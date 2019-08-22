Log in
Singapore Telecommunications : Incorporation of Subsidiary

08/22/2019 | 06:13am EDT

Change - Change in Corporate Information::Incorporation of Subsidiary

CHANGE - CHANGE IN CORPORATE INFORMATION::INCORPORATION OF SUBSIDIARY

SINGAPORE TELECOMMUNICATIONS LIMITED

(Incorporated in the Republic of Singapore)

Company Registration Number: 199201624D

ANNOUNCEMENT PURSUANT TO

RULE 704 OF THE SGX LISTING MANUAL

INCORPORATION OF SUBSIDIARY

Singapore Telecommunications Limited wishes to announce that it has incorporated a wholly-owned subsidiary in Singapore known as Digital Gaming Investments Pte. Ltd. ("Digital Gaming Investments"). Digital Gaming Investments has an issued and paid-up capital of S$2. The principal activity of Digital Gaming Investments is investment holding. The directors of Digital Gaming Investments are Lang Tao Yih, Arthur and Lo Tsu Chung, Marc.

Issued by Singapore Telecommunications Limited on 22 August 2019.

Disclaimer

SingTel - Singapore Telecommunications Limited published this content on 22 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 August 2019 10:12:01 UTC
