Singapore Telecommunications : Singtel names Kelly Bayer Rosmarin as CEO designate of Optus

Singapore, 5 December 2019 - Singtel has named Ms Kelly Bayer Rosmarin as CEO designate of both Optus and Consumer Australia with immediate effect. She will assume the reins from Mr Allen Lew and will join the Singtel management committee from 1 April 2020. As Deputy CEO Optus, Ms Bayer Rosmarin has been accelerating customer experience improvements and driving business and market share growth for Optus' consumer business. Mr Lew will take on the newly-created role of CEO Group Strategy and Business Development and Country Chief Officer Thailand and continue as chairman of the executive committee of Thai associate, AIS.

Singtel's Group CEO Ms Chua Sock Koong said, 'Kelly brings a unique blend of technology, commercial and management expertise from a career spanning financial services, management consulting and the Silicon Valley tech sector to Optus. She will build on the success of Optus that has flourished under Allen's dynamic leadership, particularly as we move into the next phase of 5G-powered growth.' She added, 'Allen's standout tenure at Optus has made it the go-to operator in Australia for great connectivity, innovative services and exciting content. Given the tremendous growth of digital services in Thailand and the strides taken by AIS to assert market leadership, he is best placed to help drive growth there given his knowledge of the Thai market and expertise.'

A Singtel veteran, Mr Lew was appointed CEO of Optus and Consumer Australia in 2014, having held a range of senior management roles since joining the Group in 1980. Among these: CEO Group Digital Life, CEO Singapore and COO AIS.

Mr Lew said, 'I look forward to passing the baton to Kelly whose ability to leverage technology, data and analytics to develop leading customer services and experiences will ensure Optus stays ahead of the game. Now known for our exceptional network, value and customer service, Optus is primed to take advantage of 5G to achieve a serious growth spurt. I'm eager to work more closely with the AIS team to strengthen their leadership in the exciting Thai market.'

Commenting on her appointment, Ms Bayer Rosmarin said, 'I'm honoured to be given the opportunity to lead Optus at this exciting juncture, with 5G on the horizon and the Australian economy digitalising rapidly. I look forward to harnessing and optimising the benefits of these changes for our customers across the country, and working with the passionate people at Optus to drive innovation, deliver great customer service, and power the digital economy with connectivity for all Australians.'

Prior to joining Singtel in March 2019, Ms Bayer Rosmarin was Group Executive of Institutional Banking and Markets at CBA where she drove significant business growth and digital transformation programmes. She has been named among the Top 10 Businesswomen in Australia and Top 25 Women in Asia Pacific Finance.

