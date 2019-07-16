Singapore Telecommunications : Singtel launches wellness platform, StepUp, with AIA – rewarding customers for keeping active

Mobile customers with My Singtel app can use their steps to earn up to 3GB of data and other lifestyle rewards

Singapore, 16 July, 2019 - Singtel has partnered AIA to unveil StepUp, a wellness platform that allows customers to earn local mobile data with every step they take. StepUp is available to Singtel postpaid customers on My Singtel app and will also offer lifestyle rewards from AIA and other partners, as well as content relating to wellness, fitness and nutrition, to encourage Singaporeans to lead more active lifestyles.

With StepUp, customers can earn up to 3GB of mobile data depending on the number of steps they take in a month. For example, a customer who takes 5,000 to 7,500 steps a day over the course of a month will be able to redeem 1GB of mobile data, while a customer who achieves a daily goal of 10,000 steps in a month will receive 3GB of mobile data. In addition to the mobile data earned, customers can sign up for various partner challenges to claim lifestyle rewards.

Mr Yuen Kuan Moon, CEO, Consumer Singapore, Singtel said, 'We want to encourage healthy lifestyles and wellness, and with StepUp, customers will be rewarded for their efforts to keep fit. We are always trying to find ways to offer customers products, services and perks to complement their digital lifestyles. Our partnership with AIA marks a shared commitment to champion the importance of staying active for life.'

Singtel's strategic partnership with AIA is a first-of-its-kind between two industry leaders in communications technology and life insurance in Singapore. The companies will team up to digitally engage their customers on the wellness front and also co-create innovative insurance products relevant to customers' increasingly digital lifestyles.

'Our partnership with Singtel redefines what it means to enable healthier, longer, better lives in today's digitally-enriched world. Through leveraging Singapore's digital advantage, our common shared value is to make a real difference in people's lives, particularly when Singaporeans are spending more time on their digital devices such as their mobile phones and living sedentary lives. With StepUp, individuals and families can now take charge of their own health and integrate more active lifestyle habits into their daily lives,' said Mr Patrick Teow, Chief Executive Officer, AIA Singapore.

In addition, from 1 August, Singtel customers can also take on the AIA Vitality Challenge on StepUp to claim lifestyle rewards such as movie tickets, gourmet coffee and ride-hailing vouchers. Launched in 2017, the AIA Vitality Challenge is designed to get members more active through incentives for hitting activity targets. More than 178 billion steps have been taken by AIA Vitality members[1] to date - the approximate equivalent of Singapore's entire population walking from the Causeway to Harbourfront[2].

To kick-start their StepUp journey and begin earning mobile data, all customers need to do is to log into My Singtel app, activate StepUp and sync their steps from their iOS or Android smartphones. In the next few months, customers can also look forward to more reward options such as a free Diet & Sports DNA kit by GeneLife to help customers eat and exercise well based on their DNA, as well as other rewards from PUMA and SingSaver.

To celebrate the launch of StepUp, customers who clock 10,000 steps a day at least once from now until 31 August will stand a chance to win an Apple Watch Series 4 or Samsung Galaxy Watch.

For more information on how to StepUp, customers can visit singtel.com/stepup .

###

[1] As at 31 December 2018

[2] Based on an average stride of 0.8m per step, Singapore's population of approximately 5.6 million, and an approximately 25km walking distance between the Causeway and Harbourfront