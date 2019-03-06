Singapore Telecommunications : Singtel launches new mobile plans bundled with premium entertainment content

Singapore, 7 March, 2019 - Singtel today introduced three new XO postpaid mobile plans which are the first-of-its-kind to be bundled with premium entertainment content. These new XO plans were created to combine the benefits of large data allowances as well as attractive handset discounts - giving customers the best of both worlds. In addition, XO plans also come with a HBO GO subscription to provide customers with the best video entertainment.

Under the XO 78 Plan, customers can enjoy 30GB, 300 minutes talktime, 300 SMS and 24 months of HBO GO for just S$78/month. Customers can also choose from a wide range of the latest mobile handsets for as low as S$0. The plans can be shared with up to three family members under the MobileShare supplementary plan (S$10.70/month per line) while customers who require more data can automatically enjoy an additional block of 18GB at an attractive price of S$18.

Ms Gan Siok Hoon, Vice President, Mobile Marketing & Sales, Consumer Singapore at Singtel said, 'We are proud to debut this unique mobile experience for consumers. Singtel customers typically use their mobile data to watch about 9 hours of video content each month. Smartphones are fast becoming the go-to device to stream entertainment content and our new XO plans enable our customers to enjoy non-stop entertainment anytime and anywhere. With HBO Go on us, customers can even watch the long-awaited final season of Game of Thrones when it airs at 9am on Monday, 15 April, on their commute to work!'

To celebrate the launch of the new XO plans, from now until 31 March 2019, customers who sign up for the plans will enjoy even more mobile data with free 5GB for XO 48 Plan, free 10GB for XO 78 Plan or free 20GB for XO 108 Plan a month.

Customers can sign-up or re-contract from 7 March 2019 at Singtel's booth at the IT Show (Suntec City Convention Hall 406, Booth 8101), Singtel Shops, Singtel Exclusive Retailers, or online. For more information, please visit www.singtel.com/xo.

Singtel XO plans:

XO 48 Plan XO 78 Plan XO 108 Plan S$48/mth S$78/mth S$108/mth 5GB + FREE 5GB (until 31 March) 30GB+ FREE 10GB (until 31 March) 50GB+ FREE 20GB (until 31 March) 100 mins & SMS 300 mins & SMS 500 mins & SMS 1 mth of HBO GO 24 mths of HBO GO 24 mths of HBO GO Shareable with MobileShare Shareable with MobileShare Shareable with MobileShare 18GB for $18 for excess data

