Singapore Telecommunications : Increase in Share Capital of Subsidiaries

CHANGE - CHANGE IN CORPORATE INFORMATION::INCREASE IN SHARE CAPITAL OF SUBSIDIARIES
SINGAPORE TELECOMMUNICATIONS LIMITED
Announcement Title
Change - Change in Corporate Information
Date &Time of Broadcast01-Mar-2019 17:09:30
Announcement Sub Title
Increase in share capital of subsidiaries
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below)
Please see attachment.
SINGAPORE TELECOMMUNICATIONS LIMITED
(Incorporated in the Republic of Singapore) Company Registration Number: 199201624D
ANNOUNCEMENT PURSUANT TO RULE 704 OF THE SGX LISTING MANUAL
INCREASE IN SHARE CAPITAL OF SUBSIDIARIES
Singapore Telecommunications Limited ("Singtel") wishes to announce that its wholly-owned subsidiary, Singtel Enterprise Security (US), Inc. ("SES US"), has increased its share capital by US$4 million from US$463,770,913 to US$467,770,913 via the allotment and issue of 4,000,000 shares of common stock at US$1 per share to its holding company, Singtel Enterprise Security (Australia) Pty Ltd ("SES Australia"). SES US holds Singtel's interest in Trustwave Holdings, Inc.
The increase in share capital of SES US was effected via the injection of the equivalent of US$4 million in cash by Singtel through the intermediate companies of SES US, namely Singtel ICT Pte. Ltd. ("Singtel ICT") (which is wholly-owned by Singtel), Singtel Enterprise Security Pte. Ltd. ("SES SG") (which is wholly-owned by Singtel ICT) and SES Australia (which is wholly-owned by SES SG), in return for the allotment and issue of ordinary shares at S$1 and AU$1 (as the case may be) per share by each such intermediate holding company. Singtel ICT, SES SG, SES Australia and SES US are investment holding companies.
Issued by Singapore Telecommunications Limited on 1 March 2019.