Extraordinary/ Special General Meeting :: Voluntary
07/15/2020 | 12:56am EDT
Extraordinary/ Special General Meeting :: Voluntary
Announcement Title
Extraordinary/ Special General Meeting
Date & Time of Broadcast
Jul 15, 2020 12:46
Status
New
Announcement Reference
SG200715XMETPTG5
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
Celine Tang
Designation
Group Managing Director
Financial Year End
31/03/2020
Event Narrative
Narrative Type
Narrative Text
Additional Text
Please refer to the attached Notice of Extraordinary General Meeting.
Event Dates
Meeting Date and Time
06/08/2020 10:30:00
Response Deadline Date
04/08/2020 10:30:00
Event Venue(s)
Venue(s)
Venue details
Meeting Venue
Live' webcast via sg.conveneagm.com/singhaiyi
Disclaimer
SingHaiyi Group Ltd. published this content on 15 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 July 2020 04:55:04 UTC
