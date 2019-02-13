Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  SINGAPORE EXCHANGE  >  Singapore Telecommunications Limited    STEL   SG1T75931496

SINGAPORE TELECOMMUNICATIONS LIMITED

(STEL)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Singapore Telecommunications : Third-Quarter Profit Dragged Lower by Indian Associate

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/13/2019 | 08:14pm EST

By Gaurav Raghuvanshi

SINGAPORE--Singapore Telecommunications Ltd. (Z74.SG) reported a 14.2% year-over-year decline in its third-quarter net profit, dragged lower by its Indian associate.

Net profit in the October-to-December quarter fell to 822.8 million Singapore dollars (US$606.7 million) from S$959.2 million in the same period a year earlier, Singtel said in a statement to Singapore Exchange on Thursday. Excluding currency effects, net profit would have fallen 12%.

Singtel, one of the biggest mobile telephony operators in Asia, said its results were dragged lower by intense competition faced by Bharti Airtel Ltd., in which it has a nearly 40% equity stake. In addition, investments by its other associates and margin erosion in traditional carriage services hurt income.

"Our long-term view on our regional associates remains positive as they continue to ride the growth in data and execute well against the challenges and competition," said Chua Sock Koong, Singtel's chief executive.

The company, which owns substantial stakes in mobile operators in several countries including India, Indonesia and Thailand, said it expects regional markets to become more sustainable and deliver long-term profitable growth.

Operating revenue increased 0.9% from a year earlier to S$4.63 billion.

Singtel's Australian unit, Optus Pty. Ltd., reported a 32% decline in third-quarter net profit to 172 million Australian dollars (US$122 million). The unit's revenue rose 4.5% to A$2.42 billion.

Write to Gaurav Raghuvanshi at gaurav.raghuvanshi@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BHARTI AIRTEL -0.22% 310.55 End-of-day quote.-0.40%
SINGAPORE TELECOMMUNICATIONS LIMITED 0.00% 3.03 End-of-day quote.4.12%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SINGAPORE TELECOMMUNICATIO
08:14pSINGAPORE TELECOMMUNICATIONS : Third-Quarter Profit Dragged Lower by Indian Asso..
DJ
07:27pBHARTI AIRTEL : Singtel third-quarter net profit falls 14 percent hurt by region..
RE
06:27pSINGAPORE TELECOMMUNICATIONS : Singtel posts stable Q3 revenue amid industry hea..
PU
02/12SINGAPORE TELECOMMUNICATIONS : New Survey finds One in Four Malaysian Consumers ..
AQ
01/31SINGAPORE TELECOMMUNICATIONS : Singtel TV expands entertainment line-up with HBO
PU
01/28SINGAPORE TELECOMMUNICATIONS : Singtel and Argus join forces to strengthen cyber..
PU
01/18SINGAPORE TELECOMMUNICATIONS : Singtel, Ericsson to open ‘5G Garage' test ..
AQ
01/17SINGAPORE TELECOMMUNICATIONS : government to amend the Copyright Act (CA) to upd..
AQ
01/16SINGAPORE TELECOMMUNICATIONS : Singtel, Ericsson and Singapore Polytechnic open ..
PU
01/15SINGAPORE TELECOMMUNICATIONS : Academy of Law and Singtel organise the “Ol..
PU
More news
Financials (SGD)
Sales 2019 17 270 M
EBIT 2019 2 701 M
Net income 2019 3 167 M
Debt 2019 10 080 M
Yield 2019 5,81%
P/E ratio 2019 15,41
P/E ratio 2020 14,50
EV / Sales 2019 3,45x
EV / Sales 2020 3,39x
Capitalization 49 477 M
Chart SINGAPORE TELECOMMUNICATIONS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Singapore Telecommunications Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SINGAPORE TELECOMMUNICATIO
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 3,62  SGD
Spread / Average Target 20%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Sock Koong Chua Group Chief Executive Officer
Simon Claude Israel Chairman
Cheng Cheng Lim Group Chief Financial Officer
Chin Kok Chong Group Chief Technology Officer
William Woo Group Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SINGAPORE TELECOMMUNICATIONS LIMITED4.12%36 532
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS-3.86%224 864
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORP2.63%81 087
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM-4.49%76 372
SAUDI TELECOM COMPANY SJSC--.--%53 067
TELEFONICA0.18%43 255
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.