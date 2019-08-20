Log in
SINGAPORE TELECOMMUNICATIONS LIMITED

SINGAPORE TELECOMMUNICATIONS LIMITED

(STEL)
  Report  
News 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Singtel Raises US$750 Million via 10-Year Notes

0
08/20/2019

By P.R.Venkat

Singapore Telecommunications Ltd. (Z74.SG) has raised US$750 million via an issuance of 10-year notes which attracted strong demand.

The order book closed after receiving about US$2.7 billion in interest and was 3.6 times oversubscribed, Singtel said Wednesday.

The 10-year notes will carry an annual coupon on 2.375%. Proceeds from the note issuance will be used to fund the company's ordinary course of business.

Citigroup Inc., HSBC Holdings PLC and Standard Chartered Ltd. were the joint lead managers and bookrunners for the bond.

Write to venkat.pr@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CITIGROUP INC. -1.38% 63.42 Delayed Quote.21.82%
HSBC HOLDINGS PLC -1.13% 596.9 Delayed Quote.-6.68%
SINGAPORE TELECOMMUNICATIONS LIMITED 0.94% 3.22 End-of-day quote.10.65%
STANDARD CHARTERED -0.23% 617 Delayed Quote.1.49%
Financials (SGD)
Sales 2020 17 381 M
EBIT 2020 2 313 M
Net income 2020 2 712 M
Debt 2020 10 799 M
Yield 2020 5,49%
P/E ratio 2020 19,4x
P/E ratio 2021 16,4x
EV / Sales2020 3,65x
EV / Sales2021 3,61x
Capitalization 52 567 M
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Sock Koong Chua Group Chief Executive Officer
Simon Claude Israel Chairman
Cheng Cheng Lim Group Chief Financial Officer
Chin Kok Chong Group Chief Technology Officer
William Woo Group Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SINGAPORE TELECOMMUNICATIONS LIMITED10.65%37 582
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS0.76%235 752
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORP11.85%87 172
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG1.09%78 824
SAUDI TELECOM COMPANY SJSC--.--%59 716
BCE INC.14.98%42 336
