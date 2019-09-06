Log in
SINGAPORE TELECOMMUNICATIONS LIMITED

SINGAPORE TELECOMMUNICATIONS LIMITED

(STEL)
Singapore Telecommunications : Incorporation of Subsidiary

09/06/2019

Change - Change in Corporate Information::Incorporation of Subsidiary

CHANGE - CHANGE IN CORPORATE INFORMATION::INCORPORATION OF SUBSIDIARY

Issuer

Issuer/ Manager

SINGAPORE TELECOMMUNICATIONS LIMITED

Announcement Details

Announcement Title

Change - Change in Corporate Information

Date &Time of Broadcast

06-Sep-2019 17:30:59

Status

New

Announcement Sub Title

Incorporation of Subsidiary

Announcement Reference

SG190906OTHRTXPV

Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)

Lim Li Ching (Ms)

Designation

Assistant Company Secretary

Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below)

Please see attachment.

Place Of Incorporation

Existing

Singapore

New

Registered Address

Existing

New

Attachments

SINGAPORE TELECOMMUNICATIONS LIMITED

(Incorporated in the Republic of Singapore)

Company Registration Number: 199201624D

ANNOUNCEMENT PURSUANT TO

RULE 704 OF THE SGX LISTING MANUAL

INCORPORATION OF SUBSIDIARY

Singapore Telecommunications Limited wishes to announce that its wholly-owned subsidiary, Digital Gaming Investments Pte. Ltd., has incorporated a wholly-owned subsidiary in Singapore known as Digital Games International Pte. Ltd. ("Digital Games International"). Digital Games International has an issued and paid-up capital of S$2. Its principal activities are to operate a regional game store and online community portal. The directors of Digital Games International are Koh Boon Chye and Lo Tsu Chung, Marc.

Issued by Singapore Telecommunications Limited on 6 September 2019.

Disclaimer

SingTel - Singapore Telecommunications Limited published this content on 06 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 September 2019 09:51:01 UTC
