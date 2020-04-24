Log in
MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Singapore Stock Exchange  >  Singapore Telecommunications Limited

SINGAPORE TELECOMMUNICATIONS LIMITED

(Z77)
Singapore Telecommunications : Singtel Group seals S$4.17 billion of credit facilities with banks

04/24/2020

Singapore, 24 April 2020 - Singtel today announced that its wholly-owned subsidiaries entered into agreements for total credit facilities of S$4.17 billion for general corporate purposes and refinancing of existing facilities.

In Singapore, Singtel Group Treasury Pte. Ltd., a subsidiary of Singtel, signed the agreement for a three-year S$2.5 billion committed revolving credit facility with 13 banks, comprising Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited, Bank of America, N.A., Singapore Branch, Bank of China Limited, Singapore Branch, Citibank N.A., Singapore Branch, DBS Bank Ltd., The Hongkong and Shanghai Banking Corporation Limited, Singapore Branch, Mizuho Bank, Ltd., MUFG Bank, Ltd., Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation Limited, Societe Generale, Singapore Branch, Standard Chartered Bank (Singapore) Limited, Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation Singapore Branch, and United Overseas Bank Limited. This facility is guaranteed by Singtel.

In addition, Singtel Group Treasury Pte. Ltd. inked agreements of one-year committed facilities totalling S$950 million with a group of banks. The facilities are guaranteed by Singtel.

In Australia, Optus Finance Pty Ltd, a subsidiary of Singtel Optus Pty Limited (Optus), entered into 364-day committed facilities totalling A$800 million with a group of banks. The facilities are guaranteed by Optus and certain of its subsidiaries.

Ms Lim Cheng Cheng, Singtel Group Chief Financial Officer, said, 'The Singtel Group is very pleased with the level of support demonstrated by our bankers in Singapore and Australia. This reflects their confidence in the Singtel Group's credit quality and business fundamentals.'

###

Disclaimer

SingTel - Singapore Telecommunications Limited published this content on 24 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 April 2020 14:07:08 UTC
Financials (SGD)
Sales 2020 16 893 M
EBIT 2020 2 032 M
Net income 2020 1 741 M
Debt 2020 11 679 M
Yield 2020 6,42%
P/E ratio 2020 28,1x
P/E ratio 2021 16,4x
EV / Sales2020 3,30x
EV / Sales2021 3,43x
Capitalization 44 070 M
Chart SINGAPORE TELECOMMUNICATIONS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Singapore Telecommunications Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SINGAPORE TELECOMMUNICATIO
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 3,42  SGD
Last Close Price 2,75  SGD
Spread / Highest target 45,5%
Spread / Average Target 24,5%
Spread / Lowest Target -3,64%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Sock Koong Chua Group Chief Executive Officer & Director
Simon Claude Israel Chairman
Cheng Cheng Lim Group Chief Financial Officer
Chin Kok Chong Group Chief Technology Officer
William Woo Group Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SINGAPORE TELECOMMUNICATIONS LIMITED0.00%31 585
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS-5.55%238 423
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORPORATION0.82%87 163
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG-13.66%64 609
SAUDI TELECOM COMPANY-0.11%47 708
BCE INC.-6.20%36 433
