(33.6)

5.2

Share of other comprehensive (loss)/ gain

of associates and joint ventures

(7.5)

175.3

(151.3)

268.6

Items that will not be reclassified subsequently

to income statement:

Fair value changes on Fair Value through Other

Comprehensive Income ("FVOCI") investments

111.2

(12.1)

(65.4)

15.1

Other comprehensive (loss)/ income, net of tax

(188.4)

316.6

(361.7)

(247.0)

Total comprehensive income

431.5

1,133.5

119.0

2,057.2

Attributable to:

Shareholders of the Company

437.8

1,139.4

137.9

2,075.6

Non-controlling interests

(6.3)

(5.9)

(18.9)

(18.4)

431.5

1,133.5

119.0

2,057.2

SINGAPORE TELECOMMUNICATIONS LIMITED AND SUBSIDIARY COMPANIES

3

STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION

As at 31 December 2019

Group

Company

As at

As at

As at

As at

31 Dec 19

31 Mar 19

31 Dec 19

31 Mar 19

S$ Mil

S$ Mil

S$ Mil

S$ Mil

Notes

(Unaudited)

(Audited)

(Unaudited)

(Audited)

Current assets

Cash and cash equivalents

576.1

512.7

57.1

81.6

Trade and other receivables

5,975.2

5,992.7

503.2

478.8

Due from subsidiaries

-

-

2,149.5

1,482.1

Inventories

317.9

417.6

34.3

37.2

Derivative financial instruments

198.4

155.1

6.1

0.7

7,067.6

7,078.1

2,750.2

2,080.4

Non-current assets

Property, plant and equipment

10,644.6

11,050.4

2,220.7

2,250.0

Right-Of-Use assets

2,095.8

-

534.3

-

Intangible assets

13,853.6

14,016.7

-

-

Subsidiaries

-

-

20,767.8

20,009.2

Joint ventures

11,443.5

12,857.9

22.8

22.8

Associates

2,128.9

2,060.2

24.7

24.7

Fair value through other comprehensive

income ("FVOCI") investments

644.0

646.9

4.7

5.3

Derivative financial instruments

102.9

283.6

14.5

125.9

Deferred tax assets

247.1

276.6

-

-

Other assets

704.5

644.4

122.1

130.7

41,864.9

41,836.7

23,711.6

22,568.6

Total assets

48,932.5

48,914.8

26,461.8

24,649.0

Current liabilities

Trade and other payables

5,374.9

5,817.1

872.7

1,025.1

Due to subsidiaries

-

-

1,795.1

712.4

Advance billings

771.5

812.1

81.2

89.8

Current tax liabilities

161.4

255.0

93.9

83.6

Borrowings (unsecured)

12

2,889.6

1,846.2

-

-

Borrowings (secured)

12

446.5

34.0

65.9

4.8

Derivative financial instruments

24.0

9.2

0.9

0.5

Net deferred gain

20.8

20.8

-

-

Dividend payable

1,110.4

-

1,110.4

-

10,799.1

8,794.4

4,020.1

1,916.2

SINGAPORE TELECOMMUNICATIONS LIMITED AND SUBSIDIARY COMPANIES

4

STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION

As at 31 December 2019

Group

Company

As at

As at

As at

As at

31 Dec 19

31 Mar 19

31 Dec 19

31 Mar 19

S$ Mil

S$ Mil

S$ Mil

S$ Mil

Notes

(Unaudited)

(Audited)

(Unaudited)

(Audited)

Non-current liabilities

Advance billings

208.2

197.4

128.0

129.2

Borrowings (unsecured)

12

7,853.9

8,734.4

811.8

786.5

Borrowings (secured)

12

1,888.8

49.5

592.0

7.7

Derivative financial instruments

212.9

149.5

65.9

191.8

Net deferred gain

384.3

375.0

-

-

Deferred tax liabilities

551.8

515.1

282.7

274.5

Other non-current liabilities

162.9

289.8

23.1

26.5

11,262.8

10,310.7

1,903.5

1,416.2

Total liabilities

22,061.9

19,105.1

5,923.6

3,332.4

Net assets

26,870.6

29,809.7

20,538.2

21,316.6

Share capital and reserves

Share capital

13

4,127.3

4,127.3

4,127.3

4,127.3

Reserves

22,795.4

25,710.5

16,410.9

17,189.3

Equity attributable to shareholders

of the Company

26,922.7

29,837.8

20,538.2

21,316.6

Non-controlling interests

(52.1)

(28.1)

-

-

Total equity

26,870.6

29,809.7

20,538.2

21,316.6

SINGAPORE TELECOMMUNICATIONS LIMITED AND SUBSIDIARY COMPANIES

5

STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN EQUITY

For the third quarter ended 31 December 2019

Attributable to shareholders of the Company

Currency

Non-

Share

Treasury

Capital

Translation

Hedging

Fair Value

Retained

Other

Total

controlling

Total

Group - 2019

Capital

Shares

(1)

Reserve

Reserve

(2)

Reserve

Reserve

Earnings

Reserves

(3)

Interests

Equity

(Unaudited)

S$ Mil

S$ Mil

S$ Mil

S$ Mil

S$ Mil

S$ Mil

S$ Mil

S$ Mil

S$ Mil

S$ Mil

S$ Mil

Balance as at 1 October 2019

4,127.3

(19.0)

(76.5)

(1,656.9)

37.2

(196.8)

25,373.1

1.1

27,589.5

(40.6)

27,548.9

Changes in equity for the quarter

Performance shares purchased by Trust

(4)

-

(5.0)

-

-

-

-

-

-

(5.0)

-

(5.0)

Performance shares vested

-

0.1

(0.1)

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Equity-settled share based payment

-

-

10.8

-

-

-

-

-

10.8

-

10.8

Transfer of liability to equity

-

-

0.1

-

-

-

-

-

0.1

-

0.1

Cash paid to employees under

performance share plans

-

-

(0.1)

-

-

-

-

-

(0.1)

-

(0.1)

Dividend paid to non-controlling interests

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

(5.2)

(5.2)

Interim dividend payable

-

-

-

-

-

-

(1,110.4)

-

(1,110.4)

-

(1,110.4)

Reclassification due to disposal of

FVOCI Investments

-

-

-

-

-

(0.3)

0.3

-

-

-

-

-

(4.9)

10.7

-

-

(0.3)

(1,110.1)

-

(1,104.6)

(5.2)

(1,109.8)

Total comprehensive (loss)/ income

for the quarter

-

-

-

(222.6)

(70.5)

111.2

627.2

(7.5)

437.8

(6.3)

431.5

Balance as at 31 December 2019

4,127.3

(23.9)

(65.8)

(1,879.5)

(33.3)

(85.9)

24,890.2

(6.4)

26,922.7

(52.1)

26,870.6

SINGAPORE TELECOMMUNICATIONS LIMITED AND SUBSIDIARY COMPANIES

6

STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN EQUITY

For the third quarter ended 31 December 2019

Attributable to shareholders of the Company

Currency

Non-

Share

Treasury

Capital

Translation

Hedging

Fair Value

Retained

Other

Total

controlling

Total

Group - 2018

Capital

Shares

(1)

Reserve

Reserve

(2)

Reserve

Reserve

Earnings

Reserves

(3)

Interests

Equity

(Unaudited)

S$ Mil

S$ Mil

S$ Mil

S$ Mil

S$ Mil

S$ Mil

S$ Mil

S$ Mil

S$ Mil

S$ Mil

S$ Mil

Balance as at 1 October 2018

4,127.3

(20.7)

(89.8)

(1,967.2)

(53.8)

4.0

27,026.2

(107.5)

28,918.5

(11.2)

28,907.3

Changes in equity for the quarter

Performance shares purchased by Trust

(4)

-

(5.6)

-

-

-

-

-

-

(5.6)

-

(5.6)

Equity-settled share based payment

-

-

9.4

-

-

-

-

-

9.4

0.1

9.5

Dividend paid to non-controlling interests

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

(5.4)

(5.4)

Interim dividend payable

-

-

-

-

-

-

(1,110.4)

-

(1,110.4)

-

(1,110.4)

Reclassification due to disposal of

FVOCI Investments

-

-

-

-

-

(0.8)

0.8

-

-

-

-

Others

-

-

-

-

-

-

0.6

-

0.6

-

0.6

-

(5.6)

9.4

-

-

(0.8)

(1,109.0)

-

(1,106.0)

(5.3)

(1,111.3)

Total comprehensive income/ (loss)

for the quarter

-

-

-

148.7

4.7

(12.1)

822.8

175.3

1,139.4

(5.9)

1,133.5

Balance as at 31 December 2018

4,127.3

(26.3)

(80.4)

(1,818.5)

(49.1)

(8.9)

26,740.0

67.8

28,951.9

(22.4)

28,929.5

SINGAPORE TELECOMMUNICATIONS LIMITED AND SUBSIDIARY COMPANIES

7

STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN EQUITY

For the third quarter ended 31 December 2019

Share

Capital

Hedging

Fair Value

Retained

Total

Company - 2019

Capital

Reserve

Reserve

Reserve

Earnings

Equity

(Unaudited)

S$ Mil

S$ Mil

S$ Mil

S$ Mil

S$ Mil

S$ Mil

Balance as at 1 October 2019

4,127.3

53.5

34.1

1.3

17,125.1

21,341.3

Changes in equity for the quarter

Equity-settled share based payment

-

2.2

-

-

-

2.2

Cash paid to employees under performance share plans

-

(0.1)

-

-

-

(0.1)

Contribution to Trust (4)

-

(4.1)

-

-

-

(4.1)

Interim dividend payable

-

-

-

-

(1,110.4)

(1,110.4)

-

(2.0)

-

-

(1,110.4)

(1,112.4)

Total comprehensive (loss)/ income for the quarter

-

-

(15.4)

0.2

324.5

309.3

Balance as at 31 December 2019

4,127.3

51.5

18.7

1.5

16,339.2

20,538.2

SINGAPORE TELECOMMUNICATIONS LIMITED AND SUBSIDIARY COMPANIES

8

STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN EQUITY

For the third quarter ended 31 December 2019

Share

Capital

Hedging

Fair Value

Retained

Total

Company - 2018

Capital

Reserve

Reserve

Reserve

Earnings

Equity

(Unaudited)

S$ Mil

S$ Mil

S$ Mil

S$ Mil

S$ Mil

S$ Mil

Balance as at 1 October 2018

4,127.3

48.6

21.2

3.0

16,713.0

20,913.1

Changes in equity for the quarter

Equity-settled share based payment

-

2.5

-

-

-

2.5

Contribution to Trust (4)

-

(4.5)

-

-

-

(4.5)

Interim dividend payable

-

-

-

-

(1,110.4)

(1,110.4)

-

(2.0)

-

-

(1,110.4)

(1,112.4)

Total comprehensive income/ (loss) for the quarter

-

-

1.7

(1.2)

1,143.4

1,143.9

Balance as at 31 December 2018

4,127.3

46.6

22.9

1.8

16,746.0

20,944.6

Notes:

  1. 'Treasury Shares' are accounted for in accordance with SFRS(I)1-32,Financial Instruments: Presentation.
  2. 'Currency Translation Reserve' relates mainly to the translation of the net assets of foreign subsidiaries, associates and joint ventures of the Group denominated mainly in Australian Dollar, Indian Rupee, Indonesian Rupiah, Philippine Peso, Thai Baht and United States Dollar.
  3. 'Other Reserves' relate mainly to goodwill on acquisitions completed prior to 1 April 2001 and the share of other comprehensive income or loss of the associates and joint ventures.
  4. DBS Trustee Limited (the "Trust") is the trustee of a trust established to administer the performance share plans.

SINGAPORE TELECOMMUNICATIONS LIMITED AND SUBSIDIARY COMPANIES

9

STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN EQUITY

For the nine months ended 31 December 2019

Attributable to shareholders of the Company

Currency

Non-

Share

Treasury

Capital

Translation

Hedging

Fair Value

Retained

Other

Total

controlling

Total

Group - 2019

Capital

Shares (1)

Reserve

Reserve (2)

Reserve

Reserve

Earnings

Reserves (3)

Interests

Equity

(Unaudited)

S$ Mil

S$ Mil

S$ Mil

S$ Mil

S$ Mil

S$ Mil

S$ Mil

S$ Mil

S$ Mil

S$ Mil

S$ Mil

Balance as at 1 April 2019, previously reported

4,127.3

(31.7)

(76.3)

(1,767.5)

0.3

(10.3)

27,513.0

83.0

29,837.8

(28.1)

29,809.7

Effects of adoption of SFRS(I) 16

-

-

-

-

-

-

(215.5)

-

(215.5)

-

(215.5)

Balance as at 1 April 2019, restated

4,127.3

(31.7)

(76.3)

(1,767.5)

0.3

(10.3)

27,297.5

83.0

29,622.3

(28.1)

29,594.2

Changes in equity for the period

Performance shares purchased by the

Company

-

(1.4)

-

-

-

-

-

-

(1.4)

-

(1.4)

Performance shares purchased by Trust (5)

-

(9.2)

-

-

-

-

-

-

(9.2)

-

(9.2)

Performance shares vested

-

18.4

(18.4)

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Equity-settled share based payment

-

-

29.7

-

-

-

-

-

29.7

0.1

29.8

Transfer of liability to equity

-

-

4.7

-

-

-

-

-

4.7

-

4.7

Cash paid to employees under

performance share plans

-

-

(0.3)

-

-

-

-

-

(0.3)

-

(0.3)

Performance shares purchased by Optus

and vested

-

-

(5.2)

-

-

-

-

-

(5.2)

-

(5.2)

Goodwill transferred from 'Other Reserves' to

Retained Earnings' on dilution

-

-

-

-

-

-

(61.9)

61.9

-

-

-

Dividend paid to non-controlling interests

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

(5.2)

(5.2)

Interim dividend payable

-

-

-

-

-

-

(1,110.4)

-

(1,110.4)

-

(1,110.4)

Final dividend paid

-

-

-

-

-

-

(1,746.7)

-

(1,746.7)

-

(1,746.7)

Reclassification due to disposal of

FVOCI investments

-

-

-

-

-

(10.2)

10.2

-

-

-

-

Others

-

-

-

-

-

-

1.3

-

1.3

-

1.3

-

7.8

10.5

-

-

(10.2)

(2,907.5)

61.9

(2,837.5)

(5.1)

(2,842.6)

Total comprehensive (loss)/ income

for the period

-

-

-

(112.0)

(33.6)

(65.4)

500.2

(151.3)

137.9

(18.9)

119.0

Balance as at 31 December 2019

4,127.3

(23.9)

(65.8)

(1,879.5)

(33.3)

(85.9)

24,890.2

(6.4)

26,922.7

(52.1)

26,870.6

SINGAPORE TELECOMMUNICATIONS LIMITED AND SUBSIDIARY COMPANIES

10

STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN EQUITY

For the nine months ended 31 December 2019

Attributable to shareholders of the Company

Currency

Non-

Share

Treasury

Capital

Translation

Hedging

Fair Value

Retained

Other

Total

controlling

Other

Total

Group - 2018

Capital

Shares (1)

Reserve

Reserve (2)

Reserve

Reserve

Earnings

Reserves (3)

Interests

Reserve (4)

Equity

(Unaudited)

S$ Mil

S$ Mil

S$ Mil

S$ Mil

S$ Mil

S$ Mil

S$ Mil

S$ Mil

S$ Mil

S$ Mil

S$ Mil

S$ Mil

Balance as at 1 April 2018

4,127.3

(32.7)

(96.2)

(1,283.7)

(54.3)

(18.9)

27,269.4

(173.8)

29,737.1

(3.2)

(22.4)

29,711.5

Changes in equity for the period

Performance shares purchased by the

Company

-

(0.7)

-

-

-

-

-

-

(0.7)

-

-

(0.7)

Performance shares purchased by Trust (5)

-

(13.1)

-

-

-

-

-

-

(13.1)

-

-

(13.1)

Performance shares vested

-

20.2

(20.2)

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Equity-settled share based payment

-

-

33.8

-

-

-

-

-

33.8

-

-

33.8

Transfer of liability to equity

-

-

7.8

-

-

-

-

-

7.8

-

-

7.8

Cash paid to employees under

performance share plans

-

-

(0.1)

-

-

-

-

-

(0.1)

-

-

(0.1)

Performance shares purchased by Optus

and vested

-

-

(5.5)

-

-

-

-

-

(5.5)

-

-

(5.5)

Dividend paid to non-controlling interests

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

(5.4)

-

(5.4)

Interim dividend payable

-

-

-

-

-

-

(1,110.4)

-

(1,110.4)

-

-

(1,110.4)

Final dividend paid

-

-

-

-

-

-

(1,746.7)

-

(1,746.7)

-

-

(1,746.7)

Acquisition of non-controlling interests (4)

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

(27.0)

(27.0)

4.6

22.4

-

Reclassification due to disposal of

FVOCI investments

-

-

-

-

-

(5.1)

5.1

-

-

-

-

-

Others

-

-

-

-

-

-

1.1

-

1.1

-

-

1.1

-

6.4

15.8

-

-

(5.1)

(2,850.9)

(27.0)

(2,860.8)

(0.8)

22.4

(2,839.2)

Total comprehensive (loss)/ income

for the period

-

-

-

(534.8)

5.2

15.1

2,321.5

268.6

2,075.6

(18.4)

-

2,057.2

Balance as at 31 December 2018

4,127.3

(26.3)

(80.4)

(1,818.5)

(49.1)

(8.9)

26,740.0

67.8

28,951.9

(22.4)

-

28,929.5

SINGAPORE TELECOMMUNICATIONS LIMITED AND SUBSIDIARY COMPANIES

11

STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN EQUITY

For the nine months ended 31 December 2019

Share

Treasury

Capital

Hedging

Fair Value

Retained

Total

Company - 2019

Capital

Shares (1)

Reserve

Reserve

Reserve

Earnings

Equity

(Unaudited)

S$ Mil

S$ Mil

S$ Mil

S$ Mil

S$ Mil

S$ Mil

S$ Mil

Balance as at 1 April 2019, previously reported

4,127.3

(1.1)

45.2

24.2

2.0

17,119.0

21,316.6

Effects of adoption of SFRS(I) 16

-

-

-

-

-

(73.2)

(73.2)

Balance as at 1 April 2019, restated

4,127.3

(1.1)

45.2

24.2

2.0

17,045.8

21,243.4

Changes in equity for the period

Performance shares purchased by the Company

-

(0.2)

-

-

-

-

(0.2)

Performance shares vested

-

1.3

(1.3)

-

-

-

-

Equity-settled share based payment

-

-

9.5

-

-

-

9.5

Transfer of liability to equity

-

-

4.6

-

-

-

4.6

Cash paid to employees under performance share plans

-

-

(0.3)

-

-

-

(0.3)

Contribution to Trust (5)

-

-

(6.2)

-

-

-

(6.2)

Interim dividend payable

-

-

-

-

-

(1,110.4)

(1,110.4)

Final dividend paid

-

-

-

-

-

(1,747.2)

(1,747.2)

Others

-

-

-

-

-

1.3

1.3

-

1.1

6.3

-

-

(2,856.3)

(2,848.9)

Total comprehensive (loss)/ income for the period

-

-

-

(5.5)

(0.5)

2,149.7

2,143.7

Balance as at 31 December 2019

4,127.3

-

51.5

18.7

1.5

16,339.2

20,538.2

SINGAPORE TELECOMMUNICATIONS LIMITED AND SUBSIDIARY COMPANIES

12

STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN EQUITY

For the nine months ended 31 December 2019

Share

Treasury

Capital

Hedging

Fair Value

Retained

Total

Company - 2018

Capital

Shares (1)

Reserve

Reserve

Reserve

Earnings

Equity

(Unaudited)

S$ Mil

S$ Mil

S$ Mil

S$ Mil

S$ Mil

S$ Mil

S$ Mil

Balance as at 1 April 2018

4,127.3

(1.0)

39.4

4.0

2.2

17,112.2

21,284.1

Changes in equity for the period

Performance shares purchased by the Company

-

(0.7)

-

-

-

-

(0.7)

Performance shares vested

-

1.7

(1.7)

-

-

-

-

Equity-settled share based payment

-

-

11.0

-

-

-

11.0

Transfer of liability to equity

-

-

7.8

-

-

-

7.8

Cash paid to employees under performance share plans

-

-

(0.1)

-

-

-

(0.1)

Contribution to Trust (5)

-

-

(9.8)

-

-

-

(9.8)

Interim dividend payable

-

-

-

-

-

(1,110.4)

(1,110.4)

Final dividend paid

-

-

-

-

-

(1,747.2)

(1,747.2)

-

1.0

7.2

-

-

(2,857.6)

(2,849.4)

Total comprehensive income/ (loss) for the period

-

-

-

18.9

(0.4)

2,491.4

2,509.9

Balance as at 31 December 2018

4,127.3

-

46.6

22.9

1.8

16,746.0

20,944.6

Notes:

  1. 'Treasury Shares' are accounted for in accordance with SFRS(I)1-32,Financial Instruments: Presentation.
  2. 'Currency Translation Reserve' relates mainly to the translation of the net assets of foreign subsidiaries, associates and joint ventures of the Group denominated mainly in Australian Dollar, Indian Rupee, Indonesian Rupiah, Philippine Peso, Thai Baht and United States Dollar.
  3. 'Other Reserves' relate mainly to goodwill on acquisitions completed prior to 1 April 2001 and the share of other comprehensive income or loss of the associates and joint ventures.
  4. This amount was a reserve for an obligation which arose from a put option written with thenon-controlling shareholder of Trustwave Holdings, Inc. ("Trustwave"). In May 2018, the put option was exercised for the acquisition of the remaining 2% equity interest in Trustwave.
  5. DBS Trustee Limited (the "Trust") is the trustee of a trust established to administer the performance share plans.

SINGAPORE TELECOMMUNICATIONS LIMITED AND SUBSIDIARY COMPANIES

13

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS

For the third quarter and nine months ended 31 December 2019

Quarter

Nine Months

31 Dec

31 Dec

Group

2019

2018

2019

2018

(Unaudited)

S$ Mil

S$ Mil

S$ Mil

S$ Mil

Cash Flows from Operating Activities

Net profit before tax

741.9

972.6

909.7

2,826.8

Adjustments for

Depreciation and amortisation

633.0

553.4

1,918.7

1,661.0

Exceptional items

(90.9)

(59.2)

(186.5)

(164.3)

Interest and investment income (net)

(91.2)

(4.0)

(163.4)

(29.6)

Finance costs

115.8

102.2

352.7

291.6

Share of results of associates and

joint ventures (post-tax)

(161.6)

(377.3)

625.3

(1,154.5)

Other non-cash items

14.4

10.7

41.0

28.2

419.5

225.8

2,587.8

632.4

Operating cash flow before working

capital changes

1,161.4

1,198.4

3,497.5

3,459.2

Changes in operating assets and liabilities

Trade and other receivables

(339.8)

(495.9)

(205.6)

(614.4)

Trade and other payables

411.8

300.8

(102.9)

79.5

Inventories

33.2

(144.8)

100.4

(95.2)

Cash generated from operations

1,266.6

858.5

3,289.4

2,829.1

Payment to employees in cash under

performance share plans

(0.1)

-

(0.5)

(0.1)

Dividends received from associates

and joint ventures

174.3

98.5

1,392.8

1,507.6

Income tax and withholding tax paid

(85.8)

(155.5)

(431.1)

(573.9)

Net cash from operating activities

1,355.0

801.5

4,250.6

3,762.7

Cash Flows from Investing Activities

Investment income received from FVOCI

investments

92.7

0.2

147.6

0.3

Interest received

2.2

1.8

5.5

5.1

Investment in associate/ joint venture (Note 1)

(4.6)

(1.3)

(751.4)

(1.3)

Payment for acquisition of intangibles and

other assets (Note 2)

-

-

-

(123.1)

Payment for acquisition of subsidiary,

net of cash acquired (Note 3)

-

(5.8)

-

(5.8)

Payment for acquisition of non-controlling

interests

-

-

-

(16.1)

Proceeds/ Deferred proceeds from disposal

of an associate

2.8

8.8

6.9

12.8

Investment in FVOCI investments (Note 4)

(6.9)

(356.0)

(79.7)

(380.2)

Proceeds from sale of FVOCI investments

0.5

7.3

17.6

13.8

Balance carried forward

86.7

(345.0)

(653.5)

(494.5)

SINGAPORE TELECOMMUNICATIONS LIMITED AND SUBSIDIARY COMPANIES

14

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS

For the third quarter and nine months ended 31 December 2019

Quarter

Nine Months

31 Dec

31 Dec

Group

2019

2018

2019

2018

(Unaudited)

S$ Mil

S$ Mil

S$ Mil

S$ Mil

Cash Flows from Investing Activities (continued)

Balance brought forward

86.7

(345.0)

(653.5)

(494.5)

Proceeds from disposal of subsidiary

-

0.2

-

0.2

Payment for purchase of property, plant and equipment

(609.3)

(414.2)

(1,512.3)

(1,233.2)

Proceeds from sale of property, plant and

equipment

123.5

0.2

128.1

138.1

Purchase of intangible assets

(37.6)

(38.2)

(141.1)

(134.4)

Withholding tax paid on intra-group interest income

-

-

(10.2)

(11.6)

Net cash used in investing activities

(436.7)

(797.0)

(2,189.0)

(1,735.4)

Cash Flows from Financing Activities

Proceeds from term loans

609.9

1,199.3

4,020.9

4,805.5

Repayment of term loans

(763.4)

(367.4)

(4,894.8)

(4,836.9)

Proceeds from bond issue

-

-

1,803.7

1,177.6

Repayment of bonds

(516.4)

(762.7)

(516.4)

(1,003.7)

Increase in finance lease liabilities

-

20.6

-

32.3

Lease payments

(96.4)

(9.0)

(295.5)

(24.4)

Net (repayment of)/ proceeds from borrowings

(766.3)

80.8

117.9

150.4

Settlement of swap for bonds repaid

-

(34.1)

-

(13.8)

Net interest paid on borrowings and swaps

(125.3)

(109.9)

(351.5)

(287.4)

Purchase of performance shares

(5.0)

(5.6)

(15.8)

(20.1)

Final dividend paid to shareholders of the Company

-

-

(1,746.7)

(1,746.7)

Dividend paid to non-controlling interests

(5.2)

(5.4)

(5.2)

(5.4)

Others

-

0.6

1.3

1.1

Net cash used in financing activities

(901.8)

(73.6)

(2,000.0)

(1,921.9)

Net change in cash and cash equivalents

16.5

(69.1)

61.6

105.4

Exchange effects on cash and cash equivalents

8.7

(0.6)

1.8

6.9

Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period

550.9

706.9

512.7

524.9

Cash and cash equivalents at end of period

637.2

576.1

637.2

576.1

SINGAPORE TELECOMMUNICATIONS LIMITED AND SUBSIDIARY COMPANIES

15

NOTES TO THE CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS

For the third quarter and nine months ended 31 December 2019

Note (1): Payment for investment in a joint venture

During the current period, Singtel paid S$735 million for subscription to Bharti Airtel Limited's rights issue based on its rights entitlement for its direct stake of 15%.

Note (2): Payments for acquisition of intangibles and other assets

During the last corresponding period, Singtel's wholly-owned subsidiary, Amobee Inc., acquired the technology platform, intellectual property and certain other assets of Videology, Inc. and its subsidiaries for S$123 million (US$90 million).

Note (3): Payments for acquisition of subsidiary

During the last corresponding period, Singtel's wholly-owned subsidiary, Optus Cyber Security Pty Limited, completed the acquisition of 100% shares in Hivint Pty Limited, a cyber security consulting company in Australia, for S$17 million (A$17 million) of which S$5.8 million was paid.

Note (4): Investment in FVOCI investments

The last corresponding period included a payment of S$344 million (US$250 million) for Singtel's acquisition of 5.7% equity interest in Airtel Africa Limited.

Note (5):For the purposes of the consolidated cash flow statement, cash and cash equivalents comprised:

As at 31 Dec

Group

2019

2018

(Unaudited)

S$ Mil

S$ Mil

Fixed deposits

214.2

179.8

Cash and bank balances

361.9

457.4

576.1

637.2

SINGAPORE TELECOMMUNICATIONS LIMITED AND SUBSIDIARY COMPANIES

16

SELECTED NOTES TO THE INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

For the third quarter and nine months ended 31 December 2019

  1. BASIS OF PREPARATION
    The Group has applied the same accounting policies and methods of computation in the preparation of the financial statements for the current quarter as the most recent audited financial statements for the year ended, and as at, 31 March 2019, except for the mandatory adoption of new standards effective as of 1 April 2019. The adoption of the new standards has no significant impact on the financial statements, except for the changes as described below.
    Singapore Financial Reporting Standards (International) ("SFRS(I)") 16, Leases
    SFRS(I) 16 superceded SFRS(I) 1-17,Leasesand the related interpretations. The standard introduces a single lease accounting model for lessees. A lessee recognises a right-of-use asset representing its rights to use the underlying asset and a lease liability representing its obligation to make lease payments in the statement of financial position. Lease liability is part of debt. Depreciation charges on the right-of-use assets and interest expense on the lease liability are recorded in the income statement. Lease payments are classified as financing cash flows in the statement of cash flows. Lessor accounting remains largely similar to the previous accounting standard. Sub-leases, however, are assessed based on the terms in the head lease and not on the characteristics of the underlying asset under SFRS(I) 16.
    The Group has applied SFRS(I) 16 using the modified retrospective approach where the cumulative effects of initial application are recognised in the opening statement of financial position as at 1 April 2019, with no restatement of comparative information. The Group has elected to account for short term leases and leases of low-value assets as operating expenses on a straight line basis.
    As at 1 April 2019, right-of-use assets and lease liabilities recorded under SFRS(I) 16 were S$2.23 billion and S$2.39 billion respectively.
  2. OPERATING EXPENSES
    The income statement included the following items -

Quarter

Nine Months

31 Dec

31 Dec

Group

2019

2018

2019

2018

(Unaudited)

S$ Mil

S$ Mil

S$ Mil

S$ Mil

Impairment of trade receivables

56.2

37.6

139.0

116.8

Allowance for inventory

obsolescence (net)

6.0

0.5

7.9

0.8

SINGAPORE TELECOMMUNICATIONS LIMITED AND SUBSIDIARY COMPANIES

17

SELECTED NOTES TO THE INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

For the third quarter and nine months ended 31 December 2019

3. OTHER INCOME

Other income included the following items -

Quarter

Nine Months

31 Dec

31 Dec

Group

2019

2018

2019

2018

(Unaudited)

S$ Mil

S$ Mil

S$ Mil

S$ Mil

Rental income

0.8

0.8

2.4

2.4

Net exchange (losses)/ gains

(1.3)

(1.1)

0.7

(2.7)

Net (losses)/ gains on disposal of

property, plant and equipment

(0.2)

(0.7)

(0.5)

6.7

4. DEPRECIATION AND AMORTISATION

Quarter

Nine Months

31 Dec

31 Dec

Group

2019

2018

2019

2018

(Unaudited)

S$ Mil

S$ Mil

S$ Mil

S$ Mil

Depreciation of property, plant and

equipment

459.7

477.1

1,382.2

1,434.6

Depreciation of right-of-use assets

96.9

-

285.1

-

Amortisation of intangibles

76.4

76.3

251.4

226.4

633.0

553.4

1,918.7

1,661.0

5.

EXCEPTIONAL ITEMS

Quarter

Nine Months

31 Dec

31 Dec

Group

2019

2018

2019

2018

(Unaudited)

S$ Mil

S$ Mil

S$ Mil

S$ Mil

Exceptional gains

Gain on disposal of property

90.9

-

97.2

105.5

Gain on dilution of interest in

joint ventures

-

-

89.3

-

Gain on sale and leaseback

-

42.4

-

42.4

Gain on disposal of a subsidiary

-

16.7

-

16.7

Gain on disposal of a joint venture

-

0.3

-

0.3

90.9

59.4

186.5

164.9

Exceptionallosses

Provision for contingent claims and

other charges

(0.5)

(0.2)

(6.5)

(10.5)

Staff restructuring costs

(16.1)

(2.3)

(46.0)

(84.6)

(16.6)

(2.5)

(52.5)

(95.1)

74.3

56.9

134.0

69.8

SINGAPORE TELECOMMUNICATIONS LIMITED AND SUBSIDIARY COMPANIES

18

SELECTED NOTES TO THE INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

For the third quarter and nine months ended 31 December 2019

6. SHARE OF RESULTS OF ASSOCIATES AND JOINT VENTURES

Quarter

Nine Months

31 Dec

31 Dec

Group

2019

2018

2019

2018

(Unaudited)

S$ Mil

S$ Mil

S$ Mil

S$ Mil

Share of ordinary results

420.2

370.6

1,221.5

1,116.5

Share of tax of ordinary results

(126.4)

(79.5)

(342.5)

(186.0)

Share of exceptional items (post-tax)(1)

(132.2)

86.2

(1,504.3)

224.0

161.6

377.3

(625.3)

1,154.5

Note:

  1. Comprised share of exceptional items from Airtel, Singapore Post and Intouch. The share of Airtel's exceptional items for the current period included a provision made for regulatory demands arising from an adverse ruling on the definition of Adjusted Gross Revenue which forms the basis for payment of license fee and spectrum usage charges, as well as related penalties and interest charges. Airtel, together with other operators, continues to make representations to the Indian government and the Supreme Court for reliefs.

7. INTEREST AND INVESTMENT INCOME (NET)

Quarter

Nine Months

31 Dec

31 Dec

Group

2019

2018

2019

2018

(Unaudited)

S$ Mil

S$ Mil

S$ Mil

S$ Mil

Interest income from

- bank deposits

2.1

1.8

5.6

5.2

- others

0.3

0.2

0.8

0.6

2.4

2.0

6.4

5.8

Dividends from joint ventures

-

-

10.8

13.0

Gross dividends and income from FVOCI

investments

93.0

0.2

148.3

0.4

Fair value gains/ (losses) on fair value hedges

- hedged items

59.0

(6.8)

(22.3)

(10.0)

- hedging instruments

(57.2)

6.7

20.7

10.0

1.8

(0.1)

(1.6)

-

Fair value gains/ (losses) on cash flow hedges

- hedged items

115.4

(30.6)

7.8

(174.6)

- hedging instruments

(115.4)

30.6

(7.8)

174.6

-

-

-

-

Other fair value (losses)/ gains

(0.3)

0.8

1.9

2.9

Other foreign exchange (losses)/ gains

(5.7)

1.1

(2.4)

7.5

91.2

4.0

163.4

29.6

SINGAPORE TELECOMMUNICATIONS LIMITED AND SUBSIDIARY COMPANIES

19

SELECTED NOTES TO THE INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

For the third quarter and nine months ended 31 December 2019

8.

FINANCE COSTS

Quarter

Nine Months

31 Dec

31 Dec

Group

2019

2018

2019

2018

(Unaudited)

S$ Mil

S$ Mil

S$ Mil

S$ Mil

Interest expense on

- bonds

78.1

82.2

232.2

234.7

- bank loans

11.3

12.9

40.5

35.8

- leases

20.9

2.4

62.0

6.3

110.3

97.5

334.7

276.8

Financing related costs

5.5

4.5

13.6

13.0

Effects of hedging using interest

rate swaps

*

0.2

4.4

1.8

102.2

291.6

115.8

352.7

"*" denotes less than S$50,000.

9.

TAX EXPENSE

Quarter

Nine Months

31 Dec

31 Dec

Group

2019

2018

2019

2018

(Unaudited)

S$ Mil

S$ Mil

S$ Mil

S$ Mil

Current and deferred tax expense

attributable to current period's profits

105.8

134.9

301.6

364.4

Current and deferred tax adjustments

in respect of prior years

-

0.1

(0.5)

(0.5)

Withholding and dividend distribution

taxes on dividend income from

associate and joint ventures

16.2

20.7

127.9

158.7

122.0

155.7

429.0

522.6

SINGAPORE TELECOMMUNICATIONS LIMITED AND SUBSIDIARY COMPANIES

20

SELECTED NOTES TO THE INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

For the third quarter and nine months ended 31 December 2019

10. WEIGHTED AVERAGE NUMBER OF ORDINARY SHARES

Quarter

Nine Months

31 Dec

31 Dec

Group

2019

2018

2019

2018

(Unaudited)

'000

'000

'000

'000

Weighted average number of ordinary

shares in issue for calculation of

basic earnings per share

16,323,063

16,322,680

16,322,821

16,322,792

Adjustment for dilutive effect of

performance share plans

25,544

20,861

25,544

20,861

Weighted average number of ordinary

shares for calculation of diluted

earnings per share

16,348,607

16,343,541

16,348,365

16,343,653

The weighted average number of ordinary shares in issue had been adjusted to exclude the number of performance shares held by the Trust and the Company.

11. FAIR VALUE MEASUREMENTS

The Group classifies financial assets and liabilities measured at fair value using a fair value hierarchy which reflects the significance of the inputs used in making the measurements. The fair value hierarchy has the following levels -

  1. quoted prices (unadjusted) in active markets for identical assets or liabilities (Level 1);
  2. inputs other than quoted prices included within Level 1 which are observable for the asset or liability, either directly (i.e. as prices) or indirectly (i.e. derived from prices) (Level 2); and
  3. inputs for the asset or liability which are not based on observable market data (unobservable inputs) (Level 3).

SINGAPORE TELECOMMUNICATIONS LIMITED AND SUBSIDIARY COMPANIES

21

SELECTED NOTES TO THE INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

For the third quarter and nine months ended 31 December 2019

11. FAIR VALUE MEASUREMENTS (Continued)

The following table presents the assets and liabilities measured at fair value as at 31 December 2019:

Group - 31 Dec 19

Level 1

Level 2

Level 3

Total

(Unaudited)

S$ Mil

S$ Mil

S$ Mil

S$ Mil

Financial assets

FVOCI investments

- Quoted investments

304.0

-

-

304.0

- Unquoted investments

-

-

340.0

340.0

304.0

-

340.0

644.0

Derivative financial instruments

-

-

301.3

301.3

304.0

301.3

340.0

945.3

Financial liabilities

Derivative financial instruments

-

236.9

-

236.9

Group - 31 Mar 19

Level 1

Level 2

Level 3

Total

(Audited)

S$ Mil

S$ Mil

S$ Mil

S$ Mil

Financial assets

FVOCI investments

- Quoted investments

21.9

-

-

21.9

- Unquoted investments

-

-

625.0

625.0

21.9

-

625.0

646.9

Derivative financial instruments

-

-

438.7

438.7

21.9

438.7

625.0

1,085.6

Financial liabilities

Derivative financial instruments

-

158.7

-

158.7

SINGAPORE TELECOMMUNICATIONS LIMITED AND SUBSIDIARY COMPANIES

22

SELECTED NOTES TO THE INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

For the third quarter and nine months ended 31 December 2019

11. FAIR VALUE MEASUREMENTS (Continued)

Company - 31 Dec 19

Level 1

Level 2

Level 3

Total

(Unaudited)

S$ Mil

S$ Mil

S$ Mil

S$ Mil

Financial assets

FVOCI investments

- Quoted investments

4.7

-

-

4.7

Derivative financial instruments

-

20.6

-

20.6

4.7

20.6

-

25.3

Financial liabilities

Derivative financial instruments

-

66.8

-

66.8

Company - 31 Mar 19

Level 1

Level 2

Level 3

Total

(Audited)

S$ Mil

S$ Mil

S$ Mil

S$ Mil

Financial assets

FVOCI investments

- Quoted investments

5.3

-

-

5.3

Derivative financial instruments

-

126.6

-

126.6

5.3

126.6

-

131.9

Financial liabilities

Derivative financial instruments

-

192.3

-

192.3

SINGAPORE TELECOMMUNICATIONS LIMITED AND SUBSIDIARY COMPANIES

23

SELECTED NOTES TO THE INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

For the third quarter and nine months ended 31 December 2019

11. FAIR VALUE MEASUREMENTS (Continued)

The following table presents the liabilities not measured at fair value (but with fair value disclosed) as at 31 December 2019:

Carrying

Fair value

31 Dec 19

Value

Level 1

Level 2

Level 3

Total

(Unaudited)

S$ Mil

S$ Mil

S$ Mil

S$ Mil

S$ Mil

Financial liabilities

Group

Bonds

8,998.3

7,344.5

2,015.8

-

9,360.3

Company

Bonds

811.8

957.8

-

-

957.8

Carrying

Fair value

31 Mar 19

Value

Level 1

Level 2

Level 3

Total

(Audited)

S$ Mil

S$ Mil

S$ Mil

S$ Mil

S$ Mil

Financial liabilities

Group

Bonds

7,946.0

6,235.4

2,013.0

-

8,248.4

Company

Bonds

786.5

936.4

-

-

936.4

Except as disclosed in the above tables, the carrying values of other financial assets and financial liabilities approximate their fair values.

Quoted and unquoted investments

The fair values of investments traded in active markets included within Level 1 were based on the market quoted price or the price quoted by the market maker at the close of business at the end of the reporting period.

The fair values of the unquoted FVOCI investments included within Level 3 were estimated primarily using recent arm's length transactions.

Derivatives

Derivatives comprise cross currency swaps, interest rate swaps and forward foreign exchange contracts which are included within Level 2.

The fair value of a cross currency or an interest rate swap is the estimated amount that the swap contract can be exchanged for or settled with under normal market conditions. This fair value can be estimated using the discounted cash flow method where the future cash flows of the swap contract are discounted at the prevailing market foreign exchange rates and interest rates. Market interest rates are actively quoted interest rates or interest rates computed by applying techniques to these actively quoted interest rates.

The fair value of forward foreign exchange contracts is determined using forward exchange market rates for contracts with similar maturity profiles at the end of the reporting period.

SINGAPORE TELECOMMUNICATIONS LIMITED AND SUBSIDIARY COMPANIES

24

SELECTED NOTES TO THE INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

For the third quarter and nine months ended 31 December 2019

11. FAIR VALUE MEASUREMENTS (Continued)

The following table presents the reconciliation for the unquoted FVOCI investments measured at fair value based on unobservable inputs (Level 3) -

Group

31 Dec 19

31 Dec 18

(Unaudited)

S$ Mil

S$ Mil

FVOCI investments - unquoted

Balance as at 1 April

625.0

187.9

Total gains included in 'Fair Value Reserve'

28.7

10.4

Additions

25.1

380.2

Disposals

(0.3)

(1.5)

Transfer out from Level 3

(339.1)

(10.1)

Translation differences

0.6

0.9

Balance as at 31 December

340.0

567.8

12. GROUP'S BORROWINGS AND DEBT SECURITIES

Group

Company

31 Dec 19

31 Mar 19

31 Dec 19

31 Mar 19

S$ Mil

S$ Mil

S$ Mil

S$ Mil

(Unaudited)

(Audited)

(Unaudited)

(Audited)

Unsecured borrowings

Repayable within one year

2,889.6

1,846.2

-

-

Repayable after one year

7,853.9

8,734.4

811.8

786.5

10,743.5

10,580.6

811.8

786.5

Secured borrowings

Repayable within one year

446.5

34.0

65.9

4.8

Repayable after one year

1,888.8

49.5

592.0

7.7

2,335.3

83.5

657.9

12.5

13,078.8

10,664.1

1,469.7

799.0

Unsecured borrowings of the Group comprise bonds and bank loans. The unsecured borrowings of the Company comprise bonds.

Secured borrowings of the Group and the Company comprise lease liabilities secured over right-of-use assets.

SINGAPORE TELECOMMUNICATIONS LIMITED AND SUBSIDIARY COMPANIES

25

SELECTED NOTES TO THE INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

For the third quarter and nine months ended 31 December 2019

13. SHARE CAPITAL AND OTHER EQUITY INFORMATION Share Capital

Quarter

Nine Months

31 Dec 19

31 Dec 19

Number

Share

Number

Share

Group and Company

of shares

capital

of shares

capital

(Unaudited)

Mil

S$ Mil

Mil

S$ Mil

Balance as at beginning and

end of period

16,329.1

4,127.3

16,329.1

4,127.3

As at 31 December 2019, the issued and paid up capital excluding treasury shares comprised 16,322.8 million (31 December 2018: 16,322.4 million) ordinary shares.

Treasury Shares

Quarter

Nine Months

Group

31 Dec

31 Dec

(Unaudited)

2019

2018

2019

2018

Balance at beginning of period

4,795,241

5,015,542

8,601,289

7,897,536

Shares transferred to employees under

the Singtel Performance Share Plan 2012

(19,339)

(4,634)

(5,520,680)

(5,583,186)

Purchase of treasury shares

1,575,155

1,758,224

3,270,448

4,454,782

Balance at end of period

6,351,057

6,769,132

6,351,057

6,769,132

As at 31 December 2019, the number of treasury shares represented 0.04% (31 December 2018: 0.04%) of the total number of issued shares.

During the current quarter, 19,339 (31 December 2018: 4,634) treasury shares were transferred to employees upon vesting of shares released under the Singtel Performance Share Plan 2012 and 1,575,155 (31 December 2018: 1,758,224) treasury shares were purchased.

During the nine months ended 31 December 2019, 5,520,680 (31 December 2018: 5,583,186) treasury shares were transferred to employees upon vesting of shares released under the Singtel Performance Share Plan 2012 and 3,270,448 (31 December 2018: 4,454,782) treasury shares were purchased.

Except for the transfers, there was no other sale, disposal, cancellation and/or other use of treasury shares for the quarter and nine months ended 31 December 2019.

The Company's subsidiaries do not hold shares in the Company as at 31 December 2019 and 31 December 2018.

Performance Shares

As at 31 December 2019, the number of outstanding performance shares granted under the Singtel Performance Share Plan 2012 was 34,563,379 (31 December 2018: 37,256,316).

SINGAPORE TELECOMMUNICATIONS LIMITED AND SUBSIDIARY COMPANIES

26

SELECTED NOTES TO THE INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

For the third quarter and nine months ended 31 December 2019

  1. DIVIDENDS
    On 13 November 2019, the Directors approved an interim one-tier exempt ordinary dividend of 6.8 cents (FY2019: 6.8 cents) per share in respect of the current financial year ending 31 March 2020.
    The dividends have been accounted for in shareholders' equity as an appropriation of 'Retained Earnings' in the third quarter and nine months ended 31 December 2019. The interim dividend was paid in January 2020.
    During the nine months ended 31 December 2019, a final one-tier exempt ordinary dividend of 10.7 cents per share totalling S$1.75 billion was paid in respect of the previous financial year ended 31 March 2019.
    The Group declared dividend on half-yearly basis.
  2. NET ASSET VALUE

Group

Company

As at

As at

As at

As at

31 Dec 19

31 Mar 19

31 Dec 19

31 Mar 19

S$

S$

S$

S$

(Unaudited)

(Audited)

(Unaudited)

(Audited)

Net asset value per ordinary share

1.65

1.83

1.26

1.31

As at the end of the reporting period, the number of ordinary shares of the Group used for the above calculation had been adjusted to exclude treasury shares.

SINGAPORE TELECOMMUNICATIONS LIMITED AND SUBSIDIARY COMPANIES

27

SELECTED NOTES TO THE INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

For the third quarter and nine months ended 31 December 2019

16. CONTINGENT LIABILITIES OF SINGTEL AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES

  1. Guarantees
    As at 31 December 2019,
    1. The Group and Company provided bankers' and other guarantees, and insurance bonds of S$574.5 million and S$205.4 million (31 March 2019: S$592.4 million and S$109.1 million) respectively.
    2. The Company provided guarantees for loans of S$1.20 billion (31 March 2019: S$1.24 billion) drawn down under various loan facilities entered into by
      Singtel Group Treasury Pte. Ltd. ("SGT"), a wholly owned subsidiary, with maturities between May 2020 and December 2022.
    3. The Company provided guarantees for SGT's notes issue of an aggregate equivalent amount of S$4.99 billion (31 March 2019: S$3.95 billion) due between April 2020 and August 2029.
  3. In 2016 and 2017, Singapore Telecom Australia Investments Pty Limited ("STAI") received amended assessments from the Australian Taxation Office ("ATO") in connection with the acquisition financing of Optus. The assessments comprised primary tax of A$268 million, interest of A$58 million and penalties of A$67 million. STAI's holding company, Singtel Australia Investment Ltd, would be entitled to refund of withholding tax estimated at A$89 million. STAI's objections to the amended assessments were disallowed by the ATO on 27 September 2019. Based on legal advice, STAI has appealed the ATO's objection decisions in the Federal Court of
    Australia on 11 November 2019. In accordance with the ATO administrative practice, STAI paid a minimum amount of 50% of the assessed primary tax on 21 November 2016. This payment continued to be recognised as a receivable as at 31 December 2019.

In December 2018, Singtel Group received additional assessments amounting to S$120 million from the Inland Revenue Authority of Singapore ("IRAS") for reduction in group relief claims in Year of Assessment 2014. Singtel has objected to the additional assessments. In February 2020, IRAS informed Singtel Group that the payment due date for the additional assessments shall be 30 April 2020.

The Group has received advice from external experts in relation to the above matters and will vigorously defend its position. Accordingly, no provision has been made as at 31 December 2019.

  1. The Group is contingently liable for claims arising in the ordinary course of business and from certain tax assessments which are being contested, the outcome of which are not presently determinable. The Group is vigorously defending all these claims.

SINGAPORE TELECOMMUNICATIONS LIMITED AND SUBSIDIARY COMPANIES

28

SELECTED NOTES TO THE INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

For the third quarter and nine months ended 31 December 2019

17. CONTINGENT LIABILITIES OF ASSOCIATE AND JOINT VENTURES

  1. Bharti Airtel Limited ("Airtel")

Airtel, a joint venture of the Group, has disputes with various government authorities in the respective jurisdictions where its operations are based, as well as with third parties regarding certain transactions entered into in the ordinary course of business.

On 8 January 2013, the local regulator, Department of Telecommunications ("DOT") issued a demand on Airtel Group for Rs. 52.01 billion (S$982 million) towards levy of one time spectrum charge, which was further revised on 27 June 2018 to Rs. 84.14 billion (S$1.59 billion). On 4 July 2019, the Telecom Disputes Settlement and Appellate Tribunal in the similar matter of another unrelated telecom service provider, has passed an order providing partial relief and confirming the basis for the balance. Airtel, based on independent legal opinions, till date has not given any effect to the above demand.

In the opinion of Airtel, inter-alia, the above demand amounts to alteration of the terms of the licenses issued in the past. Airtel believes, based on independent legal opinion and its evaluation, that it is not probable that any material part of the claim will be awarded against Airtel and therefore, pending outcome of this matter, no provision has been recognised.

As at 31 December 2019, other taxes, custom duties, demands under adjudication, appeal or disputes, and related interest for some disputes amounted to approximately Rs. 137.7 billion (S$2.60 billion). In respect of some of the tax issues, pending final decisions, Airtel had deposited amounts with statutory authorities.

  1. Advanced Info Service Public Company Limited ("AIS")
    AIS, a joint venture of the Group, has various commercial disputes and significant litigations which are pending adjudication.
    CAT Telecom Public Company Limited ("CAT") has demanded that AIS' subsidiary, Digital Phone Company Limited ("DPC") pay additional revenue share of THB 3.4 billion (S$154 million) arising from the abolishment of excise tax, as well as to transfer the telecommunications systems which would have been supplied under the Concession Agreement between CAT and DPC of THB 13.4 billion (S$605 million) or to pay the same amount plus interest.
    TOT Public Company Limited ("TOT") has demanded that AIS pay the following:
    1. additional revenue share of THB 62.8 billion (S$2.83 billion) arising from what TOT claims to be an illegality of two amendments made to the Concession Agreement, namely, Amendment 6 (regarding reduction in prepaid revenue share rate) made in 2001 and Amendment 7 (regarding deduction of roaming expense from revenue share) made in 2002, which have resulted in lower revenue share.
    2. additional charges for porting of subscribers from 900MHz to 2100MHz network of THB 41.1 billion (S$1.85 billion) plus interest.
    3. additional revenue share of THB36.2 billion (S$1.63 billion) plus interest based on gross interconnection income from 2007 to 2015.

SINGAPORE TELECOMMUNICATIONS LIMITED AND SUBSIDIARY COMPANIES

29

SELECTED NOTES TO THE INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

For the third quarter and nine months ended 31 December 2019

17. CONTINGENT LIABILITIES OF ASSOCIATE AND JOINT VENTURES (Continued)

  1. additional revenue share from disputes on roaming rates from 2013 to 2015 of THB16.3 billion (S$733 million).

As at 31 December 2019, other claims against AIS and its subsidiaries which are pending adjudication amounted to THB 16.1 billion (S$725 million).

All the above claims do not include potential interest and penalty.

In January 2020, AIS received the award from the Arbitral Tribunal in respect of the alleged illegality of Amendment 6 and Amendment 7 to the Concession Agreement, to pay THB 31.1 billion (S$1.40 billion) and 1.25% interest per month after 30 November 2015. AIS intends to file a motion to the Central Administrative Court within 90 days to set aside this award.

AIS believes that the above claims will be settled in favour of AIS and will have no material impact to its financial statements.

In February 2020, AIS received a favourable award from the Arbitral Tribunal in respect of the demands for additional revenue share from disputes on roaming rates from 2013 to 2015.

  1. Intouch Holdings Public Company Limited ("Intouch")
    In October 2017, Intouch and its subsidiary, Thaicom Public Company Limited
    ("Thaicom") received letters from the Ministry of Digital Economy and Society (the "Ministry") stating that Thaicom 7 and Thaicom 8 satellites (the "Satellites") are governed under the terms of a 1991 satellite operating agreement between Intouch and the Ministry which entails the transfer of asset ownership, procurement of backup satellites, payment of revenue share, and procurement of property insurance. Intouch and Thaicom have obtained legal advice and are of the opinion that the Satellites are not covered under the Agreement but instead under the licence from the National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission. This case is pending arbitration.
  2. Globe Telecom, Inc. ("Globe")

Globe, a joint venture of the Group, is contingently liable for various claims arising in the ordinary conduct of business and certain tax assessments which are either pending decision by the Courts or are being contested, the outcome of which are not presently determinable. In the opinion of Globe's management and legal counsel, the eventual liability under these claims, if any, will not have a material or adverse effect on Globe's financial position and results of operations.

In June 2016, the Philippine Competition Commission ("PCC") claimed that the Joint Notice of Acquisition filed by Globe, PLDT and San Miguel Corporation ("SMC") on the acquisition of SMC's telecommunications business was deficient and cannot be claimed to be deemed approved. In July 2016, Globe filed a petition with the Court of Appeals of the Philippines ("CA") to stop the PCC from reviewing the acquisition. In October 2017, the CA ruled in favour of Globe and PLDT, and declared the acquisition as valid and deemed approved. PCC subsequently elevated the case to the Supreme Court to review the CA's rulings.

SINGAPORE TELECOMMUNICATIONS LIMITED AND SUBSIDIARY COMPANIES

30

SELECTED NOTES TO THE INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

For the third quarter and nine months ended 31 December 2019

  1. CONTINGENT LIABILITIES OF ASSOCIATE AND JOINT VENTURES (Continued)
    1. PT Telekomunikasi Selular ("Telkomsel")
      As at 31 December 2019, Telkomsel, a joint venture of the Group, has filed appeals and cross-appeals amounting to approximately IDR 555 billion (S$54 million) for various tax claims arising in certain tax assessments which are pending final decisions, the outcome of which is not presently determinable.
  3. GROUP SEGMENT INFORMATION
    Segment information is presented based on the information reviewed by senior management for performance measurement and resource allocation.
    The Group is organised by three business segments, Group Consumer, Group Enterprise and Group Digital Life.
    Group Consumer comprises the consumer businesses across Singapore and Australia, as well as the Group's investments, mainly AIS and Intouch (which has an equity interest of 40.5% in AIS) in Thailand, Airtel in India, Africa and Sri Lanka, Globe in the Philippines, and Telkomsel in Indonesia. It focuses on driving greater value and performance from the core carriage business including mobile, pay TV, fixed broadband and voice, as well as equipment sales.
    Group Enterprise comprises the business groups across Singapore, Australia, United States of America, Europe and the region, and focuses on growing the Group's position in the enterprise markets. Key services include mobile, equipment sales, fixed voice and data, managed services, cloud computing, cyber security, IT services and professional consulting.
    Group Digital Life ("GDL") focuses on using the latest Internet technologies and assets of the Group's operating companies to develop new revenue and growth engines by entering into adjacent businesses where it has a competitive advantage. It focuses on three key businesses in digital life - digital marketing, regional premium over-the-top video and advanced analytics and intelligence capabilities, in addition to strengthening its role as
    Singtel's digital innovation engine through Innov8.
    Corporate comprises the costs of Group functions not allocated to the business segments.
    The measurement of segment results which is before exceptional items, is in line with the basis of information presented to management for internal management reporting purposes.
    The costs of shared and common infrastructure are allocated to the business segments using established methodologies.

SINGAPORE TELECOMMUNICATIONS LIMITED AND SUBSIDIARY COMPANIES

31

SELECTED NOTES TO THE INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

For the third quarter and nine months ended 31 December 2019

18. GROUP SEGMENT INFORMATION (Continued) For the nine months ended 31 December 2019

Group

Group

Group

Group

Group - 31 Dec 19

Consumer

Enterprise

Digital Life

Corporate

Total

(Unaudited)

S$ Mil

S$ Mil

S$ Mil

S$ Mil

S$ Mil

Operating revenue

7,264.5

4,467.2

911.4

-

12,643.1

Operating expenses

(4,930.7)

(3,314.0)

(955.6)

(73.1)

(9,273.4)

Other income/ (expenses)

102.8

36.5

(0.3)

0.3

139.3

Earnings before interest, tax,

depreciation and amortisation

("EBITDA")

2,436.6

1,189.7

(44.5)

(72.8)

3,509.0

Share of pre-tax results of

associates and joint ventures

- Airtel

(361.6)

-

-

-

(361.6)

- Telkomsel

858.6

-

-

-

858.6

- Globe

286.8

-

-

-

286.8

- AIS

281.1

-

-

-

281.1

- Intouch

76.9

-

-

-

76.9

- Others

0.4

-

-

79.3

79.7

1,142.2

-

-

79.3

1,221.5

EBITDA and share of pre-tax results

of associates and joint ventures

3,578.8

1,189.7

(44.5)

6.5

4,730.5

Depreciation and amortisation

(1,322.3)

(529.5)

(63.4)

(3.5)

(1,918.7)

Earnings before interest and tax

("EBIT")

2,256.5

660.2

(107.9)

3.0

2,811.8

Segment assets

Investment in associates and

joint ventures

- Airtel

5,973.4

-

-

-

5,973.4

- Telkomsel

3,059.7

-

-

-

3,059.7

- Globe

1,279.1

-

-

-

1,279.1

- AIS

1,033.6

-

-

-

1,033.6

- Intouch

1,776.8

-

-

-

1,776.8

- Others

27.7

-

-

422.1

449.8

13,150.3

-

-

422.1

13,572.4

Goodwill on acquisition

of subsidiaries

9,188.8

1,201.6

1,130.1

-

11,520.5

Other assets

14,118.7

6,437.7

1,207.0

2,076.2

23,839.6

36,457.8

7,639.3

2,337.1

2,498.3

48,932.5

SINGAPORE TELECOMMUNICATIONS LIMITED AND SUBSIDIARY COMPANIES

32

SELECTED NOTES TO THE INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

For the third quarter and nine months ended 31 December 2019

18. GROUP SEGMENT INFORMATION (Continued) For the nine months ended 31 December 2019

Group

Group

Group

Group

Group - 31 Dec 18

Consumer

Enterprise

Digital Life

Corporate

Total

(Unaudited)

S$ Mil

S$ Mil

S$ Mil

S$ Mil

S$ Mil

Operating revenue

7,382.3

4,697.3

950.1

-

13,029.7

Operating expenses

(5,164.3)

(3,425.7)

(1,024.0)

(52.4)

(9,666.4)

Other income/ (expenses)

116.1

45.1

(0.2)

1.2

162.2

EBITDA

2,334.1

1,316.7

(74.1)

(51.2)

3,525.5

Share of pre-tax results of

associates and joint ventures

- Airtel

(368.3)

-

-

-

(368.3)

- Telkomsel

832.6

-

-

-

832.6

- Globe

247.9

-

-

-

247.9

- AIS

252.2

-

-

-

252.2

- Intouch

70.9

-

-

-

70.9

- Others

0.3

-

-

80.9

81.2

1,035.6

-

-

80.9

1,116.5

EBITDA and share of pre-tax results

of associates and joint ventures

3,369.7

1,316.7

(74.1)

29.7

4,642.0

Depreciation and amortisation

(1,163.4)

(452.5)

(43.3)

(1.8)

(1,661.0)

EBIT

2,206.3

864.2

(117.4)

27.9

2,981.0

Group

Group

Group

Group

Group - 31 Mar 19

Consumer

Enterprise

Digital Life

Corporate

Total

(Audited)

S$ Mil

S$ Mil

S$ Mil

S$ Mil

S$ Mil

Segment assets

Investment in associates and

joint ventures

- Airtel

7,420.4

-

-

-

7,420.4

- Telkomsel

3,313.0

-

-

-

3,313.0

- Globe

1,175.7

-

-

-

1,175.7

- AIS

864.0

-

-

-

864.0

- Intouch

1,701.6

-

-

-

1,701.6

- Others

24.3

-

-

419.1

443.4

14,499.0

-

-

419.1

14,918.1

Goodwill on acquisition

of subsidiaries

9,190.0

1,211.0

1,137.3

-

11,538.3

Other assets

13,512.4

5,705.6

949.0

2,291.4

22,458.4

37,201.4

6,916.6

2,086.3

2,710.5

48,914.8

SINGAPORE TELECOMMUNICATIONS LIMITED AND SUBSIDIARY COMPANIES

33

SELECTED NOTES TO THE INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

For the third quarter and nine months ended 31 December 2019

18. GROUP SEGMENT INFORMATION (Continued) For the nine months ended 31 December 2019

A reconciliation of the total reportable segments' EBIT to the Group's profit before tax was as follows -

Group

31 Dec 19

31 Dec 18

(Unaudited)

S$ Mil

S$ Mil

EBIT

2,811.8

2,981.0

Exceptional items

134.0

69.8

Share of exceptional items of associates and joint ventures (post-tax)

(1,504.3)

224.0

Share of tax of associates and joint ventures

(342.5)

(186.0)

Profit before interest, investment income (net) and tax

1,099.0

3,088.8

Interest and investment income (net)

163.4

29.6

Finance costs

(352.7)

(291.6)

Profit before tax

909.7

2,826.8

The Group's revenue from its major products and services are as follows -

Group

31 Dec 19

31 Dec 18

(Unaudited)

S$ Mil

S$ Mil

Mobile service

3,701.8

4,084.1

Sale of equipment

2,063.7

2,157.2

Handset operating lease income

154.1

95.5

Mobile

5,919.6

6,336.8

Data and internet

2,786.2

2,481.9

Infocomm Technology

2,181.7

2,194.6

Digital businesses

929.9

967.2

Fixed voice

541.5

707.3

Pay television

236.0

292.1

Others

48.2

49.8

Operating revenue

12,643.1

13,029.7

The Group's revenue is mainly derived from Singapore and Australia which respectively accounted for approximately 39% (31 December 2018: 38%) and 51% (31 December 2018: 52%) of the total revenue for the nine months ended 31 December 2019, with the remaining 10% (31 December 2018: 10%) from the United States of America and other countries where the Group operates in. The geographical information on the Group's non-current assets is not presented as it is not used for segmental reporting purposes.

SINGAPORE TELECOMMUNICATIONS LIMITED AND SUBSIDIARY COMPANIES

34

OTHER INFORMATION

  1. The statements of financial position as at 31 December 2019 and the income statement, statement of comprehensive income, changes in equity and cash flows for the third quarter and nine months ended 31 December 2019 presented in this announcement have not been audited, but have been reviewed by KPMG LLP in Singapore in accordance with the Singapore Standard on Review Engagements 2410- Review of Interim Financial Information Performed by the Independent Auditor of the Entity(see review report on page 36 of this announcement).
  2. REVIEW OF PERFORMANCE OF THE GROUP
    Please refer to the Management Discussion and Analysis of the Group for the third quarter and nine months ended 31 December 2019.
  3. WHERE A FORECAST, OR A PROSPECT STATEMENT, HAS BEEN PREVIOUSLY DISCLOSED TO SHAREHOLDERS, ANY VARIANCE BETWEEN IT AND THE ACTUAL RESULTS.
    Please refer to the Management Discussion and Analysis of the Group for the third quarter and nine months ended 31 December 2019.
  4. A COMMENTARY AT THE DATE OF THE ANNOUNCEMENT OF THE SIGNIFICANT TRENDS AND COMPETITIVE CONDITIONS OF THE INDUSTRY IN WHICH THE GROUP OPERATES AND ANY KNOWN FACTORS OR EVENTS THAT MAY AFFECT THE GROUP IN THE NEXT OPERATING PERIOD AND THE NEXT 12 MONTHS.
    Please refer to the Management Discussion and Analysis of the Group for the third quarter and nine months ended 31 December 2019.
  5. INTERESTED PERSON TRANSACTIONS
    The Group has not obtained a general mandate from shareholders of the Company for Interested Person Transactions.
  6. CONFIRMATION THAT THE ISSUER HAS PROCURED UNDERTAKINGS FROM ALL ITS DIRECTORS AND EXECUTIVE OFFICERS (IN THE FORMAT SET OUT IN APPENDIX 7.7) UNDER RULE 720(1)
    The Company has received undertakings from all its directors and executive officers in the format as set out in Appendix 7.7 under Rule 720(1) of the Listing Manual of the SGX-ST.
  7. SUBSEQUENT EVENT
    In January 2020, Airtel raised US$3 billion of funds through the placement of 323.6 million shares at an issue price of Rs. 445 per share under a Qualified Institutions Placement and the issuance of US$1 billion of 1.50% Foreign Currency Convertible Bonds due 2025. With
    Airtel's enlarged share capital, Singtel's effective shareholding in Airtel decreased from 35.4% to 33.3%.

SINGAPORE TELECOMMUNICATIONS LIMITED AND SUBSIDIARY COMPANIES

35

CONFIRMATION BY THE BOARD

On behalf of the Board of Directors of the Company, we, the undersigned, hereby confirm to the best of our knowledge that nothing has come to the attention of the Board of Directors of the Company which may render the financial statements for the third quarter and nine months ended 31 December 2019 to be false or misleading in any material aspect.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

Gautam Banerjee

Chua Sock Koong

Chairman of Audit Committee

Director

Singapore

12 February 2020

