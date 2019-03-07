Log in
MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  SINGAPORE EXCHANGE  >  Singapore Telecommunications Limited

SINGAPORE TELECOMMUNICATIONS LIMITED

(STEL)
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Singapore Telecommunications : Subscription of Shares in SESTO Robotics Pte. Ltd.

0
03/07/2019 | 05:28am EST

Asset Acquisitions and Disposals::Subscription of Shares in SESTO Robotics Pte. Ltd. Page 1 of 1

ASSET ACQUISITIONS AND DISPOSALS::SUBSCRIPTION OF SHARES IN SESTO ROBOTICS PTE. LTD.

Issuer & Securities

Issuer/ Manager

SINGAPORE TELECOMMUNICATIONS LIMITED

Securities

SINGTEL - SG1T75931496 - Z74

Stapled Security

No

Announcement Details

Announcement Title

Asset Acquisitions and Disposals

Date &Time of Broadcast07-Mar-2019 17:10:59

Status

New

Announcement Sub Title

Subscription of Shares in SESTO Robotics Pte. Ltd.

Announcement Reference

SG190307OTHREBJ6

Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)

Lim Li Ching (Ms)

Designation

Assistant Company Secretary

Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below)

Please see attachment.

Attachments

20190307-SESTO.pdf

Total size =26K MB

https://links.sgx.com/1.0.0/corporate-announcements/FI6UR92SYVV36KHU/e9e5eda447fe2b8fbee9b8... 07/03/2019

SINGAPORE TELECOMMUNICATIONS LIMITED

(Incorporated in the Republic of Singapore) Company Registration Number: 199201624D

ANNOUNCEMENT PURSUANT TO RULE 704(17) OF THE SGX LISTING MANUAL

SUBSCRIPTION OF SHARES IN SESTO ROBOTICS PTE. LTD.

Singapore Telecommunications Limited ("Singtel") wishes to announce that its wholly-owned subsidiary, Singtel Innov8 Pte Ltd ("Singtel Innov8"), has completed the subscription of 491,490 preference shares in SESTO Robotics Pte. Ltd. ("SESTO") for an aggregate subscription amount of S$1,000,000 in cash. Upon completion of the subscription, Singtel Innov8's total shareholding in SESTO will increase from 25.1% to 28.5%.

The aggregate subscription amount was arrived at on a willing buyer-willing seller basis based on,inter alia, an assessment of SESTO's assets and business prospects.

As at 31 Dec 2018, the unaudited net asset value per share of SESTO was S$0.41.

SESTO is a Singapore-based automated guided vehicle robotics solutions provider.

Issued by Singapore Telecommunications Limited on 7 March 2019.

Disclaimer

SingTel - Singapore Telecommunications Limited published this content on 07 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 March 2019 10:27:06 UTC
Latest news on SINGAPORE TELECOMMUNICATIO
05:28aSINGAPORE TELECOMMUNICATIONS : Subscription of Shares in SESTO Robotics Pte. Ltd..
PU
03:12aBHARTI AIRTEL : Singtel injects $525 million in telco Airtel as competition moun..
RE
12:28aBHARTI AIRTEL : Seeks to Raise US$4.5 Billion to Reduce Debt
DJ
03/06SINGAPORE TELECOMMUNICATIONS : Singtel to subscribe to Bharti Airtel's rights is..
PU
03/06SINGAPORE TELECOMMUNICATIONS : Singtel launches new mobile plans bundled with pr..
PU
03/05SINGAPORE TELECOMMUNICATIONS : Global cyber security alliance formed by Etisalat..
PU
03/04SINGAPORE TELECOMMUNICATIONS : Incorporation of Subsidiary
PU
03/01SINGAPORE TELECOMMUNICATIONS : Increase in Share Capital of Subsidiaries
PU
03/01SINGAPORE TELECOMMUNICATIONS : News Release - Coles Partners with Optus Business..
PU
03/01SINGAPORE TELECOMMUNICATIONS : Outcome of the Board Meeting
PU
More news
Financials (SGD)
Sales 2019 17 291 M
EBIT 2019 2 569 M
Net income 2019 3 098 M
Debt 2019 10 214 M
Yield 2019 5,89%
P/E ratio 2019 15,70
P/E ratio 2020 15,05
EV / Sales 2019 3,40x
EV / Sales 2020 3,36x
Capitalization 48 661 M
Chart SINGAPORE TELECOMMUNICATIONS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Singapore Telecommunications Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SINGAPORE TELECOMMUNICATIO
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Average target price 3,56  SGD
Spread / Average Target 19%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Sock Koong Chua Group Chief Executive Officer
Simon Claude Israel Chairman
Cheng Cheng Lim Group Chief Financial Officer
Chin Kok Chong Group Chief Technology Officer
William Woo Group Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SINGAPORE TELECOMMUNICATIONS LIMITED2.41%35 857
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS-0.25%230 072
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORP5.44%82 460
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG-0.91%79 052
SAUDI TELECOM COMPANY SJSC--.--%53 227
TELEFONICA2.56%44 184
