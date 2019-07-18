Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  SINGAPORE EXCHANGE  >  Singapore Telecommunications Limited    STEL   SG1T75931496

SINGAPORE TELECOMMUNICATIONS LIMITED

(STEL)
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Singapore Telecommunications : Singtel commemorates National Day by celebrating Singaporean spirit of giving back

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/18/2019 | 10:25pm EDT

Commissions first National Day song

Singapore, 19 July 2019 - Singtel today released its annual National Day tribute celebrating the Singaporean spirit of diversity, inclusivity and paying it forward.

Featuring national para-swimmer Toh Wei Soong, Theatre Arts scholar and practitioner Shaza Ishak and orthopaedic surgeon and medical volunteer Dr Kumaran Rasappan, the film focuses on their shared dream of paying it forward.

'Being a para-swimmer in Singapore, I realise I have a chance to speak out for a lot of people who aren't sure what they want to do in life,' says Toh Wei Soong, gold medallist at the World Para Swimming World Series who has set his sights on winning for Singapore at next year's Tokyo Paralympics. 'My dream is to bring this message of inclusion and positivity to people.'

'Multiracial harmony is a lot of work and we need to keep at it. We need to hear voices from all parts of society and the medium of theatre is a good way of getting these voices heard,' says Shaza Ishak, head of Teater Ekamatra who's currently pursuing a Masters in Creative Producing in London through a National Arts Council scholarship.

'There are a lot of people in Singapore who require help,' says Dr Kumaran Rasappan, founder of Project Aasha which organises medical volunteering missions to Nepal though he believes volunteering is needed both at home and abroad. 'We mustn't always think we have to go overseas to help out some other population which is more needy. We can start first in our own community.'

'This year, we pay tribute to Singaporeans who exemplify the Singaporean spirit of giving back - whether it's speaking up for our differently-abled, our ethnic minorities or helping the less fortunate,' says Lian Pek, Singtel's Vice President for Group Strategic Communications and Brand. 'Singapore is known for its progress and punching above its weight but we need to keep including and looking out for those who find themselves on the fringes of society.'

First National Day song commissioned to mark bicentennial and Singtel's 140th

Wei Soong, Shaza and Kumaran's desire to give back has inadvertently meant time away from home, competing on the world stage, learning new skills to be applied back home and helping those who are less fortunate. Interestingly, it is through stepping away that one appreciates home even more. This theme of following one's dreams while being firmly rooted to home is captured in the film and its original score, In Return, the first National Day song commissioned by Singtel to mark Singapore's bicentennial and also Singtel's 140th anniversary.

The tagline, 'Follow your dream and always know your way home', is played out in the video with the protagonists finding a renewed sense of purpose and belonging every time they return to Singapore and their families. As the song lyrics read, 'I have found what makes me stronger, but it's taken me much further, to see what matters most now in return.'

'Singaporeans are no longer just internationals working and living overseas. They're global citizens who are contributing to society at home and abroad,' adds Lian Pek. 'As the nation marks its bicentennial, we also wanted to capture this growing sense of global citizenship and the shared understanding that Singaporeans - no matter where they are in the world, always know how it feels and what it means to come home.'

Conceptualised and produced in-house in collaboration with Akanga Film Asia, and directed by K. Rajagopal, the video airs on Singtel TV and social media channels from 19 July to 13 August.

Additionally, three short films featuring extended interviews with Wei Soong, Shaza and Kumaran, will be released next week.

Commissioned by Singtel, In Return was composed by Ting Si Hao, penned by Marc Nair and performed as a duet by siblings Benjamin Kheng and Narelle Kheng, both members of Singaporean band The Sam Willows.

To view the video, please visit: https://youtu.be/gmj3i65IbCo

###

Profiles

Toh Wei Soong, 21

National para-swimmer

Wei Soong started swimming competitively at 14 and has represented Singapore at the international level. In March, he won a gold medal at the World Para Swimming World Series. In 2018, he earned a bronze at the Commonwealth Games and two golds at the Asian Para Games.

At the age of 2, Wei Soong was diagnosed with Transverse myelitis, a condition caused by inflammation of the spinal cord.

He hopes to represent Singapore at the 2020 Tokyo Paralympic Games.

Shaza Ishak, 30

Theatre Arts scholar

Shaza has been involved in theatre since her teenage years and continues to pursue her passion with resolve.

Having received a National Arts Council postgraduate scholarship, she is currently in the UK getting her Masters in Creative Producing.

When she returns home to Singapore and to her role as Company Director of Teater Ekamatra, an arts company specialising in Malay theatre, Shaza aims to use what she has learnt to champion the voices of her ethnic minority community.

Dr Kumaran Rasappan, 35

Orthopaedic surgeon and medical volunteer

In 2012, Kumaran successfully climbed Mount Everest and, in the process, raised more than S$40,000 for Tan Tock Seng Hospital's Community Charity Fund to help needy patients.

His time in Nepal inspired him to create Project Aasha to improve the lives of Himalayan villagers. Groups of volunteers comprising of medical students and professionals make annual trips to Nepal to provide treatment to patients living in remote areas.

His goal is to encourage more people to become volunteers at home and abroad.

Disclaimer

SingTel - Singapore Telecommunications Limited published this content on 19 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 July 2019 02:24:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SINGAPORE TELECOMMUNICATIO
10:25pSINGAPORE TELECOMMUNICATIONS : Singtel commemorates National Day by celebrating ..
PU
07/16SINGAPORE TELECOMMUNICATIONS : Singtel launches wellness platform, StepUp, with ..
PU
07/16Australia watchdog says Vodafone misled customers over digital purchases
RE
07/10SOUTHEAT ASIA STOCKS : Most rise as market anticipates dovish Fed
RE
07/10Correction to Temasek Sustainability Article on Tuesday
DJ
07/09Singapore's Temasek Doubles Down on Sustainability
DJ
06/29SINGAPORE TELECOMMUNICATIONS : Singtel's Dash adds hawker fare to dining options
PU
06/28Singapore to allow virtual banks as part of move to open up market
RE
06/27SINGAPORE TELECOMMUNICATIONS : Singtel names Ng Kuo Pin as next CEO for NCS
PU
06/27Singapore to invest $30 million in 5G tests ahead of 2020 rollout
RE
More news
Financials (SGD)
Sales 2020 17 479 M
EBIT 2020 2 410 M
Net income 2020 3 029 M
Debt 2020 10 518 M
Yield 2020 5,02%
P/E ratio 2020 18,8x
P/E ratio 2021 17,3x
EV / Sales2020 3,89x
EV / Sales2021 3,86x
Capitalization 57 448 M
Chart SINGAPORE TELECOMMUNICATIONS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Singapore Telecommunications Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SINGAPORE TELECOMMUNICATIO
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Average target price 3,60  SGD
Last Close Price 3,52  SGD
Spread / Highest target 15,0%
Spread / Average Target 2,34%
Spread / Lowest Target -20,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Sock Koong Chua Group Chief Executive Officer
Simon Claude Israel Chairman
Cheng Cheng Lim Group Chief Financial Officer
Chin Kok Chong Group Chief Technology Officer
William Woo Group Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SINGAPORE TELECOMMUNICATIONS LIMITED20.96%42 441
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS1.78%236 645
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORP12.29%88 916
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG0.35%78 305
SAUDI TELECOM COMPANY SJSC--.--%60 254
TELEFONICA-0.37%42 077
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About