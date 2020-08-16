Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Singapore Stock Exchange  >  Singapore Telecommunications Limited    Z77   SG1T75931496

SINGAPORE TELECOMMUNICATIONS LIMITED

(Z77)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Singapore Telecommunications : Singtel 1Q Operating Revenue Down 14%

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/16/2020 | 05:53pm EDT

By P.R. Venkat

Singapore Telecommunications Ltd. said first-quarter revenue fell 14% from a year earlier as the pandemic hit its roaming, pre-paid and enterprise businesses.

Operating revenue in the quarter ended June 30 was 3.54 billion Singapore dollars ($2.58 billion), the company said Monday.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization before contributions from associates fell 24% from a year earlier to S$897 million, Singtel.

"We are seeing the effects of Covid-19 across our business as travel and movement restrictions impact roaming and prepaid revenues, reduce footfall in retail stores and delay enterprise projects," chief executive Chua Sock Koong said.

She said the company's balance sheet and cash position remained strong and Singtel is looking at its 5G rollout to strengthen its network and market share.

Write to P.R. Venkat at venkat.pr@wsj.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about SINGAPORE TELECOMMUNICATIO
08/06SINGAPORE TELECOMMUNICATIONS : Announcement on the Minutes of the 28th Annual Ge..
PU
08/04SINGAPORE TELECOMMUNICATIONS LIMITED : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
08/03SINGAPORE TELECOMMUNICATIONS LIMITED : quaterly earnings release
08/01SINGAPORE TELECOMMUNICATIONS : Presentation - 28th Annual General Meeting
PU
07/29SINGAPORE TELECOMMUNICATIONS : Responses to substantial and relevant questions -..
PU
07/27MEDIA RELEASE : Optus Satellite's Foxtel partnership extended to 2031
PU
07/21SINGAPORE TELECOMMUNICATIONS : Singtel's Dash and Ezra collaborate to boost inte..
PU
07/14Thailand's AIS says Huawei among bidders to build 5G core networks
RE
07/14Thailand's AIS says Huawei among bidders to build 5G core networks
RE
07/13SINGAPORE TELECOMMUNICATIONS : Bridge Alliance, China Unicom and Singtel strengt..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 15 779 M 11 514 M 11 514 M
Net income 2021 2 487 M 1 815 M 1 815 M
Net Debt 2021 12 691 M 9 261 M 9 261 M
P/E ratio 2021 16,0x
Yield 2021 5,02%
Capitalization 39 824 M 29 056 M 29 060 M
EV / Sales 2021 3,33x
EV / Sales 2022 3,25x
Nbr of Employees 23 080
Free-Float 95,0%
Chart SINGAPORE TELECOMMUNICATIONS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Singapore Telecommunications Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SINGAPORE TELECOMMUNICATIO
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 3,10 SGD
Last Close Price 2,44 SGD
Spread / Highest target 63,9%
Spread / Average Target 27,2%
Spread / Lowest Target 0,00%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Sock Koong Chua Group Chief Executive Officer & Director
Theng Kiat Lee Chairman
Cheng Cheng Lim Group Chief Financial Officer
Chin Kok Chong Group Chief Technology Officer
William Woo Group Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SINGAPORE TELECOMMUNICATIONS LIMITED-27.11%29 056
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS-4.25%243 276
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORPORATION-4.08%92 287
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG5.28%86 082
SAUDI TELECOM COMPANY-5.30%51 572
EMIRATES TELECOMMUNICATIONS GROUP COMPANY PJSC2.08%39 350
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group