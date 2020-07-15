Log in
SINGHAIYI GROUP LTD.

(5H0)
End-of-day quote Singapore Stock Exchange - 07/14
0.07 SGD   -11.39%
12:56aEXTRAORDINARY/ SPECIAL GENERAL MEETING : : Voluntary
PU
12:56aSINGHAIYI : Annual Reports And Related Documents
PU
12:56aANNUAL GENERAL MEETING : : Voluntary
PU
Extraordinary/ Special General Meeting :: Voluntary

07/15/2020 | 12:56am EDT

News

Extraordinary/ Special General Meeting :: Voluntary

Announcement Title Extraordinary/ Special General Meeting
Date & Time of Broadcast Jul 15, 2020 12:46
Status New
Announcement Reference SG200715XMETPTG5
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Celine Tang
Designation Group Managing Director
Financial Year End 31/03/2020
Event Narrative
Narrative Type Narrative Text
Additional Text Please refer to the attached Notice of Extraordinary General Meeting.
Event Dates
Meeting Date and Time 06/08/2020 10:30:00
Response Deadline Date 04/08/2020 10:30:00
Event Venue(s)
Venue(s) Venue details
Meeting Venue Live' webcast via sg.conveneagm.com/singhaiyi

Attachments

  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 419,782 bytes)
  2. Attachment 2 (Size: 38,055 bytes)
  3. Attachment 3 (Size: 436,879 bytes)
  4. Attachment 4 (Size: 1,949,002 bytes)

Disclaimer

SingHaiyi Group Ltd. published this content on 15 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 July 2020 04:55:04 UTC
Financials
Sales 2020 57,2 M 41,1 M 41,1 M
Net income 2020 -7,83 M -5,63 M -5,63 M
Net Debt 2020 1 414 M 1 017 M 1 017 M
P/E ratio 2020 -35,0x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 295 M 212 M 212 M
EV / Sales 2019 19,2x
EV / Sales 2020 29,5x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 21,1%
Chart SINGHAIYI GROUP LTD.
Duration : Period :
SingHaiyi Group Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SINGHAIYI GROUP LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Huai Dan Chen Group Managing Director & Executive Director
Neil Bush Non-Executive Chairman
Kok Jia Cheun Chief Financial Officer
Jin Shan Mao Executive Director & MD-US Operations
Soo Chin Hwang Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SINGHAIYI GROUP LTD.-24.73%212
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED-17.52%36 601
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LIMITED-17.79%35 479
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED-11.73%31 741
POLY DEVELOPMENTS AND HOLDINGS GROUP CO., LTD.4.64%29 527
LONGFOR GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED3.15%29 158
