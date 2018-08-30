Log in
Singapore Telecommunications : Singtel wins Singapore Environmental Achievement Award from Singapore Environment Council

08/30/2018 | 10:12am CEST

Singapore, 30 August 2018 - Singtel has won the SEC-STATS Asia Pacific Singapore Environmental Achievement Award in the services category at the Singapore Environment Council's (SEC) Environmental Achievement Awards 2018 in recognition of its environmental sustainability strategy.

Mr Andrew Buay, Vice President, Group Sustainability at Singtel, said, 'We are honoured to be recognised for our efforts in environmental sustainability. We know that doing what is good for the environment, is also good for business. Climate change is one of the most urgent issues facing businesses and society today and all of us have a stake in protecting the planet. We will continue to innovate and work closely with our stakeholders to minimise our environmental impact and create a more sustainable future.'

Singtel has anchored its environmental sustainability strategy around tackling climate change and improving product stewardship to achieve the smallest possible environmental footprint.

As part of its environmental roadmap, Singtel set carbon reduction goals aligned with science-based targets methodology. In 2017, it became the first company in Asia ex-Japan to have these goals approved by the Science Based Targets initiative, a collaboration between CDP, World Resources Institute, World Wide Fund for Nature and the United Nations Global Compact.

Singtel aims to cut absolute Scope 1 and 2 direct and indirect greenhouse gas emissions across its Singapore and Australian operations by 42% by 2030, as measured against a 2015 base year. It will also work with suppliers to reduce Scope 3 third-party emissions by 30% over the same period. To improve operational efficiency, Singtel has ongoing investments to improve the energy and operational efficiencies of networks, infrastructure, operating systems, and in the supply chain. Singtel will also explore using direct renewable energy infrastructure on a larger scale and in an economically viable manner.

In addition, Singtel was one of the first companies globally to endorse the international Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures' new reporting recommendations on climate change risks and opportunities issued last year. Singtel has committed to working progressively towards this reporting framework.

Besides taking action to address climate change, Singtel is committed to waste reduction through product stewardship and stakeholder education on the impact of e-waste on the environment. In Singapore, Singtel runs ReCYCLE, the country's largest e-waste recycling programme by reach, with SingPost. The programme has collected more than 9,600 kg (net weight) of e-waste from customers and the public since its launch last year.

Established in 1997, the annual Singapore Environment Council's Singapore Environmental Achievement Awards is one of the most prestigious awards in the region and recognises organisations for their excellence in environmental stewardship.

###

Disclaimer

SingTel - Singapore Telecommunications Limited published this content on 30 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 August 2018 08:11:02 UTC
