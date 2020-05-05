Singapore Telecommunications : Winding up of HOOQ Digital Mauritius Private Limited

SINGAPORE TELECOMMUNICATIONS LIMITED
(Incorporated in the Republic of Singapore)
Company Registration Number: 199201624D
WINDING UP OF HOOQ DIGITAL MAURITIUS PRIVATE LIMITED
Singapore Telecommunications Limited ("Singtel") wishes to announce that HOOQ Digital Mauritius Private Limited ("HOOQ M"), a subsidiary in which Singtel has an indirect 76.5% effective interest1, has presented a petition to the Bankruptcy Division of the Supreme Court of Mauritius to wind up HOOQ M and to appoint Anjeev Hurry, c/o Level 9, Orange Tower, Cybercity Ebène, Mauritius, as its provisional liquidator.
The winding up of HOOQ M is not expected to have any material impact on the net tangible assets or earnings per share of Singtel.
Issued by Singapore Telecommunications Limited on 5 May 2020.
Held through HOOQ Digital Pte Ltd (in Creditors' Voluntary Liquidation), the liquidation of which was announced on 27 March 2020 and 13 April 2020.
