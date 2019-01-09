Log in
Singapore Telecommunications : Singtel partners Geneco to offer electricity plans

01/09/2019

Households can enjoy electricity bill savings of up to 30%

Singapore, 10 January 2019 - Singtel and Geneco today announced a partnership to offer Geneco electricity plans. Singtel will be reselling these plans through Singtel Power.

Households can choose from a range of electricity plans that offer monthly power bill savings of up to 30% on current regulated tariffs. Customers who switch from their existing provider will experience a seamless transition with no disruption to their electricity supply.

This partnership combines Singtel's extensive customer reach as Singapore's leading consumer services provider with Geneco's experience as a brand of YTL PowerSeraya, the second largest power generation company in Singapore.

'With Singtel Power, we seek to provide greater value, choice and flexibility to Singapore households. We are excited to be a convenient one-stop shop for their power and communications needs. In addition to savings on their power bills, customers can enjoy an attractive discount on their fibre broadband subscription and mobile handset purchase,' said Mr Yuen Kuan Moon, CEO, Consumer Singapore, Singtel.

'At Geneco, we recognise that good energy becomes even better with great partnerships. Working with Singtel, we aim to offer Singaporeans easy access to better energy plans, with the option of value-added services from Singtel. The partnership allows us to tap into Singtel's extensive customer reach as part of our 'Power the Change' vision to build a sustainable energy future for Singapore,' said Mr Yeoh Keong Hann, Executive Director of YTL Power.

Residential customers can choose from three Geneco plans, Get it Fixed 24, Get it Fixed 36 and Get it Less 24, and enjoy exclusive Singtel promotions. For a start, new Singtel Power customers who also sign up or re-contract on a Singtel 1Gbps fibre broadband plan will enjoy one month free broadband and a S$80 mobile handset discount.

For more information and to sign up, customers can visit www.singtel.com/power, call 1609 or visit any Singtel Shops islandwide.

For more information about Geneco, customers can visit www.geneco.sg.

Save up to 30% on Geneco's electricity plans:

Fixed Price plans

Discount off the Regulated Tariff plan

Contract term

36 mths

24 mths

24 mths

Geneco electricity plan

Get It Fixed 36

Get It Fixed 24

Get It Less 24

Price (incl. GST)

17.88¢ per kWh

17.98¢ per kWh

22% off regulated tariff

Estimated savings in reference to Q1 2019 regulated tariff

30%

30%

22%

T&Cs apply and rates are subject to change. Visit bit.ly/singtelpowertcs for full T&Cs.

Q1 2019 regulated tariff (incl. 7% GST) = 25.52¢ per kWh

###

Disclaimer

SingTel - Singapore Telecommunications Limited published this content on 10 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 January 2019 03:33:01 UTC
