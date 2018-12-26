Singapore Telecommunications : Singtel appoints Gail Kelly and Bradley Horowitz as new board members

Singapore, 26 December 2018 - Singtel is pleased to announce the appointment of two new esteemed board members to add to the diversity of talent at the board. Mrs Gail Kelly, former CEO of Westpac Banking Corporation, and Mr Bradley Horowitz, VP of Product Management at Google, Inc will join Singtel's board effective today.

Singtel's Chairman Mr Simon Israel said, 'Gail and Bradley bring a wealth of international experience and expertise across a range of areas including technology, innovation, finance and global operations, which will be invaluable as we continue on our transformation journey in a fast-changing business and technology landscape. We are very pleased to welcome them to the Singtel board and look forward to their contributions.'

Mrs Kelly was previously the Group CEO and Managing Director of two banks in Australia - St.George Bank from 2002 to 2007 and Westpac Banking Corporation from 2008 to 2015. She is currently a Board Director of Woolworths Holdings Limited in South Africa and Australian Philanthropic Services. She is also a Senior Global Adviser to UBS and a member of the Group of Thirty, Bretton Woods Committee, McKinsey Advisory Council and PLuS Alliance Advisory Board.

Mr Horowitz led product development for a wide array of consumer products at Google over the past decade, including Gmail, Google Drive, Google Docs, Blogger, Google Voice, Google News and Google Photos. Before joining Google, he was Vice President of Advanced Development at Yahoo, Inc. He is an independent Director of Issuu, Inc. and also a member of the Visiting Committee of Media Lab at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

With their appointment to the board, Mrs Kelly, who has been a member of the Optus Advisory Committee since December 2017, will join the Executive Resource and Compensation Committee while Mr Horowitz will become a member of the Finance and Investment Committee and the Technology Advisory Panel.

The Singtel Board now comprises 11 directors. They are:

· Simon Israel, Chairman

· Chua Sock Koong, Group CEO

· Gautam Banerjee

· Bobby Chin Yoke Choong

· Venky Ganesan

· Bradley Horowitz

· Gail Kelly

· Low Check Kian

· Peter Mason

· Christina Ong

· Teo Swee Lian

