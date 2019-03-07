Singapore Telecommunications : Subscription of Shares in SESTO Robotics Pte. Ltd.

Asset Acquisitions and Disposals::Subscription of Shares in SESTO Robotics Pte. Ltd. Page 1 of 1

ASSET ACQUISITIONS AND DISPOSALS::SUBSCRIPTION OF SHARES IN SESTO ROBOTICS PTE. LTD.

Announcement Sub Title

Subscription of Shares in SESTO Robotics Pte. Ltd.

SINGAPORE TELECOMMUNICATIONS LIMITED

(Incorporated in the Republic of Singapore) Company Registration Number: 199201624D

ANNOUNCEMENT PURSUANT TO RULE 704(17) OF THE SGX LISTING MANUAL

SUBSCRIPTION OF SHARES IN SESTO ROBOTICS PTE. LTD.

Singapore Telecommunications Limited ("Singtel") wishes to announce that its wholly-owned subsidiary, Singtel Innov8 Pte Ltd ("Singtel Innov8"), has completed the subscription of 491,490 preference shares in SESTO Robotics Pte. Ltd. ("SESTO") for an aggregate subscription amount of S$1,000,000 in cash. Upon completion of the subscription, Singtel Innov8's total shareholding in SESTO will increase from 25.1% to 28.5%.

The aggregate subscription amount was arrived at on a willing buyer-willing seller basis based on,inter alia, an assessment of SESTO's assets and business prospects.

As at 31 Dec 2018, the unaudited net asset value per share of SESTO was S$0.41.

SESTO is a Singapore-based automated guided vehicle robotics solutions provider.

Issued by Singapore Telecommunications Limited on 7 March 2019.