Singapore Telecommunications : Singtel's 2Q Earnings Missed Expectations -- Earnings Review

By Justina Lee

Singapore Telecommunications Ltd. (Z74.SG) reported its second-quarter results late Thursday. Here is what we watched:

NET LOSS: Net loss for the quarter was 668 million Singapore dollars (US$490.4 million), compared with a net profit of S$563 million estimated in a poll by FactSet. The company said that the loss was due to a significant provision at Indian associate Bharti Airtel.

OPERATING REVENUE: Operating revenue fell 2.8% to S$4.15 billion, which was lower than the S$4.24 billion estimated by FactSet.

WHAT WE WATCHED:

--OUTLOOK: The company expects current challenging conditions to continue into 2020 amid a weak global economic environment. It adds that it will invest to strengthen its market position, enhance core networks and build strategic capabilities to capture growth.

--OVERSEAS ASSOCIATES: Its Indian associate Bharti Airtel recorded an exceptional provision of approximately S$5.49 billion in the quarter, with Singtel's share amounting to S$1.93 billion before tax, the company said. Bharti Airtel was affected by a court ruling in India regarding the definition of adjusted gross revenue for the local telco industry, it said.

--SINGAPORE COMPETITION: In Singapore, operating revenue was up 1.7% despite intense competition and pricing pressures, as mobile revenue grew on more postpaid customers and higher equipment sales.

Write to Justina Lee at justina.lee@wsj.com