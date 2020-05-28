Log in
MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Singapore Stock Exchange  >  Singapore Telecommunications Limited

SINGAPORE TELECOMMUNICATIONS LIMITED

(Z77)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Singapore Telecommunications : Singtel Scraps Guidance as Profit Falls -- Earnings Review

05/28/2020 | 12:38am EDT

By Martin Mou

Singapore Telecommunications Ltd. reported its fourth-quarter results on Thursday. This is what we watched:

NET PROFIT: Net profit for the quarter ended March fell 26% from a year earlier to 574.4 million Singapore dollars (US$404.6 million) but was above the S$357 million forecast by FactSet.

REVENUE: Revenue dropped 10% to S$3.90 billion.

WHAT WE WATCHED:

--OVERSEAS DRAG: Singtel suffered weakness in its Australia business due to continuing data price competition and soft consumer sentiment. Regulatory costs it shared with its Indian associate company also weighed on its performance in the quarter.

--NO GUIDANCE: The Singapore company said it won't provide guidance for the fiscal year that began in April, citing potential uncertainties from the coronavirus pandemic.

--DIVIDEND CUT: The company lowered its dividend payout for the previous fiscal year to have sufficient financial headroom to cope with the pandemic and the capacity to invest in 5G.

Write to Martin Mou at martin.mou@wsj.com

Financials (SGD)
Sales 2020 16 764 M
EBIT 2020 1 988 M
Net income 2020 1 564 M
Debt 2020 11 520 M
Yield 2020 6,74%
P/E ratio 2020 31,7x
P/E ratio 2021 16,4x
EV / Sales2020 3,24x
EV / Sales2021 3,41x
Capitalization 42 764 M
Managers
NameTitle
Sock Koong Chua Group Chief Executive Officer & Director
Simon Claude Israel Chairman
Cheng Cheng Lim Group Chief Financial Officer
Chin Kok Chong Group Chief Technology Officer
William Woo Group Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SINGAPORE TELECOMMUNICATIONS LIMITED-21.08%30 101
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS-11.56%224 693
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORPORATION-10.99%84 407
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG-3.26%71 980
SAUDI TELECOM COMPANY-1.77%53 230
BCE INC.-7.38%36 087
