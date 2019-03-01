Log in
SINGAPORE TELECOMMUNICATIONS LIMITED

(STEL)
Singapore Telecommunications : Increase in Share Capital of Subsidiaries

0
03/01/2019

CHANGE - CHANGE IN CORPORATE INFORMATION::INCREASE IN SHARE CAPITAL OF SUBSIDIARIES

SINGAPORE TELECOMMUNICATIONS LIMITED

(Incorporated in the Republic of Singapore) Company Registration Number: 199201624D

ANNOUNCEMENT PURSUANT TO RULE 704 OF THE SGX LISTING MANUAL

INCREASE IN SHARE CAPITAL OF SUBSIDIARIES

Singapore Telecommunications Limited ("Singtel") wishes to announce that its wholly-owned subsidiary, Singtel Enterprise Security (US), Inc. ("SES US"), has increased its share capital by US$4 million from US$463,770,913 to US$467,770,913 via the allotment and issue of 4,000,000 shares of common stock at US$1 per share to its holding company, Singtel Enterprise Security (Australia) Pty Ltd ("SES Australia"). SES US holds Singtel's interest in Trustwave Holdings, Inc.

The increase in share capital of SES US was effected via the injection of the equivalent of US$4 million in cash by Singtel through the intermediate companies of SES US, namely Singtel ICT Pte. Ltd. ("Singtel ICT") (which is wholly-owned by Singtel), Singtel Enterprise Security Pte. Ltd. ("SES SG") (which is wholly-owned by Singtel ICT) and SES Australia (which is wholly-owned by SES SG), in return for the allotment and issue of ordinary shares at S$1 and AU$1 (as the case may be) per share by each such intermediate holding company. Singtel ICT, SES SG, SES Australia and SES US are investment holding companies.

Issued by Singapore Telecommunications Limited on 1 March 2019.

SingTel - Singapore Telecommunications Limited published this content on 01 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 March 2019 09:43:02 UTC
Financials (SGD)
Sales 2019 17 291 M
EBIT 2019 2 569 M
Net income 2019 3 098 M
Debt 2019 10 214 M
Yield 2019 5,81%
P/E ratio 2019 15,91
P/E ratio 2020 15,26
EV / Sales 2019 3,44x
EV / Sales 2020 3,40x
Capitalization 49 314 M
Chart SINGAPORE TELECOMMUNICATIONS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Singapore Telecommunications Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SINGAPORE TELECOMMUNICATIO
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Average target price 3,56  SGD
Spread / Average Target 18%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Sock Koong Chua Group Chief Executive Officer
Simon Claude Israel Chairman
Cheng Cheng Lim Group Chief Financial Officer
Chin Kok Chong Group Chief Technology Officer
William Woo Group Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SINGAPORE TELECOMMUNICATIONS LIMITED3.78%36 478
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS0.89%234 370
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORP7.12%85 061
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM-2.26%78 422
SAUDI TELECOM COMPANY SJSC--.--%53 547
TELEFONICA3.41%44 517
