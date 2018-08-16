Singapore Telecommunications : Frost & Sullivan names Singtel as Asia-Pacific Telecom Group of the Year

Singapore, 16 August, 2018 - Singtel today won the Asia-Pacific Telecom Group of the Year Award at the annual Frost & Sullivan ICT Awards for the second consecutive year.

The award recognises Singtel's performance and market leadership in Asia Pacific. It also takes into account factors such as revenues, market share, capabilities, service innovation and adoption of best practices in the industry. Singtel also won the Asia-Pacific Managed Cloud Services Award for providing enterprises comprehensive cloud services and solutions that help companies accelerate their digital transformation.

'We are honoured to be recognised by Frost & Sullivan for our business excellence and cloud capabilities,' said Mr Francis Fong, Managing Director of Enterprise Data & Managed Services, Group Enterprise, at Singtel. 'The awards are a testament to the strength of the Singtel Group as we continue to innovate and deliver leading edge services and solutions for enterprises. The accolades also recognise our efforts to help enterprises digitally transform their businesses by providing companies comprehensive cloud services that will help them operate seamlessly in the new economy.'

Having embarked on its own digital transformation six years ago, Singtel is now better positioned to help other companies starting on their own transformations. Last week, Singtel launched the FutureNow Innovation Centre, a platform that combines the Group's experience and expertise with emerging technologies to help companies reimagine their future, test innovative concepts and unlock new growth opportunities that will help them compete in the new economy.

'We conferred Singtel these highly-coveted awards due to its strong commitment to innovation and digital transformation,' said Mr Ajay Sunder, Vice President for Telecom at Frost & Sullivan. 'Its ability to meet topline and bottomline targets despite heightened competition across its regional footprint sets Singtel apart as Asia's leading communications technology company.'

