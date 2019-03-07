Singapore Telecommunications : Subscription of Shares in SESTO Robotics Pte. Ltd.

Asset Acquisitions and Disposals::Subscription of Shares in SESTO Robotics Pte. Ltd. Page 1 of 1
ASSET ACQUISITIONS AND DISPOSALS::SUBSCRIPTION OF SHARES IN SESTO ROBOTICS PTE. LTD.
SINGAPORE TELECOMMUNICATIONS LIMITED
SINGTEL - SG1T75931496 - Z74
Announcement Title
Asset Acquisitions and Disposals
Date &Time of Broadcast07-Mar-2019 17:10:59
Announcement Sub Title
Subscription of Shares in SESTO Robotics Pte. Ltd.
SINGAPORE TELECOMMUNICATIONS LIMITED
(Incorporated in the Republic of Singapore) Company Registration Number: 199201624D
ANNOUNCEMENT PURSUANT TO RULE 704(17) OF THE SGX LISTING MANUAL
SUBSCRIPTION OF SHARES IN SESTO ROBOTICS PTE. LTD.
Singapore Telecommunications Limited ("Singtel") wishes to announce that its wholly-owned subsidiary, Singtel Innov8 Pte Ltd ("Singtel Innov8"), has completed the subscription of 491,490 preference shares in SESTO Robotics Pte. Ltd. ("SESTO") for an aggregate subscription amount of S$1,000,000 in cash. Upon completion of the subscription, Singtel Innov8's total shareholding in SESTO will increase from 25.1% to 28.5%.
The aggregate subscription amount was arrived at on a willing buyer-willing seller basis based on,inter alia, an assessment of SESTO's assets and business prospects.
As at 31 Dec 2018, the unaudited net asset value per share of SESTO was S$0.41.
SESTO is a Singapore-based automated guided vehicle robotics solutions provider.
Issued by Singapore Telecommunications Limited on 7 March 2019.