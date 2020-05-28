Singapore Telecommunications : Singtel Scraps Guidance as Profit Falls -- Earnings Review

By Martin Mou

Singapore Telecommunications Ltd. reported its fourth-quarter results on Thursday. This is what we watched:

NET PROFIT: Net profit for the quarter ended March fell 26% from a year earlier to 574.4 million Singapore dollars (US$404.6 million) but was above the S$357 million forecast by FactSet.

REVENUE: Revenue dropped 10% to S$3.90 billion.

WHAT WE WATCHED:

--OVERSEAS DRAG: Singtel suffered weakness in its Australia business due to continuing data price competition and soft consumer sentiment. Regulatory costs it shared with its Indian associate company also weighed on its performance in the quarter.

--NO GUIDANCE: The Singapore company said it won't provide guidance for the fiscal year that began in April, citing potential uncertainties from the coronavirus pandemic.

--DIVIDEND CUT: The company lowered its dividend payout for the previous fiscal year to have sufficient financial headroom to cope with the pandemic and the capacity to invest in 5G.

