MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  SINGAPORE EXCHANGE  >  Singapore Telecommunications Limited

SINGAPORE TELECOMMUNICATIONS LIMITED

(STEL)
My previous session
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Singapore Telecommunications : News Release - Coles Partners with Optus Business to drive store efficiencies and innovation

0
03/01/2019 | 04:44am EST

General Announcement::Coles Partners with Optus Business to drive store efficiencies and innovation Page 1 of 1

GENERAL ANNOUNCEMENT::COLES PARTNERS WITH OPTUS BUSINESS TO DRIVE STORE

EFFICIENCIES AND INNOVATION

Issuer & Securities

Issuer/ Manager

SINGAPORE TELECOMMUNICATIONS LIMITED

Securities

SINGTEL - SG1T75931496 - Z74

Stapled Security

No

Announcement Details

Announcement Title

General Announcement

Date &Time of Broadcast01-Mar-2019 17:07:57

Status

New

Announcement Sub Title

Coles Partners with Optus Business to drive store efficiencies and innovation

Announcement Reference

SG190301OTHRBM3T

Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)

Lim Li Ching

Designation

Assistant Company Secretary

Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below)

Please see attachment

Attachments

NR-20190301-ColesOptus.pdf

Total size =109K MB

https://links.sgx.com/1.0.0/corporate-announcements/G6BG4GH17OASSSFH/4c405c9ea8220777290709... 1/3/2019

Joint Release Optus/Coles

1 March 2019

COLES PARTNERS WITH OPTUS BUSINESS TO DRIVE

STORE EFFICIENCIES AND INNOVATION

Strategic partnership also includes an improved customer offer in store plus

Optus becomes the latest partner to join flybuys

  • Optus to deliver high-speed network to 2400+ Coles stores, supply chain and corporate sites using fibre technology

  • Enables productivity improvements, innovation and better customer service

  • Optus to provide corporate mobile telephony network

  • flybuys partnership provides customers with more ways to earn points

  • Improved range of Optus-powered products to be available in store for Coles customers

Coles has signed a multi-year partnership with Optus Business for digital network and telecommunications services delivering a range of benefits to improve the shopping experience and help make life easier for our customers and team members.

The strategic alliance delivers high capacity fibre services across Coles'retail, distribution and support centres nationally, improving performance and unlocking new opportunities to introduce innovative business solutions and technologies. Coles customers will also see new Optus-powered products in store and online, and flybuys members will have great new ways to earn points with Optus offers.

Utilising the capabilities of the new network infrastructure, Optus will deliver high-speed data services that will enable Coles to implement future digital strategies and improve service levels for our customers.

"The increased speeds and capacity of this new network give us the flexibility to rapidly increase the speed at which our stores can access and transfer data," said Coles Chief Information and Digital Officer, Roger Sniezek.

"We are delighted to be partnering with Optus to leverage the speed, flexibility and agility of the new network, implement new digital initiatives, and ensure we are well-placed to take advantage of emerging technologies in coming years."

The Optus network will make life easier for team members in store by reducing the time taken to complete regular processes, improving productivity and allowing more time to focus on customer service.

As part of the rollout of the new infrastructure, Optus will work directly with Coles' own digital and technology teams to provide them with the skills to fully utilise the capabilities of the network and drive innovation and productivity across the business.

Optus will also provide corporate mobile telephony services for Coles across Australia for voice and data.

"Optus is pleased to be partnering with Coles to provide an enterprise-grade network and a range of information and communication technology services that will accelerate the digitalisation of the Coles store network and enable an even better shopping experience for customers," said Optus Business Managing Director John Paitaridis.

"Both Coles and Optus Business share a passion for customer service, which is at the heart of our strategic partnership. Our collaboration will help make the lives of more than 115,000 Coles team members easier and we look forward to working with Coles on future initiatives."

Optus will partner with NBN Co to deploy fibre connections to Coles supermarkets, liquor stores, Coles Express convenience stores, distribution centres and store support centres.

"We look forward to working with Optus on a network solution that will help enable digital innovation for years to come," NBN Co Chief Customer Officer for Business Paul Tyler said.

The strategic relationship will also see Coles and Optus work together to bring an enhanced range of competitive mobile and internet products to Coles customers in store and online.

As the newest partner of the flybuys program, Optus will provide great offers to flybuys members on a range of Optus mobile, broadband and wearable products.

Optus joins existing flybuys partners such as Coles, Coles Express, Liquorland, First Choice, eBay, Velocity Frequent Flyer, Medibank, Citi, AGL, eBay, NAB, Kmart, Target, Budget Car and Truck Rental, AGL and Adidas.

"flybuys is excited to welcome Optus as a strategic partner to Australia's most popular loyalty program,"flybuys CEO John Merakovsky said.

"Optus joins our coalition of services, retail, and travel partners providing great value to members and new ways to earn points."

For further information, please contact:

Coles Media Relations on 03 9829 5250 ormedia.relations@coles.com.au

Sally Oelerich, Optus Corporate Affairs on 02 8082 7850 ormedia@optus.com.au

Disclaimer

SingTel - Singapore Telecommunications Limited published this content on 01 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 March 2019 09:43:00 UTC
Financials (SGD)
Sales 2019 17 291 M
EBIT 2019 2 569 M
Net income 2019 3 098 M
Debt 2019 10 214 M
Yield 2019 5,81%
P/E ratio 2019 15,91
P/E ratio 2020 15,26
EV / Sales 2019 3,44x
EV / Sales 2020 3,40x
Capitalization 49 314 M
Chart SINGAPORE TELECOMMUNICATIONS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Singapore Telecommunications Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SINGAPORE TELECOMMUNICATIO
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Average target price 3,56  SGD
Spread / Average Target 18%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Sock Koong Chua Group Chief Executive Officer
Simon Claude Israel Chairman
Cheng Cheng Lim Group Chief Financial Officer
Chin Kok Chong Group Chief Technology Officer
William Woo Group Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SINGAPORE TELECOMMUNICATIONS LIMITED3.78%36 478
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS0.89%234 370
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORP7.12%85 061
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM-2.26%78 422
SAUDI TELECOM COMPANY SJSC--.--%53 547
TELEFONICA3.41%44 517
