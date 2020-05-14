Singapore Telecommunications : Date of announcement of Singtel Group's results for the fourth quarter and financial year ended 31 March 2020

|
Financial Statements and Related Announcement::Notification of Results Release
|
FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AND RELATED ANNOUNCEMENT::NOTIFICATION OF RESULTS RELEASE
Issuer & Securities
Issuer/ Manager
SINGAPORE TELECOMMUNICATIONS LIMITED
Securities
SINGTEL - SG1T75931496 - Z74
Stapled Security
No
Announcement Details
Announcement Title
Financial Statements and Related Announcement
Date &Time of Broadcast
14-May-2020 17:25:19
Status
New
Announcement Sub Title
Notification of Results Release
Announcement Reference
SG200514OTHRWJ22
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
Lim Li Ching (Ms)
Designation
Assistant Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format)
Singapore Telecommunications Limited will be announcing its results for the fourth quarter and financial year ended 31 March 2020 on 28 May 2020, before the start of trading on the Singapore Exchange.
Additional Details
For Financial Period Ended
31/03/2020