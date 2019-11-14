Log in
SINGAPORE TELECOMMUNICATIONS LIMITED

SINGAPORE TELECOMMUNICATIONS LIMITED

(STEL)
  Report  
News 


Singapore Telecommunications : Singtel's 2Q Earnings Missed Expectations -- Earnings Review

0
11/14/2019 | 09:03pm EST

By Justina Lee

Singapore Telecommunications Ltd. (Z74.SG) reported its second-quarter results late Thursday. Here is what we watched:

NET LOSS: Net loss for the quarter was 668 million Singapore dollars (US$490.4 million), compared with a net profit of S$563 million estimated in a poll by FactSet. The company said that the loss was due to a significant provision at Indian associate Bharti Airtel.

OPERATING REVENUE: Operating revenue fell 2.8% to S$4.15 billion, which was lower than the S$4.24 billion estimated by FactSet.

WHAT WE WATCHED:

--OUTLOOK: The company expects current challenging conditions to continue into 2020 amid a weak global economic environment. It adds that it will invest to strengthen its market position, enhance core networks and build strategic capabilities to capture growth.

--OVERSEAS ASSOCIATES: Its Indian associate Bharti Airtel recorded an exceptional provision of approximately S$5.49 billion in the quarter, with Singtel's share amounting to S$1.93 billion before tax, the company said. Bharti Airtel was affected by a court ruling in India regarding the definition of adjusted gross revenue for the local telco industry, it said.

--SINGAPORE COMPETITION: In Singapore, operating revenue was up 1.7% despite intense competition and pricing pressures, as mobile revenue grew on more postpaid customers and higher equipment sales.

Write to Justina Lee at justina.lee@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BHARTI AIRTEL LTD -0.86% 368.5 End-of-day quote.27.03%
SINGAPORE TELECOMMUNICATIONS LIMITED -1.79% 3.29 End-of-day quote.13.06%
Financials (SGD)
Sales 2020 17 313 M
EBIT 2020 2 206 M
Net income 2020 2 682 M
Debt 2020 11 014 M
Yield 2020 5,35%
P/E ratio 2020 20,2x
P/E ratio 2021 17,4x
EV / Sales2020 3,75x
EV / Sales2021 3,70x
Capitalization 53 873 M
Technical analysis trends SINGAPORE TELECOMMUNICATIO
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 3,58  SGD
Last Close Price 3,30  SGD
Spread / Highest target 22,7%
Spread / Average Target 8,54%
Spread / Lowest Target -7,27%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Sock Koong Chua Group Chief Executive Officer & Director
Simon Claude Israel Chairman
Cheng Cheng Lim Group Chief Financial Officer
Chin Kok Chong Group Chief Technology Officer
William Woo Group Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SINGAPORE TELECOMMUNICATIONS LIMITED13.06%39 411
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS5.51%245 707
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORPORATION22.11%91 443
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG3.10%79 737
SAUDI TELECOM COMPANY SJSC--.--%51 725
BCE INC.18.75%43 736
