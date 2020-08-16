Singapore Telecommunications : Singtel 1Q Operating Revenue Down 14%

By P.R. Venkat



Singapore Telecommunications Ltd. said first-quarter revenue fell 14% from a year earlier as the pandemic hit its roaming, pre-paid and enterprise businesses.

Operating revenue in the quarter ended June 30 was 3.54 billion Singapore dollars ($2.58 billion), the company said Monday.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization before contributions from associates fell 24% from a year earlier to S$897 million, Singtel.

"We are seeing the effects of Covid-19 across our business as travel and movement restrictions impact roaming and prepaid revenues, reduce footfall in retail stores and delay enterprise projects," chief executive Chua Sock Koong said.

She said the company's balance sheet and cash position remained strong and Singtel is looking at its 5G rollout to strengthen its network and market share.

