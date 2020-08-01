Log in
MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Singapore Stock Exchange  >  Singapore Telecommunications Limited

SINGAPORE TELECOMMUNICATIONS LIMITED

(Z77)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Singapore Telecommunications : Presentation - 28th Annual General Meeting

08/01/2020 | 11:22am EDT

REPL::Annual General Meeting::Voluntary

Page 1 of 2

REPL::ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING::VOLUNTARY

Issuer & Securities

Issuer/ Manager

SINGAPORE TELECOMMUNICATIONS LIMITED

Security

SINGTEL - SG1T75931496 - Z74

Announcement Details

Announcement Title

Annual General Meeting

Date &Time of Broadcast

30-Jul-2020 06:56:22

Status

Replacement

Announcement Reference

SG200701MEETX85A

Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)

Lim Li Ching (Ms)

Designation

Assistant Company Secretary

Financial Year End

31/03/2020

Event Narrative

Narrative

Narrative Text

Type

Additional Text

Additional Text

Additional Text

Please see the attached Notice of Annual General Meeting and Announcement on participation in the Annual General Meeting by electronic means.

Please see attached our responses to substantial and relevant questions received from Shareholders in advance of our 28th AGM to be held on 30 July 2020 at 10.00 a.m.

Attached are the presentation materials for a presentation to be made by Ms Chua Sock Koong, Group Chief Executive Officer of Singapore Telecommunications Limited ("Singtel") at the 28th Annual General Meeting of Singtel to be held today at 10.00 a.m.

Event Dates

REPL::Annual General Meeting::Voluntary

Page 2 of 2

Meeting Date and Time

30/07/2020 10:00:00

Response Deadline Date

27/07/2020 10:00:00

Event Venue(s)

Place

Venue(s)

Venue details

Meeting Venue

The Annual General Meeting will be held by way of electronic means.

Attachments

Responses%20to%20questions.pdf

Notice%20of%20AGM.pdf

AGM%20Ann.pdf

2020_AGMPresentation.pdf

Total size =3572K MB

120

110

100

90

80

70

60

Apr 2019

Jul 2019

Oct 2019

Jan 2020

Apr 2020

  • 15%

Disclaimer

SingTel - Singapore Telecommunications Limited published this content on 30 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 August 2020 15:21:09 UTC
Financials
Sales 2021 15 754 M 11 463 M 11 463 M
Net income 2021 2 457 M 1 788 M 1 788 M
Net Debt 2021 12 826 M 9 333 M 9 333 M
P/E ratio 2021 16,7x
Yield 2021 5,02%
Capitalization 40 481 M 29 492 M 29 455 M
EV / Sales 2021 3,38x
EV / Sales 2022 3,31x
Nbr of Employees 23 080
Free-Float 95,0%
Chart SINGAPORE TELECOMMUNICATIONS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Singapore Telecommunications Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SINGAPORE TELECOMMUNICATIO
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 3,17 SGD
Last Close Price 2,48 SGD
Spread / Highest target 61,3%
Spread / Average Target 27,9%
Spread / Lowest Target -1,61%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Sock Koong Chua Group Chief Executive Officer & Director
Simon Claude Israel Chairman
Cheng Cheng Lim Group Chief Financial Officer
Chin Kok Chong Group Chief Technology Officer
William Woo Group Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SINGAPORE TELECOMMUNICATIONS LIMITED-25.00%29 492
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS-6.68%237 855
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORPORATION-11.37%85 924
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG-2.78%79 479
SAUDI TELECOM COMPANY-4.52%51 836
EMIRATES TELECOMMUNICATIONS GROUP COMPANY PJSC1.71%39 397
