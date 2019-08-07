Singapore Telecommunications : Singtel's 1Q Net Profit Lower-Than-Expected -- Earnings Review

By Justina Lee

Singapore Telecommunications Ltd. (Z74.SG) reported its first-quarter earnings early Thursday. Here is what you need to know:

NET PROFIT: Net profit for the first quarter fell 35% to 541 million Singapore dollars (US$392 million) on-year. A FactSet consensus estimate had put the figure at S$655 million for the quarter.

OPERATING REVENUE: Operating revenue rose 2% on-year in the first quarter to S$4.11 billion, due to growth in its digital businesses and its consumer business in Australia.

WHAT WE WATCHED:

--REGIONAL ASSOCIATES: While regional associates continue to drive customer growth and data usage, their overall pre-tax earnings contributions fell 14% due to losses from its Indian associate Bharti Airtel Ltd.

--DIGITAL INNOVATIONS: Singtel Group CEO, Chua Sock Koong said the group remains focused on digitalizing its core communications business as innovations in digital products and services are "proving to be key differentiators."

--CASH FLOW: Free cash flow for the quarter was down 17% at S$1.22 billion, due to higher capital expenditure and lower associates' dividends.

