Singapore Telecommunications : Singtel first in Singapore to introduce digital self-registration for prepaid customers

06/24/2019 | 10:39pm EDT

Digital self-registration also launched on Dash app for remittance service

Singapore, 25 June 2019 - Singtel today launched digital self-registration or eKYC (electronic Know Your Customer) service for prepaid customers. The first-of-its-kind service in Singapore gives Singtel's prepaid customers the convenience of registering their new SIM cards on their mobile phones and activating their mobile service 24/7. Designed to be fuss-free and easy, this self-registration process can be completed within 5 minutes.

Singtel also introduced eKYC for its Dash customers to self-register for mobile remittance.

'As people increasingly turn to their mobile phones to get things done, our mobile-first approach ensures that customers can easily do what they need to on their own time and terms. By adopting technologies such as eKYC, our customers get the added convenience of self-registering their Singtel prepaid SIM cards, or doing a one-time registration for Dash remittance. For tourists in particular, they can register themselves in minutes and connect immediately with friends and family,' said Mr Yuen Kuan Moon, Chief Executive Officer of Consumer Singapore, Singtel.

'In a fast-moving world, the adoption of eKYC solutions not only makes it more convenient for consumers, but also drives businesses' efficiency and competitiveness. We welcome Singtel's initiative, and encourage more organisations to continually innovate their services,' said Ms Aileen Chia, Deputy Chief Executive (Policy, Regulation & Competition Development) and Director-General (Telecoms and Post), Infocomm Media Development Authority.

Singtel offers a variety of prepaid plans to suit customers' communications needs, including the popular 2-in-1 Tourist SIM and EZ-Link Travel card and S$15 hi! SIM Card. Singtel prepaid SIM cards are available for purchase at over 1,000 sales points across the island, and will be expanded to include selected incoming regional flights, self-serve kiosks, as well as e-commerce platforms. For more information on eKYC for Singtel prepaid, customers can visit http://www.singtel.com/registersim.

Singtel Dash is available to everyone regardless of telco or banking relationship, and can be downloaded on any mobile platform. It is the only mobile payments app that allows users to commute, shop in-store and at online retailers worldwide with their Visa Virtual Account, and send money locally and overseas. Today, Dash's mobile remittance service offers competitive money transfer rates to six countries - namely the Philippines, Indonesia, India, Bangladesh, Myanmar and China. For more information on eKYC for Singtel Dash, customers can visit https://www.dash.com.sg/#remit.

###

Disclaimer

SingTel - Singapore Telecommunications Limited published this content on 25 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 June 2019 02:38:06 UTC
