Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  SINGAPORE EXCHANGE  >  SingHaiyi Group Ltd.    SIHL   SG2G73000009

SINGHAIYI GROUP LTD.

(SIHL)
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Financial Statements And Related Announcement :: Half Yearly Results

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/05/2019 | 11:45pm EST

News

Financial Statements And Related Announcement :: Half Yearly Results

Announcement Title Financial Statements and Related Announcement
Date & Time of Broadcast Nov 6, 2019 12:37
Status New
Announcement Sub Title Half Yearly Results
Announcement Reference SG191106OTHRZE1P
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Celine Tang
Designation Group Managing Director
Effective Date and Time of the event 06/11/2019 12:36:00
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format) Please refer to the attachment.
Additional Details
For Financial Period Ended 30/09/2019

Attachments

  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 614,941 bytes)

Disclaimer

SingHaiyi Group Ltd. published this content on 06 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 November 2019 04:44:00 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SINGHAIYI GROUP LTD.
11/05FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AND RELATED ANN : : Half Yearly Results
PU
09/20SHARE BUY BACK - DAILY SHARE BUY-BAC : : Daily Share Buy-Back Notice
PU
08/16SINGHAIYI : Striking Off Of An 80% Owned Subsidiary
PU
07/08SINGHAIYI : Annual Reports And Related Documents
PU
07/08ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING : : Voluntary
PU
05/23SINGHAIYI : Corporate Presentation - Singhaiyi Group Ltd.
PU
05/22FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AND RELATED ANN : : Full Yearly Results
PU
04/17PRESS RELEASE : Singhaiyi And Jv Partners Secure Sole Office Tenant For 9 Penang..
PU
03/27SHARE BUY BACK - DAILY SHARE BUY-BAC : : Daily Share Buy-Back Notice
PU
03/22SINGHAIYI : Share Buy Back - Daily Share Buy-Back Notice
PU
More news
Financials (SGD)
Sales 2017 -
EBIT 2017 -
Net income 2017 -
Debt 2017 -
Yield 2017 -
P/E ratio 2017 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
Capi. / Sales2017 -
Capi. / Sales2018 -
Capitalization 397 M
Technical analysis trends SINGHAIYI GROUP LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts
Average target price
Last Close Price 0,09  
Spread / Highest target -
Spread / Average Target -
Spread / Lowest Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Huai Dan Chen Group Managing Director & Executive Director
Neil Bush Non-Executive Chairman
Kok Jia Cheun Chief Financial Officer
Jin Shan Mao Executive Director & MD-US Operations
Soo Chin Hwang Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SINGHAIYI GROUP LTD.5.88%289
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED8.55%44 262
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LIMITED0.93%36 420
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED15.75%31 439
COUNTRY GARDEN HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED20.50%31 356
MITSUBISHI ESTATE CO., LTD.25.61%26 845
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group