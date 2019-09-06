Singapore Telecommunications : Incorporation of Subsidiary

Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below)

SINGAPORE TELECOMMUNICATIONS LIMITED

(Incorporated in the Republic of Singapore)

Company Registration Number: 199201624D

ANNOUNCEMENT PURSUANT TO

RULE 704 OF THE SGX LISTING MANUAL

INCORPORATION OF SUBSIDIARY

Singapore Telecommunications Limited wishes to announce that its wholly-owned subsidiary, Digital Gaming Investments Pte. Ltd., has incorporated a wholly-owned subsidiary in Singapore known as Digital Games International Pte. Ltd. ("Digital Games International"). Digital Games International has an issued and paid-up capital of S$2. Its principal activities are to operate a regional game store and online community portal. The directors of Digital Games International are Koh Boon Chye and Lo Tsu Chung, Marc.

Issued by Singapore Telecommunications Limited on 6 September 2019.