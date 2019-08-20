Singtel Raises US$750 Million via 10-Year Notes

By P.R.Venkat



Singapore Telecommunications Ltd. (Z74.SG) has raised US$750 million via an issuance of 10-year notes which attracted strong demand.

The order book closed after receiving about US$2.7 billion in interest and was 3.6 times oversubscribed, Singtel said Wednesday.

The 10-year notes will carry an annual coupon on 2.375%. Proceeds from the note issuance will be used to fund the company's ordinary course of business.

Citigroup Inc., HSBC Holdings PLC and Standard Chartered Ltd. were the joint lead managers and bookrunners for the bond.

