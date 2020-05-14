Singapore Telecommunications : Date of announcement of Singtel Group's results for the fourth quarter and financial year ended 31 March 2020

Financial Statements and Related Announcement::Notification of Results Release Page 1 of 1

SINGAPORE TELECOMMUNICATIONS LIMITED

SINGTEL - SG1T75931496 - Z74

14-May-2020 17:25:19

Lim Li Ching (Ms)

Assistant Company Secretary

Singapore Telecommunications Limited will be announcing its results for the fourth quarter and financial year ended 31 March 2020 on 28 May 2020, before the start of trading on the Singapore Exchange.

31/03/2020