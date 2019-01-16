Singapore Telecommunications : Singtel, Ericsson and Singapore Polytechnic open Singapore's first live 5G facility

5G Garage to incubate, develop and trial 5G solutions for enterprises

Singapore, 17 January, 2019 - Singtel, Ericsson and Singapore Polytechnic (SP) today opened the country's first live 5G facility at SP's Dover Road campus. The facility, named 5G Garage, is connected to Singtel's latest pilot 5G network located at Ayer Rajah and runs on 3.5GHz trial spectrum granted by the Info-communications Media Development Authority (IMDA).

Conceptualised by Singtel and Ericsson, 5G Garage will serve as a training centre, test bed and ideation lab to develop Singapore's 5G ecosystem and drive the adoption of 5G by enterprises in their digital transformations.

According to the latest Ericsson Mobility Report, 5G is slated to be the fastest generation of cellular technology to be rolled out on a global scale. With ultra-fast connectivity speeds and low latency rates, 5G is set to transform industries such as transportation, logistics, healthcare and manufacturing, and enable a future of smart cities, autonomous vehicles and Artificial Intelligence.

The first-of-its-kind 5G collaboration between enterprise, industry and an institute of higher learning in Singapore, 5G Garage was officially launched at SP's Engineering Show 2019. The three parties signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) encompassing the following strategic objectives:

• Build and operate a 5G facility where enterprises can develop and test 5G solutions

• Co-develop 5G solutions relevant to industries such as transportation, logistics, healthcare and manufacturing

• Develop and deliver 5G wireless technology curriculum for the SP's School of Electrical and Electronic Engineering

• Develop 5G capabilities of our workforce

Mr Mark Chong, Group Chief Technology Officer, Singtel, said, 'Singtel is pleased to partner Ericsson and SP on our 5G Garage initiative. As Singapore advances its digital economy and becomes a Smart Nation, the benefits of 5G will first be seen in enterprises, especially in their digital transformation when they integrate technology into their processes, services and products. With 5G standards largely established, now is an opportune time for SMEs and enterprises to join us in shaping our 5G future.'

Mr Martin Wiktorin, Country Manager Singapore, Brunei and the Philippines, Ericsson, states: '5G has the potential to transform industries and bring enhanced mobile broadband experience for consumers. At Ericsson, we are already collaborating globally with 42 operators, 45 institutes and 31 industry partners, to create a thriving 5G ecosystem. We are delighted to partner Singtel and Singapore Polytechnic towards the setting up of the 5G Garage, which we hope will stimulate SP students to come up with new 5G use cases.'

As part of the collaboration, around 250 final-year students from the Diploma in Electrical & Electronic Engineering and Diploma in Computer Engineering will learn about 5G wireless technology and how to harness and apply it as part of their coursework. There will also be technology transfer from Singtel and Ericsson 5G experts to SP staff and students, through train-the-trainers, technical content sharing and advice on industry applications. Additionally, SP students in the Singtel Engineering Cadet Scholarship Programme will also have the opportunity to take up internships in the 5G Garage and develop solutions for real-life challenges.

Mr Soh Wai Wah, Singapore Polytechnic's Principal and CEO, said, 'This collaboration reflects our strong industry partnership, which is key to keeping our student learning relevant and updated. This latest collaboration will equip our students with skills in the latest technologies and nurture them to innovate and create solutions for the world.'

Three SP Engineering student projects - SP Secure drone system, SP Driverless and Electrifying Car, and Pipe Climbing Robot were selected for 5G development. They were featured during the 5G Garage opening event, with students presenting their projects to over 100 guests.

Local SME partners, Cloudzen and H3Dynamics, also showcased their innovations enhanced with 5G connectivity. Cloudzen demonstrated how their Cloud-based Entertainment Platform can deliver a seamless gaming experience and H3Dynamics performed real-time video analytics on a drone flight in a building façade and security surveillance use case.

5G Garage is the latest project in Singtel and Ericsson's 5G Centre of Excellence programme which focuses on upgrading of employees' skills, technology demonstrations, live field trials and collaborations with educational institutions. Last November, Singtel and Ericsson made Singapore's first 5G data call over their 5G pilot network at one-north.

