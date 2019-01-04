Singapore Telecommunications : Singtel encourages Singaporeans to cherish family and tradition in Chinese New Year film

Singapore, 4 January, 2019 - Singtel launched its short film for the Chinese New Year festive season today as families in Singapore and all over the world prepare to ring in the Lunar New Year. Titled 'From Ma, With Love', the film follows three Singaporean undergrads who think they've successfully dodged spending Chinese New Year at home only to rediscover, ironically, the importance of family and tradition.

The film opens as the three flatmates return early to Melbourne, Australia using school as a pretext for avoiding Chinese New Year back in Singapore. Expressing varying degrees of disdain for the festive traditions, they consider being back at university a welcome escape from the annual obligations of decorating, feasting and doing the bidding of their respective parents and families. As they unpack their suitcases, one of the flatmates, Charmaine, finds to her surprise several tubs of Chinese New Year goodies including her favourite homemade pineapple tarts. Packed along this is a letter from her mother that her flatmate picks up and reads aloud - much to her embarrassment.

The film unfolds as a warm affectionate letter from mother to daughter. Through a montage of letter writing, baking and other expressions of care, we become privy to a parent's hopes and wishes for her child even as she herself comes to terms with the prospect of an empty nest. Her words, heard as a voiceover, evoke memories of Chinese New Years past but also a universal sense of family that speak to all three flatmates who come to realise how blessed they are. Feeling remorseful, they instinctively reach for their phones to call home.

'Sometimes we get too caught up in the preparations for Chinese New Year that we miss the forest for the trees. Beneath all the festive ritual and fuss, the new year is ultimately about family, shared histories and new beginnings,' said Ms Lian Pek, Singtel's Vice President of Group Strategic Communications and Brand. 'As the most important holiday in the Chinese calendar, this is also a time of renewal and reflection and we hope this film will touch your heart and make you smile,' Ms Pek added.

Conceptualised and produced in collaboration with Akanga Film Asia, the film will air on Singtel TV and various social media channels from 4 January to 19 February.

