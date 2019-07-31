Singapore Telecommunications : Media Statement on S&P's Announcement

|
General Announcement::Media Statement on S&P's Announcement
|
GENERAL ANNOUNCEMENT::MEDIA STATEMENT ON S&P'S ANNOUNCEMENT
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below)
Media Statement on S&P's Announcement
Singtel refers to the announcement by S&P Global Ratings dated 31 July 2019 (as attached).
Singtel and Optus' credit ratings are strong and we remain financially disciplined and committed to maintaining our investment-grade credit ratings.
###
