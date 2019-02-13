Singapore Telecommunications : Third-Quarter Profit Dragged Lower by Indian Associate

By Gaurav Raghuvanshi



SINGAPORE--Singapore Telecommunications Ltd. (Z74.SG) reported a 14.2% year-over-year decline in its third-quarter net profit, dragged lower by its Indian associate.

Net profit in the October-to-December quarter fell to 822.8 million Singapore dollars (US$606.7 million) from S$959.2 million in the same period a year earlier, Singtel said in a statement to Singapore Exchange on Thursday. Excluding currency effects, net profit would have fallen 12%.

Singtel, one of the biggest mobile telephony operators in Asia, said its results were dragged lower by intense competition faced by Bharti Airtel Ltd., in which it has a nearly 40% equity stake. In addition, investments by its other associates and margin erosion in traditional carriage services hurt income.

"Our long-term view on our regional associates remains positive as they continue to ride the growth in data and execute well against the challenges and competition," said Chua Sock Koong, Singtel's chief executive.

The company, which owns substantial stakes in mobile operators in several countries including India, Indonesia and Thailand, said it expects regional markets to become more sustainable and deliver long-term profitable growth.

Operating revenue increased 0.9% from a year earlier to S$4.63 billion.

Singtel's Australian unit, Optus Pty. Ltd., reported a 32% decline in third-quarter net profit to 172 million Australian dollars (US$122 million). The unit's revenue rose 4.5% to A$2.42 billion.

