Singapore Telecommunications : Singtel Group seals S$4.17 billion of credit facilities with banks

Singapore, 24 April 2020 - Singtel today announced that its wholly-owned subsidiaries entered into agreements for total credit facilities of S$4.17 billion for general corporate purposes and refinancing of existing facilities.

In Singapore, Singtel Group Treasury Pte. Ltd., a subsidiary of Singtel, signed the agreement for a three-year S$2.5 billion committed revolving credit facility with 13 banks, comprising Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited, Bank of America, N.A., Singapore Branch, Bank of China Limited, Singapore Branch, Citibank N.A., Singapore Branch, DBS Bank Ltd., The Hongkong and Shanghai Banking Corporation Limited, Singapore Branch, Mizuho Bank, Ltd., MUFG Bank, Ltd., Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation Limited, Societe Generale, Singapore Branch, Standard Chartered Bank (Singapore) Limited, Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation Singapore Branch, and United Overseas Bank Limited. This facility is guaranteed by Singtel.

In addition, Singtel Group Treasury Pte. Ltd. inked agreements of one-year committed facilities totalling S$950 million with a group of banks. The facilities are guaranteed by Singtel.

In Australia, Optus Finance Pty Ltd, a subsidiary of Singtel Optus Pty Limited (Optus), entered into 364-day committed facilities totalling A$800 million with a group of banks. The facilities are guaranteed by Optus and certain of its subsidiaries.

Ms Lim Cheng Cheng, Singtel Group Chief Financial Officer, said, 'The Singtel Group is very pleased with the level of support demonstrated by our bankers in Singapore and Australia. This reflects their confidence in the Singtel Group's credit quality and business fundamentals.'

