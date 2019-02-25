Singapore Telecommunications : Singtel and China Mobile International combine forces to propel IoT growth in Asia-Pacific

• Enterprise customers will have access to both telcos' networks and a wide range of IoT solutions

• Singtel to roll-out China Mobile's NB-IoT devices on its network

Singapore and Hong Kong, 26 February, 2019 - Singtel and China Mobile International Limited, a wholly-owned subsidiary of China Mobile, the leading telecommunications services provider in China, have signed a Master Services Agreement to collaborate on accelerating enterprise adoption of Internet of Things (IoT) in the Asia-Pacific region. Both parties will enable each other's enterprise customers to seamlessly deploy their IoT devices installed in cars, consumer electronics, and industrial equipment across China and Singapore. The partners will also cooperate on using Singtel's network to roll-out China Mobile International's range of Narrrowband-IoT (NB-IoT) products and devices in Singapore.

The IoT partnership will enable China Mobile International's enterprise customers to easily deploy their IoT devices onto Singtel's network in Singapore, without having to manually configure the devices or switch networks in-country. Likewise, Singtel's business customers can use their own IoT solutions or devices in China on China Mobile's network. The partners will also provide their customers with a common management platform which gives them network visibility and control of their devices in both countries. Through a simplified single billing process, customers will also enjoy better cost management and the convenience of receiving a consolidated bill.

'The partnership reinforces the synergy of our combined extensive networks in China and Singapore to generate economies of scale, allowing enterprises to accelerate the expansion of their IoT footprints in the two countries,' said Mr Diomedes Kastanis, Head of IoT at Singtel. 'In an era where successful businesses run on data-driven insights, IoT is the invaluable resource enabling enterprises to unlock value from data to achieve business breakthroughs and solve critical challenges. Our partnership with an established leader like China Mobile International cements our commitment to empowering enterprises with the right capabilities to reap the full potential of IoT, starting with connectivity.'

Through this partnership, Singtel will also offer China Mobile International's suite of NB-IoT products and a seamless device management platform to customers in Singapore. NB-IoT is a cost- and power-efficient technology that works on low power networks, enabling a wide range of commercial uses such as smart metering for utilities, powering connected health and industrial appliances and smart city infrastructure. This enhanced portfolio coupled with Singtel's island-wide coverage of NB-IoT cellular network will provide businesses with the tools to master IoT and move ahead in their digital transformation journey.

'Future-ready businesses with footholds in multiple markets win by delivering consistently superior customer experiences based on insights derived from data, and this is only possible with the support of a robust IoT infrastructure and network that spans across countries,' said Mr Andrew Niu, Chief Partnership Officer at China Mobile International Limited. 'This is why we are very excited to partner with Singtel, and provide organisations with the game-changer that they need to harness the power of IoT and thrive in today's digital economy.'

The partnership is timely given the rising adoption of smart devices and the availability of efficient data services in the region. According to the mobile operators' association GSMA, the value of the IoT market in the Asia Pacific region, the world's largest, is expected to hit US$386 billion with 11 billion connections by 2025.

