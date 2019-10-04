Singapore Telecommunications : Increase in Share Capital of Subsidiary

Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below)

SINGAPORE TELECOMMUNICATIONS LIMITED

(Incorporated in the Republic of Singapore)

Company Registration Number: 199201624D

ANNOUNCEMENT PURSUANT TO

RULE 704 OF THE SGX LISTING MANUAL

INCREASE IN SHARE CAPITAL OF SUBSIDIARY

Singapore Telecommunications Limited ("Singtel") wishes to announce that its wholly-owned subsidiary, Singtel EInvestments Pte Ltd ("SEPL"), has increased its share capital from S$2 to S$13,800,502 via the allotment and issue of 13,800,500 ordinary shares for S$13,800,500 to Singtel. SEPL holds Singtel's interest in Southern Cross Cables Holdings Limited ("SCCHL"), which is a holding company within the Southern Cross Cable Network corporate structure.

In addition:

SEPL has subscribed for 400 new 'B' ordinary shares and 1,163,165 new 'A' ordinary shares in SCCHL. The total consideration paid was US$9,904,402 in cash 1 ; and Optus Networks Pty Limited (" ONPL "), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Singtel, has subscribed for 1,270,935 new ordinary shares in Pacific Carriage Holdings Limited Inc. (" PCHL Inc. "). The total consideration paid was US$1,270,935 in cash. 1

The subscription of new shares was undertaken for the construction of the new Southern Cross NEXT subsea cable ("SX NEXT Cable")2.

Following the Share Subscription, SEPL and ONPL hold an interest of approximately 27.9% of the voting shares of SCCHL and PCHL Inc respectively3.

Issued by Singapore Telecommunications Limited on 4 October 2019.