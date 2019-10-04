Log in
Singapore Telecommunications : Increase in Share Capital of Subsidiary

10/04/2019 | 06:12am EDT

Change - Change in Corporate Information::Increase in Share Capital of Subsidiary

Page 1 of 2

CHANGE - CHANGE IN CORPORATE INFORMATION::INCREASE IN SHARE CAPITAL OF SUBSIDIARY

Issuer

Issuer/ Manager

SINGAPORE TELECOMMUNICATIONS LIMITED

Announcement Details

Announcement Title

Change - Change in Corporate Information

Date &Time of Broadcast

04-Oct-2019 17:21:47

Status

New

Announcement Sub Title

Increase in Share Capital of Subsidiary

Announcement Reference

SG191004OTHRLAYQ

Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)

Lim Li Ching (Ms)

Designation

Assistant Company Secretary

Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below)

Please see attachment.

Place Of Incorporation

Existing

Singapore

New

Registered Address

Existing

New

Attachments

783-sgx.pdf

Change - Change in Corporate Information::Increase in Share Capital of Subsidiary

Page 2 of 2

Total size =148K MB

SINGAPORE TELECOMMUNICATIONS LIMITED

(Incorporated in the Republic of Singapore)

Company Registration Number: 199201624D

ANNOUNCEMENT PURSUANT TO

RULE 704 OF THE SGX LISTING MANUAL

INCREASE IN SHARE CAPITAL OF SUBSIDIARY

Singapore Telecommunications Limited ("Singtel") wishes to announce that its wholly-owned subsidiary, Singtel EInvestments Pte Ltd ("SEPL"), has increased its share capital from S$2 to S$13,800,502 via the allotment and issue of 13,800,500 ordinary shares for S$13,800,500 to Singtel. SEPL holds Singtel's interest in Southern Cross Cables Holdings Limited ("SCCHL"), which is a holding company within the Southern Cross Cable Network corporate structure.

In addition:

  1. SEPL has subscribed for 400 new 'B' ordinary shares and 1,163,165 new 'A' ordinary shares in SCCHL. The total consideration paid was US$9,904,402 in cash1; and
  2. Optus Networks Pty Limited ("ONPL"), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Singtel, has subscribed for 1,270,935 new ordinary shares in Pacific Carriage Holdings Limited Inc. ("PCHL Inc."). The total consideration paid was US$1,270,935 in cash.1

The subscription of new shares was undertaken for the construction of the new Southern Cross NEXT subsea cable ("SX NEXT Cable")2.

Following the Share Subscription, SEPL and ONPL hold an interest of approximately 27.9% of the voting shares of SCCHL and PCHL Inc respectively3.

Issued by Singapore Telecommunications Limited on 4 October 2019.

  1. The consideration for the new shares in SCCHL and PCHL Inc. was arrived at on a willingbuyer-willing seller basis, based on, inter alia, the equity and working capital requirements for the development of the new cable and an assessment of the business prospects of the Southern Cross Cable Network. As at 30 June 2019, the audited net asset value of SCCHL was US$(590,647,479). As at the date of this announcement, PCHL Inc. is a newly incorporated Delaware entity with a share capital of US$4,560,000.
  2. For further details, please refer to the press release issued on 1 October 2019 by the Southern Cross Cable Network consortium.
  3. Singtel's interest in the Southern Cross Cable Network has changed from approximately 39.9% to 27.9%, with admission of a new shareholder and changes in shareholding structure of Southern Cross Cable Network.

Disclaimer

SingTel - Singapore Telecommunications Limited published this content on 04 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 October 2019 10:11:10 UTC
