Singapore Telecommunications : Singtel unveils cutting edge Liquid Infrastructure platform

Platform showcases enterprise network of the future

Singapore, 10 October 2018 - Singtel today launched Liquid Infrastructure, a new generation platform that helps enterprises configure their networks with ease to support their business requirements with greater control and agility.

Designed to help enterprises execute their digital transformation, the fully orchestrated, data-driven and highly agile platform integrates physical and virtual network services. Embedded with network visibility and intelligence, Liquid Infrastructure allows enterprises to deploy network resources as and when needed, helping companies save time, money and resources.

'With Liquid Infrastructure, Singtel revolutionises the way network services are delivered to enterprises,' said Mr Goh Boon Huat, Vice President of Global Products at Singtel's Group Enterprise. 'We have integrated software-based network services to this platform to provide a versatile, robust and scalable solution that delivers critical network services where and when they are needed. By having the control of connectivity in the hands of our customers, we facilitate their transformation to the digital era through a superior and more agile network deployment and management experience.'

The platform integrates Singtel's industry leading data network infrastructure with virtual network services that seamlessly combines the strength of private and public wide area networking. Liquid Infrastructure is designed for use in optimised cloud access, flexible bandwidth adjustment, virtual network function, Internet of Things connectivity and fast remote site deployment.

To enable Liquid Infrastructure, Singtel has strategically upgraded its global IP network with increased flexibility and software capabilities. Enterprises will be able to view network information, provision new services and scale their network bandwidths through a single portal.

Liquid Infrastructure is available globally and integrated seamlessly with Singtel's extensive assets comprising of submarine cables, IP VPN network with 428 points of presence and global Internet service in more than 200 countries.

Singtel's software defined capabilities has received global recognitions through its wins in World Communications Awards, Telco Cloud Forum Awards and the recent IDC Marketplace for Asia Pacific Next-generation Telcos Awards. Liquid Infrastructure represents the next step in Singtel's vision of combining state-of-art software defined technologies, network analytics and intelligence to give its customers a unique network solution.

