SINGHAIYI GROUP LTD (SIHL)
Share Buy Back - Daily Share Buy-Back Notice :: Daily Share Buy-Back Notice

09/05/2018 | 12:42pm CEST

News

Share Buy Back - Daily Share Buy-Back Notice :: Daily Share Buy-Back Notice

Announcement Title Share Buy Back - Daily Share Buy-Back Notice
Announcement Subtitle Daily Share Buy-Back Notice
Securities SINGHAIYI GROUP LTD. (SINGHAI)
Date & Time of Broadcast Sep 5, 2018 18:10
Submitted By Celine Tang
Group Managing Director
Description Share buy-back by way of market acquisition.
Details
Share Buy-Back Mandate Start Date Jul 26, 2018
Section A
Max Shares Authorised for Purchase 428,511,187
Purchase By Market Acquisition Yes
Singapore Exchange Oversea Exchange
Date of Purchase Sep 5, 2018
Total Number of share purchased 342,900
Number of shares cancelled 0
Number of shares held as treasury shares 342,900
Price Paid per share
Price Paid per share SGD 0.09044
Total Consideration (including stamp duties, clearing changes etc) paid or payable for the shares 31,067.94
Section B
Purchase made by way of off-market acquisition on equal access scheme No
Section C
Cumulative No. of shares purchased to date Number Percentage
By way of Market Acquisition 4,020,200 0.094
By way off Market Acquisition on equal access scheme 0 0.0
Total 4,020,200 0.094
Section D
Number Of Issued Shares Excluding Treasury Shares After Purchase 4,281,091,675
Number Of Treasury Shares Held After Purchase 25,044,100

Disclaimer

SingHaiyi Group Ltd. published this content on 05 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 September 2018 10:41:02 UTC
Income Statement Evolution
