Singapore Telecommunications : Singtel's Trustwave unveils global cyber threat identification and elimination capabilities to bolster Asia Pacific market leadership

Singapore, 18 September, 2018 --Trustwave, the cybersecurity arm of Singtel, today unveiled new and enhanced global capabilities in identifying and eliminating cyber threats for its managed security services in the Asia Pacific, reinforcing its market leadership in the region. It has incorporated actionable threat intelligence into its Advanced Security Operation Centre (ASOC) in Singapore, strengthening its managed detection and response (MDR) offerings.

Supported by Trustwave SpiderLabs, an elite team of ethical hackers, threat hunters and incident responders working to combat cybercriminal activities and conduct deep forensic investigations, the actionable threat intelligence capability gives enterprises the ability to monitor, detect and immediately eradicate cyber threats down to individual endpoints. This helps to reduce the time needed to discover zero-day vulnerabilities, adversaries' tactics and malware signatures from days to hours.

'Recent breaches targeting government and other major sectors by cybercriminals who have become better at evading detection have driven demand for managed security services that deliver global detection, hunting and quick remediation capabilities,' said Mr Chris Schueler, Senior Vice President of Managed Security Services at Trustwave. 'Actionable threat intelligence coupled with our global ASOC network is a game changer that greatly enhances an organisation's security posture. Once a threat is discovered, even on an endpoint, we can go in and kill it.'

Trustwave and Singtel operate 10 ASOCs across the Asia Pacific, Europe and the Americas. This global network of interconnected ASOCs provide the Group's enterprise customers robust protection against cyber threats that are increasingly transnational in nature. These facilities identify, track, and collect cybersecurity threat intelligence while serving as the delivery framework for managed security services.

Trustwave continues to innovate as the adoption of managed security services increases in Singapore and the Asia Pacific region. Other recent accomplishments include:

· Trustwave SpiderLabs Fusion Centre -- A new state-of-art facility serving as the central hub for the company's global network of ASOCs. Specialised security strike teams amalgamated into the ASOCs spearhead immediate action and response as security incidents emerge. As research is conducted, findings are propagated to all ASOCs ensuring the latest threat intelligence.

· New Threat Hunting Offerings -- Trustwave unveiled an advanced threat hunting services including Managed Detection and Response for Endpoints. Led by Trustwave SpiderLabs, threat hunting uses behavioral analytics, malware fingerprinting and proprietary research to proactively search for active attackers quietly working to escalate privileges and take over environments.

Trustwave has been recognised by several leading analysts as a market leader in managed security services. Most recently, industry research firm International Data Corporation (IDC) named Trustwave a Leader in the IDC MarketScape: Asia/Pacific Managed Security Services 2018*. Trustwave was also named a Leader in the 2018 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Managed Security Services, Worldwide**for its vision and ability to execute.

* Source: IDC MarketScape: Asia/Pacific Managed Security Services 2018, (IDC# AP42609818, June 2018).

** Source: Gartner, 'Magic Quadrant for Managed Security Services, Worldwide' by Toby Bussa, Kelly M. Kavanagh, Pete Shoard, Sid Deshpande, February 27, 2018.

###