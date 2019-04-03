Log in
Singapore Telecommunications : Singtel and AIA ink strategic partnership to drive wellness for consumers in Singapore

04/03/2019 | 03:42am EDT

Singapore, 3 April, 2019 - Singtel and AIA Singapore today announced a partnership to promote consumer wellness, encouraging people to live more active and healthier lifestyles in this digital age.

Both companies will team up to digitally engage their combined base of more than 5 million customers and reward them to get active and stay healthy. In addition, Singtel and AIA also plan to co-create innovative insurance products relevant to customers' increasingly digital lifestyles.This collaboration is the first of its kind between two industry leaders in communications technology and life insurance in Singapore.

'We are pleased to work with AIA on our wellness drive to inspire Singaporeans to lead more active lifestyles. Keeping fit has never been easier with the use of fitness apps, smartphones and wearables to track our health and physical activity,' said Mr Yuen Kuan Moon, CEO, Consumer Singapore, Singtel. 'As more of our customers go digital to manage their wellness, we are excited to go beyond connecting their fitness devices and be an integral part of their wellness journey by rewarding them with mobile data incentives, lifestyle content and services. We also look forward to welcoming other like-minded businesses to shape the future of wellness with us.'

Wellness for the consumer is a fast-growing industry in Singapore with the digital fitness market estimated to grow by 30% by 20221 . As a nation, 54% of the population participate in sports regularly, with walking as the most popular form of activity, ahead of jogging and swimming2.

In the coming months, Singtel will unveil a wellness digital platform that allows customers to earn mobile data rewards with every step they take and also offers content related to health, fitness and nutrition. The platform will sit within My Singtel app which has more than one million active users a month. At launch, customers will also be able to earn lifestyle rewards from inaugural partner, AIA.

Mr Patrick Teow, Chief Executive Officer of AIA Singapore, said, 'There is great synergy and passion in AIA Singapore and Singtel on the importance of healthy living, and we are united in our commitment to make a positive difference in the lives of Singaporeans. This collaboration builds on the success of our award-winning AIA Vitality wellness programme that taps into digital innovation to inspire Singaporeans to make real changes to their health. As AIA marks our 100 years in Asia, we are confident that, together with Singtel, we can multiply our efforts to help more people live healthier, longer, better lives.'

AIA Vitality Weekly Challenge was launched in 2017 to further inspire AIA Vitality members to get more active and get rewarded weekly, by easily converting healthy actions into tangible rewards through a mobile app. To date, AIA Vitality members in Singapore have taken more than 178 billion steps.

AIA Vitality members currently enjoy Singtel mobile data rewards when they achieve their AIA Vitality Weekly Challenge. They can redeem their weekly rewards for a Singtel 1GB 7-Day local mobile Data Pass. The pass can be gifted to family and friends for use on eligible Singtel prepaid and postpaid plans. For more information on AIA Vitality, customers can visit, AIAVitality.com.sg

1 Statista, https://www.statista.com/outlook/313/124/fitness/singapore

2 Sport Singapore, Participation Trends 2015

###

Disclaimer

SingTel - Singapore Telecommunications Limited published this content on 03 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 April 2019 07:41:04 UTC
