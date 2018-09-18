Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  SINGAPORE EXCHANGE  >  Singapore Telecommunications Limited    STEL   SG1T75931496

SINGAPORE TELECOMMUNICATIONS LIMITED (STEL)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets
OFFRE

Singapore Telecommunications : Singtel's Trustwave unveils global cyber threat identification and elimination capabilities to bolster Asia Pacific market leadership

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/18/2018 | 03:13am CEST

Singapore, 18 September, 2018 --Trustwave, the cybersecurity arm of Singtel, today unveiled new and enhanced global capabilities in identifying and eliminating cyber threats for its managed security services in the Asia Pacific, reinforcing its market leadership in the region. It has incorporated actionable threat intelligence into its Advanced Security Operation Centre (ASOC) in Singapore, strengthening its managed detection and response (MDR) offerings.

Supported by Trustwave SpiderLabs, an elite team of ethical hackers, threat hunters and incident responders working to combat cybercriminal activities and conduct deep forensic investigations, the actionable threat intelligence capability gives enterprises the ability to monitor, detect and immediately eradicate cyber threats down to individual endpoints. This helps to reduce the time needed to discover zero-day vulnerabilities, adversaries' tactics and malware signatures from days to hours.

'Recent breaches targeting government and other major sectors by cybercriminals who have become better at evading detection have driven demand for managed security services that deliver global detection, hunting and quick remediation capabilities,' said Mr Chris Schueler, Senior Vice President of Managed Security Services at Trustwave. 'Actionable threat intelligence coupled with our global ASOC network is a game changer that greatly enhances an organisation's security posture. Once a threat is discovered, even on an endpoint, we can go in and kill it.'

Trustwave and Singtel operate 10 ASOCs across the Asia Pacific, Europe and the Americas. This global network of interconnected ASOCs provide the Group's enterprise customers robust protection against cyber threats that are increasingly transnational in nature. These facilities identify, track, and collect cybersecurity threat intelligence while serving as the delivery framework for managed security services.

Trustwave continues to innovate as the adoption of managed security services increases in Singapore and the Asia Pacific region. Other recent accomplishments include:

· Trustwave SpiderLabs Fusion Centre -- A new state-of-art facility serving as the central hub for the company's global network of ASOCs. Specialised security strike teams amalgamated into the ASOCs spearhead immediate action and response as security incidents emerge. As research is conducted, findings are propagated to all ASOCs ensuring the latest threat intelligence.

· New Threat Hunting Offerings -- Trustwave unveiled an advanced threat hunting services including Managed Detection and Response for Endpoints. Led by Trustwave SpiderLabs, threat hunting uses behavioral analytics, malware fingerprinting and proprietary research to proactively search for active attackers quietly working to escalate privileges and take over environments.

Trustwave has been recognised by several leading analysts as a market leader in managed security services. Most recently, industry research firm International Data Corporation (IDC) named Trustwave a Leader in the IDC MarketScape: Asia/Pacific Managed Security Services 2018*. Trustwave was also named a Leader in the 2018 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Managed Security Services, Worldwide**for its vision and ability to execute.

* Source: IDC MarketScape: Asia/Pacific Managed Security Services 2018, (IDC# AP42609818, June 2018).

** Source: Gartner, 'Magic Quadrant for Managed Security Services, Worldwide' by Toby Bussa, Kelly M. Kavanagh, Pete Shoard, Sid Deshpande, February 27, 2018.

###

Disclaimer

SingTel - Singapore Telecommunications Limited published this content on 18 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 September 2018 01:12:08 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SINGAPORE TELECOMMUNICATIO
03:13aSINGAPORE TELECOMMUNICATIONS : Singtel's Trustwave unveils global cyber threat i..
PU
09/17SINGAPORE TELECOMMUNICATIONS : Singtel achieves Asia’s fastest five-carrie..
PU
09/13SINGAPORE TELECOMMUNICATIONS : Singtel TV secures rights to air FA Cup, Dutch Le..
PU
08/30SINGAPORE TELECOMMUNICATIONS : Singtel wins Singapore Environmental Achievement ..
PU
08/30SINGAPORE TELECOMMUNICATIONS : Singtel, KVH Industries collaborate to accelerate..
PU
08/22Australia's TPG Telecom enters talks to buy local Vodafone-Hutchison venture
AQ
08/16SINGAPORE TELECOMMUNICATIONS : Frost & Sullivan names Singtel as Asia-Pacific Te..
PU
08/08SINGAPORE TELECOMMUNICATIONS : Singtel posts resilient results with strong growt..
PU
08/07SINGAPORE TELECOMMUNICATIONS : Singtel's First Quarter Results Dragged by Associ..
DJ
08/07SINGAPORE TELECOMMUNICATIONS : Singtel Leads Singapore Governance, Transparency ..
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
08/30RETIREMENT : The Future-Proof Portfolio For Young Investors Becomes 7 Months Old.. 
08/11Singapore Telecommunications Ltd ADR (SGAPY) CEO Chua Sock Koong on Q1 2019 R.. 
08/08Singapore Telecommunications Ltd. ADR 2019 Q1 - Results - Earnings Call Slide.. 
08/07Singapore Telecommunications Ltd. ADR reports Q1 results 
07/23Ericsson, Singtel partner on 5G pilot for Singapore 
Financials (SGD)
Sales 2019 17 452 M
EBIT 2019 2 759 M
Net income 2019 3 377 M
Debt 2019 9 948 M
Yield 2019 5,60%
P/E ratio 2019 15,02
P/E ratio 2020 14,08
EV / Sales 2019 3,52x
EV / Sales 2020 3,44x
Capitalization 51 437 M
Chart SINGAPORE TELECOMMUNICATIONS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Singapore Telecommunications Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SINGAPORE TELECOMMUNICATIO
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 3,84  SGD
Spread / Average Target 22%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Sock Koong Chua Group CEO & Non-Independent Executive Director
Simon Claude Israel Chairman
Cheng Cheng Lim Group Chief Financial Officer
Chin Kok Chong Group Chief Technology Officer
William Woo Group Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SINGAPORE TELECOMMUNICATIONS LIMITED-13.13%37 436
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS3.06%225 397
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORP-7.84%92 909
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM-7.10%76 079
SAUDI TELECOM COMPANY SJSC--.--%43 622
ORANGE-5.77%42 178
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.