Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  SINGAPORE EXCHANGE  >  Singapore Telecommunications Limited    STEL   SG1T75931496

SINGAPORE TELECOMMUNICATIONS LIMITED

(STEL)
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Singapore Telecommunications : Breakthrough by NUS-Singtel Cyber Security Lab accelerates next-generation cyber security development

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/16/2019 | 09:18pm EDT

New approach developed in Singapore advances quantum key distribution over networks

Singapore, 17 April 2019 - Researchers from the National University of Singapore (NUS) and Singtel have demonstrated a new technique to advance quantum key distribution (QKD). QKD is a protocol that transmits light particles, or photons, over a network, so that two communicating parties can agree on and generate an encryption key to establish a secure communication channel. The researchers succeeded in coordinating the travel of a pair of photons (one for each party) through different fibre network paths, controlling precisely the photons' arrival times. Without this technique, the photons may get out of sequence, making it difficult for both parties to agree on an encryption key. The breakthrough was demonstrated over Singtel's fibre network, paving the way for wider QKD adoption and future commercialisation.

QKD is resistant to all types of computational hacks, including next-generation quantum computing threats. Any attempt to eavesdrop will increase the error rate of the photon sequence. This alerts the two communicating parties to an intrusion so that they can abort the session and start a new one. The researchers are now working on developing the findings for actual use cases where quantum-resistant secure communication is needed to provide long term security, such as government, military and bank services. In the future, QKD hardware could even be integrated with the internet to develop security solutions for online payment services such as internet banking and online shopping. As the smooth photon pair navigation enables high-precision clock synchronisation, this discovery can also be deployed in time-critical operations such as real-time big data analytics and financial trading.

'The breakthrough achieved by the NUS-Singtel Cyber Security R&D Lab not only strengthens our defences in a new cyber reality where threats are becoming more sophisticated, it also positions Singapore as a hub for global QKD research. We will continue developing and fine-tuning this technology with the aim of commercialising it through our global footprint of product engineering centres,' said Mr Bill Chang, CEO, Group Enterprise at Singtel.

'The positive results indicate that current commercial fibre networks are ready for quantum key distribution. This technology opens up many exciting possibilities for users that require strong and long-term security for their communication,' said Associate Professor Alexander Ling, the Principal Investigator of the project.

This project, conducted in Singapore, is driven by the NUS-Singtel Cyber Security Research & Development Laboratory. The lab is a public-private partnership supported by the National Research Foundation, Prime Minister's Office, Singapore, that was set up in October 2016 to develop cyber security capabilities and solutions. Experts from NUS' Centre for Quantum Technologies contributed to the project's breakthrough.

The researchers published their findings in the Applied Physics Letters journal* in April.

###

Disclaimer

SingTel - Singapore Telecommunications Limited published this content on 17 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 April 2019 01:17:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SINGAPORE TELECOMMUNICATIO
09:18pSINGAPORE TELECOMMUNICATIONS : Breakthrough by NUS-Singtel Cyber Security Lab ac..
PU
05:48aSINGAPORE TELECOMMUNICATIONS : Increase in Share Capital of Subsidiary
PU
04/05SINGAPORE TELECOMMUNICATIONS : Singtel's VIA alliance of regional mobile wallets..
PU
04/03SINGAPORE TELECOMMUNICATIONS : Singtel and AIA ink strategic partnership to driv..
PU
03/25SINGAPORE TELECOMMUNICATIONS : Singtel offers customers one year of Amazon Prime
PU
03/25SINGAPORE TELECOMMUNICATIONS : Singtel launches all-digital mobile experience wi..
PU
03/25SINGAPORE TELECOMMUNICATIONS : Singtel appoints Dominic Barton to Board of Direc..
PU
03/21SINGAPORE TELECOMMUNICATIONS : Grant of Share Awards
PU
03/20SINGAPORE TELECOMMUNICATIONS : Growing investment in local content spurred by st..
AQ
03/18Singtel signs deal to expand mobile wallet alliance to Japan
RE
More news
Financials (SGD)
Sales 2019 17 322 M
EBIT 2019 2 561 M
Net income 2019 3 075 M
Debt 2019 10 263 M
Yield 2019 5,52%
P/E ratio 2019 16,93
P/E ratio 2020 16,32
EV / Sales 2019 3,58x
EV / Sales 2020 3,55x
Capitalization 51 763 M
Chart SINGAPORE TELECOMMUNICATIONS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Singapore Telecommunications Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SINGAPORE TELECOMMUNICATIO
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 3,54  SGD
Spread / Average Target 12%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Sock Koong Chua Group Chief Executive Officer
Simon Claude Israel Chairman
Cheng Cheng Lim Group Chief Financial Officer
Chin Kok Chong Group Chief Technology Officer
William Woo Group Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SINGAPORE TELECOMMUNICATIONS LIMITED7.90%38 253
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS4.48%242 592
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG0.89%80 483
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORP4.60%80 441
SAUDI TELECOM COMPANY SJSC--.--%58 560
ORANGE3.43%44 025
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About