Singapore Telecommunications : Global cyber security alliance formed by Etisalat, Singtel, Softbank and Telefónica welcomes AT&T

• Alliance combines resources and capabilities of telecom operators to help protect all types of businesses from the growing threat of sophisticated cyber-attacks

• With the inclusion of AT&T, the Alliance greatly increases its global presence

Abu Dhabi, Dallas, Madrid, Singapore, Tokyo, 6 March, 2019 - The Global Telco Security Alliance today announced the addition of global telecommunications leader AT&T as an equal member in the group which was launched in April 2018 by Etisalat, Singtel, SoftBank and Telefónica. The Global Telco Security Alliance brings together leading telecommunications operators from around the world that offer enterprises comprehensive cybersecurity insights to help them address the growing threat of cyber-attacks and the evolving threat landscape.

AT&T's addition represents a step up in resources and insights offered by the Alliance as a whole. AT&T has established extensive cybersecurity capabilities and technologies. These were recently reinforced with the acquisition of AlienVault, which has enabled AT&T to accelerate delivering on its vision of enabling organisations of all sizes with effective cybersecurity solutions.

Globally, the Alliance can harness the expertise of more than 6,000 security experts and a global network of more than 28 Security Operations Centres. Combined, the members of the Alliance now cover more than 1.2 billion customers in more than 60 countries across Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East and the Americas.

The Global Telco Security Alliance plans to expand its scope of activities and global footprint over time and is open to adding new members in the future.

'We are thrilled to be the first telco in North America to join the alliance, and to do so as a founding member,' said Mr Barmak Meftah, President AT&T Cybersecurity. 'Hackers have well established and organised communities that cooperate to produce cyber threats and it's time large network operators work together to help deliver disruptive innovations and enable our global customers to detect and respond to threats faster and protect their digital footprint.'

