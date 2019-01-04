Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  SINGAPORE EXCHANGE  >  Singapore Telecommunications Limited    STEL   SG1T75931496

SINGAPORE TELECOMMUNICATIONS LIMITED (STEL)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Singapore Telecommunications : Singtel encourages Singaporeans to cherish family and tradition in Chinese New Year film

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/04/2019 | 03:14am CET

Singapore, 4 January, 2019 - Singtel launched its short film for the Chinese New Year festive season today as families in Singapore and all over the world prepare to ring in the Lunar New Year. Titled 'From Ma, With Love', the film follows three Singaporean undergrads who think they've successfully dodged spending Chinese New Year at home only to rediscover, ironically, the importance of family and tradition.

The film opens as the three flatmates return early to Melbourne, Australia using school as a pretext for avoiding Chinese New Year back in Singapore. Expressing varying degrees of disdain for the festive traditions, they consider being back at university a welcome escape from the annual obligations of decorating, feasting and doing the bidding of their respective parents and families. As they unpack their suitcases, one of the flatmates, Charmaine, finds to her surprise several tubs of Chinese New Year goodies including her favourite homemade pineapple tarts. Packed along this is a letter from her mother that her flatmate picks up and reads aloud - much to her embarrassment.

The film unfolds as a warm affectionate letter from mother to daughter. Through a montage of letter writing, baking and other expressions of care, we become privy to a parent's hopes and wishes for her child even as she herself comes to terms with the prospect of an empty nest. Her words, heard as a voiceover, evoke memories of Chinese New Years past but also a universal sense of family that speak to all three flatmates who come to realise how blessed they are. Feeling remorseful, they instinctively reach for their phones to call home.

'Sometimes we get too caught up in the preparations for Chinese New Year that we miss the forest for the trees. Beneath all the festive ritual and fuss, the new year is ultimately about family, shared histories and new beginnings,' said Ms Lian Pek, Singtel's Vice President of Group Strategic Communications and Brand. 'As the most important holiday in the Chinese calendar, this is also a time of renewal and reflection and we hope this film will touch your heart and make you smile,' Ms Pek added.

Conceptualised and produced in collaboration with Akanga Film Asia, the film will air on Singtel TV and various social media channels from 4 January to 19 February.

###

Disclaimer

SingTel - Singapore Telecommunications Limited published this content on 04 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 January 2019 02:13:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SINGAPORE TELECOMMUNICATIO
03:14aSINGAPORE TELECOMMUNICATIONS : Singtel encourages Singaporeans to cherish family..
PU
01/02SINGAPORE TELECOMMUNICATIONS : Disposal of Shares in Telescience Singapore Pte L..
PU
2018SINGAPORE TELECOMMUNICATIONS : Singtel appoints Gail Kelly and Bradley Horowitz ..
PU
2018Subdued as U.S. political woes keep investors on sidelines
RE
2018SINGAPORE TELECOMMUNICATIONS : Telstra to make equity investment in Southern Cro..
PU
2018SINGAPORE TELECOMMUNICATIONS LIMITED : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
2018SINGAPORE TELECOMMUNICATIONS : Singtel's Dash goes global with Visa and Apple Pa..
PU
2018SINGAPORE TELECOMMUNICATIONS : Singtel integrates global cyber security capabili..
PU
2018SINGAPORE TELECOMMUNICATIONS : Singtel scores three awards at the 2nd ASEAN Corp..
PU
2018SINGAPORE TELECOMMUNICATIONS : New Survey finds 15% of Singapore Consumers use I..
AQ
More news
Financials (SGD)
Sales 2019 17 365 M
EBIT 2019 2 718 M
Net income 2019 3 226 M
Debt 2019 10 015 M
Yield 2019 6,14%
P/E ratio 2019 14,37
P/E ratio 2020 13,50
EV / Sales 2019 3,28x
EV / Sales 2020 3,22x
Capitalization 47 028 M
Chart SINGAPORE TELECOMMUNICATIONS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Singapore Telecommunications Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SINGAPORE TELECOMMUNICATIO
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 3,69  SGD
Spread / Average Target 28%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Sock Koong Chua Group Chief Executive Officer
Simon Claude Israel Chairman
Cheng Cheng Lim Group Chief Financial Officer
Chin Kok Chong Group Chief Technology Officer
William Woo Group Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SINGAPORE TELECOMMUNICATIONS LIMITED-1.72%34 428
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS0.00%231 475
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORP0.00%81 787
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM0.00%80 212
SAUDI TELECOM COMPANY SJSC--.--%49 588
TELEFONICA0.91%43 710
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.