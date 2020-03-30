Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Singapore Stock Exchange  >  Singapore Telecommunications Limited    Z77   SG1T75931496

SINGAPORE TELECOMMUNICATIONS LIMITED

(Z77)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Singapore Telecommunications : Grant of Share Awards

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/30/2020 | 05:58am EDT

SINGAPORE TELECOMMUNICATIONS LIMITED

(Incorporated in the Republic of Singapore)

Company Registration Number: 199201624D

ANNOUNCEMENT PURSUANT TO RULE 704(29)

OF THE SGX LISTING MANUAL

GRANT OF SHARE AWARDS UNDER

THE SINGTEL PERFORMANCE SHARE PLAN 2012

Date of grant:

30 March 2020

Total number of shares granted:

Awards in respect of an aggregate of

34,896 ordinary shares in Singapore

Telecommunications Limited ("Singtel")

have been granted pursuant to the Singtel

Performance Share Plan 2012.

Market price of securities on the date of

S$2.42 per ordinary share

grant:

Number of shares granted to each

NA

director and controlling shareholder

(and each of their associates):

Disclaimer

SingTel - Singapore Telecommunications Limited published this content on 30 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 March 2020 09:57:09 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on SINGAPORE TELECOMMUNICATIO
05:58aSINGAPORE TELECOMMUNICATIONS : Grant of Share Awards
PU
03/27SINGAPORE TELECOMMUNICATIONS : Announcement on appointment of provisional liquid..
PU
03/27Singtel-backed streaming service HOOQ files for liquidation
RE
03/16SINGAPORE TELECOMMUNICATIONS : Incorporation of Subsidiary
PU
03/09SINGAPORE TELECOMMUNICATIONS : Singtel, AIS and SK Telecom invest in a new gamin..
PU
03/08Singtel to Invest in New Gaming JV With SK Telecom and Advanced Info Services
DJ
03/06GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE: The B737 MAX about to fly again
03/05SINGAPORE TELECOMMUNICATIONS : Media Statement on S&P's Announcement
PU
02/25SoftBank-backed Grab raises $856 million from Japanese investors in financial..
RE
02/25SoftBank-backed Grab raises $856 million from Japanese investors in financial..
RE
More news
Financials (SGD)
Sales 2020 16 973 M
EBIT 2020 2 071 M
Net income 2020 1 777 M
Debt 2020 11 493 M
Yield 2020 6,87%
P/E ratio 2020 26,6x
P/E ratio 2021 14,3x
EV / Sales2020 3,15x
EV / Sales2021 3,20x
Capitalization 41 965 M
Chart SINGAPORE TELECOMMUNICATIONS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Singapore Telecommunications Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SINGAPORE TELECOMMUNICATIO
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 3,50  SGD
Last Close Price 2,57  SGD
Spread / Highest target 65,2%
Spread / Average Target 36,2%
Spread / Lowest Target 3,11%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Sock Koong Chua Group Chief Executive Officer & Director
Simon Claude Israel Chairman
Cheng Cheng Lim Group Chief Financial Officer
Chin Kok Chong Group Chief Technology Officer
William Woo Group Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SINGAPORE TELECOMMUNICATIONS LIMITED4.20%29 362
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS-14.06%218 468
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORPORATION-1.75%90 828
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG-19.68%61 539
SAUDI TELECOM COMPANY0.85%44 247
BCE INC.-8.64%34 490
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group