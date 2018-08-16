Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  SINGAPORE EXCHANGE  >  Singapore Telecommunications Limited    STEL   SG1T75931496

SINGAPORE TELECOMMUNICATIONS LIMITED (STEL)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Singapore Telecommunications : Frost & Sullivan names Singtel as Asia-Pacific Telecom Group of the Year

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/16/2018 | 05:01am CEST

Singapore, 16 August, 2018 - Singtel today won the Asia-Pacific Telecom Group of the Year Award at the annual Frost & Sullivan ICT Awards for the second consecutive year.

The award recognises Singtel's performance and market leadership in Asia Pacific. It also takes into account factors such as revenues, market share, capabilities, service innovation and adoption of best practices in the industry. Singtel also won the Asia-Pacific Managed Cloud Services Award for providing enterprises comprehensive cloud services and solutions that help companies accelerate their digital transformation.

'We are honoured to be recognised by Frost & Sullivan for our business excellence and cloud capabilities,' said Mr Francis Fong, Managing Director of Enterprise Data & Managed Services, Group Enterprise, at Singtel. 'The awards are a testament to the strength of the Singtel Group as we continue to innovate and deliver leading edge services and solutions for enterprises. The accolades also recognise our efforts to help enterprises digitally transform their businesses by providing companies comprehensive cloud services that will help them operate seamlessly in the new economy.'

Having embarked on its own digital transformation six years ago, Singtel is now better positioned to help other companies starting on their own transformations. Last week, Singtel launched the FutureNow Innovation Centre, a platform that combines the Group's experience and expertise with emerging technologies to help companies reimagine their future, test innovative concepts and unlock new growth opportunities that will help them compete in the new economy.

'We conferred Singtel these highly-coveted awards due to its strong commitment to innovation and digital transformation,' said Mr Ajay Sunder, Vice President for Telecom at Frost & Sullivan. 'Its ability to meet topline and bottomline targets despite heightened competition across its regional footprint sets Singtel apart as Asia's leading communications technology company.'

###

Disclaimer

SingTel - Singapore Telecommunications Limited published this content on 16 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 August 2018 03:00:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SINGAPORE TELECOMMUNICATIO
05:01aSINGAPORE TELECOMMUNICATIONS : Frost & Sullivan names Singtel as Asia-Pacific Te..
PU
08/08SINGAPORE TELECOMMUNICATIONS : Singtel posts resilient results with strong growt..
PU
08/07SINGAPORE TELECOMMUNICATIONS : Singtel's First Quarter Results Dragged by Associ..
DJ
08/07SINGAPORE TELECOMMUNICATIONS : Singtel Leads Singapore Governance, Transparency ..
AQ
08/07SINGAPORE TELECOMMUNICATIONS : Singtel leads Singapore Governance and Transparen..
PU
08/06SINGAPORE TELECOMMUNICATIONS : Singtel launches FutureNow Innovation Centre to h..
PU
08/01SINGAPORE TELECOMMUNICATIONS : Singtel is Asia's Best Mobile Carrier
PU
07/26SINGAPORE TELECOMMUNICATIONS LIMITED : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
07/25JOURNEY TO 5G : Singtel, Ericsson to Launch Singapore's First 5G Pilot Network
AQ
07/24SINGAPORE TELECOMMUNICATIONS : Singtel, Ericsson to launch 5G pilot in Q4
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
08/11Singapore Telecommunications Ltd ADR (SGAPY) CEO Chua Sock Koong on Q1 2019 R.. 
08/08Singapore Telecommunications Ltd. ADR 2019 Q1 - Results - Earnings Call Slide.. 
08/07Singapore Telecommunications Ltd. ADR reports Q1 results 
07/23Ericsson, Singtel partner on 5G pilot for Singapore 
07/20Reader Comments Tagged 48 Dividend Stocks & Funds For July 
Financials (SGD)
Sales 2019 17 452 M
EBIT 2019 2 756 M
Net income 2019 3 454 M
Debt 2019 9 928 M
Yield 2019 5,76%
P/E ratio 2019 14,43
P/E ratio 2020 13,63
EV / Sales 2019 3,43x
EV / Sales 2020 3,35x
Capitalization 49 967 M
Chart SINGAPORE TELECOMMUNICATIONS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Singapore Telecommunications Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SINGAPORE TELECOMMUNICATIO
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 3,86  SGD
Spread / Average Target 26%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Sock Koong Chua Group CEO & Non-Independent Executive Director
Simon Claude Israel Chairman
Cheng Cheng Lim Group Chief Financial Officer
Chin Kok Chong Group Chief Technology Officer
William Woo Group Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SINGAPORE TELECOMMUNICATIONS LIMITED-13.69%36 200
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS-0.11%215 770
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORP-0.91%99 266
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM-4.87%75 619
TELEFONICA-8.50%43 835
SAUDI TELECOM COMPANY SJSC--.--%43 519
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.