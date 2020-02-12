Singapore Telecommunications : Earnings Review

By Yifan Wang

Singapore Telecommunications Ltd. reported results for its fiscal third quarter on Thursday.

NET PROFIT: Net profit for the quarter fell 24% on year to $627.2 million Singapore dollars (US$452.4 million), beating a FactSet consensus estimate of S$570 million.

REVENUE: Revenue fell 5.4% from a year earlier to S$4.38 billion, lower than the FactSet expectation of S$4.48 billion.

WHAT WE WATCHED:

-- Associates: Bharti Airtel, a key associate whose weakness have dragged Singtel's performance in recent quarters, improved with narrower losses, thanks to strong customer growth and price increases in India, Singtel said.

-- Coronavirus Outbreak: The Southeast Asian carrier said business sentiment may further subdue due to the epidemic.

