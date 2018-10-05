Singapore Telecommunications : Singtel TV to launch Asian entertainment channel e-Le

e-Le will be available free to Singtel postpaid mobile, broadband and TV customers

Singapore, 5 October 2018 - Singtel TV said today it will launch e-Le, a brand new Chinese language entertainment and lifestyle channel created by Singtel to give viewers an even greater variety of Asian entertainment and lifestyle content from around the region. e-Le will be available on both Singtel TV, Singtel TV GO and CAST from 7 October 2018.

Singtel TV will unveil the new channel with the simulcast of the Sing! China Season 3 finale in Tampines Hub's big screen on 7 October. Sing! China Season 3 contestants, including Singapore's Beverly Lim Morata and Low Kar Wai Elizabeth, and Malaysia's Annabella Chua, will perform live on stage.

'e-Le features a fresh and exciting line-up of top quality drama, variety shows and films from across Asia, specially curated by Singtel,' said Mr Yuen Kuan Moon, Chief Executive Officer, Consumer Singapore and Group Chief Digital Officer at Singtel. 'With e-Le, we aim to connect with a younger generation of viewers, who are accustomed to consuming content on-the-go and on-demand, as well as families who enjoy watching television together.'

Available free to Singtel customers, Singtel postpaid mobile and broadband customers can enjoy e-Le at no cost on the CAST video portal app for mobile devices and compatible smart TV sets. Singtel TV customers can also watch e-Le in the comfort of their homes on Singtel TV CH 11 and on-the-go with the Singtel TV GO companion app.

As promised by the channel's tagline '天天好e乐' (translated as 'Every day is a good day with e-Le'), viewers can look forward to watching top-notch shows on e-Le. Taiwanese actor-singer Nicky Wu stars in Chinese comedic hit Mr Nanny in the primetime slot of 10pm on Mondays to Fridays; South Korean family tear-jerker The Miracle We Met follows at 11pm; while China's most-watched drama of all time, historical fiction epic Princess Agents, airs at 2pm.

Variety shows take the spotlight from 8pm daily, featuring Chinese, Korean and Taiwanese celebrities. The shows cover a spectrum of entertainment and lifestyle interests spanning photography, home improvement, beauty, fashion, health, wellness, food, travel, song and dance. e-Le also showcases recent box office hits, featuring the biggest Asian film stars such as Andy Lau, Aaron Kwok, Chow Yun Fatt, Daniel Wu and Sammi Cheng, on Saturdays and Sundays at 10pm.

