SINGAPORE TELECOMMUNICATIONS LIMITED

(STEL)
Singapore Telecommunications : Earnings Review

02/12/2020 | 07:01pm EST

By Yifan Wang

Singapore Telecommunications Ltd. reported results for its fiscal third quarter on Thursday.

NET PROFIT: Net profit for the quarter fell 24% on year to $627.2 million Singapore dollars (US$452.4 million), beating a FactSet consensus estimate of S$570 million.

REVENUE: Revenue fell 5.4% from a year earlier to S$4.38 billion, lower than the FactSet expectation of S$4.48 billion.

WHAT WE WATCHED:

-- Associates: Bharti Airtel, a key associate whose weakness have dragged Singtel's performance in recent quarters, improved with narrower losses, thanks to strong customer growth and price increases in India, Singtel said.

-- Coronavirus Outbreak: The Southeast Asian carrier said business sentiment may further subdue due to the epidemic.

Write to Yifan Wang at yifan.wang@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AIRTEL AFRICA PLC 1.69% 75.2 Delayed Quote.-7.50%
SINGAPORE TELECOMMUNICATIONS LIMITED 1.21% 3.34 End-of-day quote.-1.47%
Financials (SGD)
Sales 2020 17 130 M
EBIT 2020 2 160 M
Net income 2020 2 027 M
Debt 2020 11 664 M
Yield 2020 5,29%
P/E ratio 2020 27,1x
P/E ratio 2021 17,7x
EV / Sales2020 3,86x
EV / Sales2021 3,83x
Capitalization 54 523 M
Technical analysis trends SINGAPORE TELECOMMUNICATIO
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 3,70  SGD
Last Close Price 3,34  SGD
Spread / Highest target 27,3%
Spread / Average Target 10,6%
Spread / Lowest Target -8,38%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Sock Koong Chua Group Chief Executive Officer & Director
Simon Claude Israel Chairman
Cheng Cheng Lim Group Chief Financial Officer
Chin Kok Chong Group Chief Technology Officer
William Woo Group Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SINGAPORE TELECOMMUNICATIONS LIMITED-1.47%38 865
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS-4.41%242 742
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORPORATION2.83%93 804
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG5.85%79 863
SAUDI TELECOM COMPANY SJSC--.--%45 968
BCE INC.6.78%43 691
