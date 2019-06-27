Log in
Singapore Telecommunications : Singtel names Ng Kuo Pin as next CEO for NCS

06/27/2019 | 10:36pm EDT

Singapore, 28 June 2019 - Singtel has appointed Mr Ng Kuo Pin as CEO of its wholly-owned subsidiary NCS with effect from 1 August 2019. Mr Ng is currently Deputy CEO of NCS, and will succeed Mr Chia Wee Boon, who will retire after 10 years with the company.

Mr Bill Chang, CEO of Singtel's Group Enterprise, said, 'Kuo Pin's deep ICT experience will be invaluable as he leads NCS' 2.0 transformation journey, driving its longer-term strategy, global expansion plans and service transformation. He has worked closely with Wee Boon since he joined, to reshape the transformation agenda for NCS, attracting senior ICT talents in the process to bolster its bench strength. We are confident that Kuo Pin and his team will up the ante and lead NCS to greater heights.'

Mr Ng joined NCS in February 2019 from Accenture. He spent 24 years at Accenture during which he held three senior Managing Director roles with responsibility for the Communications, Media & Technology (CMT) business in Singapore and China and most recently, Head of Consulting for CMT Asia Pacific, Africa and the Middle East.

'I'm honoured to be tasked with leading NCS at a time that is critical for governments and enterprises to go digital,' Mr Ng said. 'NCS has long been a stalwart partner of both the public and private sectors and I look forward to strengthening these trusted relationships. As we accelerate our own digital transformation, we've never been in a better place to support our partners as they recalibrate their processes and business models.'

Commenting on NCS' outgoing CEO, Mr Chang added, 'Wee Boon has led NCS solidly for the past decade, significantly strengthening its leadership position in the public sector. On behalf of Singtel's management, I wish to thank him for his dedication and contributions in building and bringing NCS to where it is today.'

Under Mr Chia's leadership, NCS revenues grew 60% to S$1.8 billion. Besides driving iconic national projects such as SSOE and the next-generation ERP, he developed NCS' IP and technical capabilities through the Data and Video Analytics & AI corporate lab in Nanyang Technological University and with the Advanced Remanufacturing and Technology Centre in the field of IoT and robotics. NCS also expanded its offshore development centre in Pune to complement its capabilities in Singapore and help scale the business.

Mr Chia will transition from CEO to an advisory role in Singtel's Group Enterprise business to work on special projects.

###

Disclaimer

SingTel - Singapore Telecommunications Limited published this content on 28 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.
