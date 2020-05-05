Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Singapore Stock Exchange  >  Singapore Telecommunications Limited    Z77   SG1T75931496

SINGAPORE TELECOMMUNICATIONS LIMITED

(Z77)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Singapore Telecommunications : Winding up of HOOQ Digital Mauritius Private Limited

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/05/2020 | 08:39am EDT

SINGAPORE TELECOMMUNICATIONS LIMITED

(Incorporated in the Republic of Singapore)

Company Registration Number: 199201624D

WINDING UP OF HOOQ DIGITAL MAURITIUS PRIVATE LIMITED

Singapore Telecommunications Limited ("Singtel") wishes to announce that HOOQ Digital Mauritius Private Limited ("HOOQ M"), a subsidiary in which Singtel has an indirect 76.5% effective interest1, has presented a petition to the Bankruptcy Division of the Supreme Court of Mauritius to wind up HOOQ M and to appoint Anjeev Hurry, c/o Level 9, Orange Tower, Cybercity Ebène, Mauritius, as its provisional liquidator.

The winding up of HOOQ M is not expected to have any material impact on the net tangible assets or earnings per share of Singtel.

Issued by Singapore Telecommunications Limited on 5 May 2020.

  • Held through HOOQ Digital Pte Ltd (in Creditors' Voluntary Liquidation), the liquidation of which was announced on 27 March 2020 and 13 April 2020.

Disclaimer

SingTel - Singapore Telecommunications Limited published this content on 05 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 May 2020 12:38:09 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on SINGAPORE TELECOMMUNICATIO
08:39aSINGAPORE TELECOMMUNICATIONS : Winding up of HOOQ Digital Mauritius Private Limi..
PU
05/04SOUTHEAST ASIA STOCKS : Fall as U.S-China tension spark jitters; Indonesia leads..
RE
04/29TPG Telecom Fails to Secure Nationwide 5G License in Singapore
DJ
04/28SOUTHEAST STOCKS : Most end higher as some global lockdown curbs ease
RE
04/27SOUTHEAST ASIA STOCKS : Most gain on new stimulus in Japan; Philippines slips
RE
04/27SINGAPORE TELECOMMUNICATIONS : Singtel Secures S$4.17 Billion Credit Facility Wi..
DJ
04/24SINGAPORE TELECOMMUNICATIONS : Singtel Group seals S$4.17 billion of credit faci..
PU
04/24SINGAPORE TELECOMMUNICATIONS : Singtel secures $3 billion in bank credit for sub..
RE
04/24SOUTHEAST ASIA STOCKS : Most slide on lockdown extension in parts of region, wea..
RE
04/23GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE: Earnings season is at full throttle
More news
Financials (SGD)
Sales 2020 16 764 M
EBIT 2020 1 988 M
Net income 2020 1 564 M
Debt 2020 11 668 M
Yield 2020 6,24%
P/E ratio 2020 34,2x
P/E ratio 2021 17,8x
EV / Sales2020 3,45x
EV / Sales2021 3,62x
Capitalization 46 192 M
Chart SINGAPORE TELECOMMUNICATIONS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Singapore Telecommunications Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SINGAPORE TELECOMMUNICATIO
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 3,38  SGD
Last Close Price 2,83  SGD
Spread / Highest target 41,3%
Spread / Average Target 19,3%
Spread / Lowest Target -6,36%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Sock Koong Chua Group Chief Executive Officer & Director
Simon Claude Israel Chairman
Cheng Cheng Lim Group Chief Financial Officer
Chin Kok Chong Group Chief Technology Officer
William Woo Group Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SINGAPORE TELECOMMUNICATIONS LIMITED-0.36%32 638
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS-8.40%235 162
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORPORATION-0.53%82 934
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG-11.56%69 527
SAUDI TELECOM COMPANY0.67%48 240
EMIRATES TELECOMMUNICATIONS GROUP COMPANY PJSC0.26%36 699
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group