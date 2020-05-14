Log in
Singapore Telecommunications : Date of announcement of Singtel Group's results for the fourth quarter and financial year ended 31 March 2020

05/14/2020 | 05:50am EDT

Financial Statements and Related Announcement::Notification of Results Release

FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AND RELATED ANNOUNCEMENT::NOTIFICATION OF RESULTS RELEASE

Issuer & Securities

Issuer/ Manager

SINGAPORE TELECOMMUNICATIONS LIMITED

Securities

SINGTEL - SG1T75931496 - Z74

Stapled Security

No

Announcement Details

Announcement Title

Financial Statements and Related Announcement

Date &Time of Broadcast

14-May-2020 17:25:19

Status

New

Announcement Sub Title

Notification of Results Release

Announcement Reference

SG200514OTHRWJ22

Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)

Lim Li Ching (Ms)

Designation

Assistant Company Secretary

Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format)

Singapore Telecommunications Limited will be announcing its results for the fourth quarter and financial year ended 31 March 2020 on 28 May 2020, before the start of trading on the Singapore Exchange.

Additional Details

For Financial Period Ended

31/03/2020

Disclaimer

SingTel - Singapore Telecommunications Limited published this content on 14 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 May 2020 09:49:03 UTC
