Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  SINGAPORE EXCHANGE  >  Singapore Telecommunications Limited    STEL   SG1T75931496

SINGAPORE TELECOMMUNICATIONS LIMITED (STEL)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Singapore Telecommunications : Singtel unveils cutting edge Liquid Infrastructure platform

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/10/2018 | 04:43am CEST

Platform showcases enterprise network of the future

Singapore, 10 October 2018 - Singtel today launched Liquid Infrastructure, a new generation platform that helps enterprises configure their networks with ease to support their business requirements with greater control and agility.

Designed to help enterprises execute their digital transformation, the fully orchestrated, data-driven and highly agile platform integrates physical and virtual network services. Embedded with network visibility and intelligence, Liquid Infrastructure allows enterprises to deploy network resources as and when needed, helping companies save time, money and resources.

'With Liquid Infrastructure, Singtel revolutionises the way network services are delivered to enterprises,' said Mr Goh Boon Huat, Vice President of Global Products at Singtel's Group Enterprise. 'We have integrated software-based network services to this platform to provide a versatile, robust and scalable solution that delivers critical network services where and when they are needed. By having the control of connectivity in the hands of our customers, we facilitate their transformation to the digital era through a superior and more agile network deployment and management experience.'

The platform integrates Singtel's industry leading data network infrastructure with virtual network services that seamlessly combines the strength of private and public wide area networking. Liquid Infrastructure is designed for use in optimised cloud access, flexible bandwidth adjustment, virtual network function, Internet of Things connectivity and fast remote site deployment.

To enable Liquid Infrastructure, Singtel has strategically upgraded its global IP network with increased flexibility and software capabilities. Enterprises will be able to view network information, provision new services and scale their network bandwidths through a single portal.

Liquid Infrastructure is available globally and integrated seamlessly with Singtel's extensive assets comprising of submarine cables, IP VPN network with 428 points of presence and global Internet service in more than 200 countries.

Singtel's software defined capabilities has received global recognitions through its wins in World Communications Awards, Telco Cloud Forum Awards and the recent IDC Marketplace for Asia Pacific Next-generation Telcos Awards. Liquid Infrastructure represents the next step in Singtel's vision of combining state-of-art software defined technologies, network analytics and intelligence to give its customers a unique network solution.

###

Disclaimer

SingTel - Singapore Telecommunications Limited published this content on 10 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 October 2018 02:42:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SINGAPORE TELECOMMUNICATIO
04:43aSINGAPORE TELECOMMUNICATIONS : Singtel unveils cutting edge Liquid Infrastructur..
PU
10/08Thai mobile operator AIS, True to skip $1 billion spectrum auction
RE
10/05SINGAPORE TELECOMMUNICATIONS : Singtel TV to launch Asian entertainment channel ..
PU
10/04SINGAPORE TELECOMMUNICATIONS : Singtel unveils dedicated ultra-fast broadband fo..
PU
10/02SINGAPORE TELECOMMUNICATIONS : Singtel and AIS debut VIA, Asia’s first cro..
PU
10/01SINGAPORE TELECOMMUNICATIONS : Singtel TV teams up with beIN SPORTS to air UEFA ..
PU
10/01SINGAPORE TELECOMMUNICATIONS : Singtel wins Best Retail Concept of the Year Awar..
PU
09/29SINGAPORE TELECOMMUNICATIONS : Singtel TV Adds Discovery's HGTV, AFC and Food Ne..
AQ
09/26SINGAPORE TELECOMMUNICATIONS : Singtel Tops SIAS Investors' Choice Awards 2018
AQ
09/26SINGAPORE TELECOMMUNICATIONS : Singtel tops SIAS Investors’ Choice Awards ..
PU
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
08/30RETIREMENT : The Future-Proof Portfolio For Young Investors Becomes 7 Months Old.. 
08/11Singapore Telecommunications Ltd ADR (SGAPY) CEO Chua Sock Koong on Q1 2019 R.. 
08/08Singapore Telecommunications Ltd. ADR 2019 Q1 - Results - Earnings Call Slide.. 
08/07Singapore Telecommunications Ltd. ADR reports Q1 results 
07/23Ericsson, Singtel partner on 5G pilot for Singapore 
Financials (SGD)
Sales 2019 17 452 M
EBIT 2019 2 756 M
Net income 2019 3 354 M
Debt 2019 9 943 M
Yield 2019 5,51%
P/E ratio 2019 15,33
P/E ratio 2020 14,37
EV / Sales 2019 3,56x
EV / Sales 2020 3,48x
Capitalization 52 253 M
Chart SINGAPORE TELECOMMUNICATIONS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Singapore Telecommunications Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SINGAPORE TELECOMMUNICATIO
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 3,84  SGD
Spread / Average Target 20%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Sock Koong Chua Group Chief Executive Officer
Simon Claude Israel Chairman
Cheng Cheng Lim Group Chief Financial Officer
Chin Kok Chong Group Chief Technology Officer
William Woo Group Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SINGAPORE TELECOMMUNICATIONS LIMITED-11.17%37 781
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS3.89%227 339
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORP-7.53%87 267
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM-5.98%76 374
SAUDI TELECOM COMPANY SJSC--.--%44 691
TELEFONICA-13.75%41 659
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.